38WK95C
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Afmetingen (inch)
37,5", gebogen
-
Type paneel
IPS
-
Kleurengamma (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ.)
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
10bits (8bit+FRC), 1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0,229 mm x 0,229 mm
-
Resolutie
3840 x 1600
-
Helderheid (std.)
300(Typ), 240(min) cd/m2
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega
-
Responstijd (GTG):
5ms (hoog)
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
JA (ver2.0, 2ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA (ver. 1.2)
-
USB, type C
JA
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
JA
-
USB-downstream
JA (USB3.0 2ea)
LUIDSPREKER
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Luidspreker 10W*2(met Bluetooth)
-
Audiotuning
Rijke bastonen
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100~240, 50/60Hz
-
Ingang/uitgang - Uitgang (USB, type C, PD)
60W
-
Verbruik - Normale inschakeling (norm.)
70W
-
Verbruik - Spaarstand/slaapstand (max.)
1,2W
-
Verbruik - Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,3W
FREQUENTIE
-
HDMI - H-frequentie
30 ~ 130KHz
-
HDMI - V-frequentie
56 ~ 75 Hz (FreeSync 52 ~ 75 Hz)
-
DisplayPort - H-frequentie
30 ~ 130KHz
-
DisplayPort - V-frequentie
56 ~ 75 Hz (FreeSync 52 ~ 75 Hz)
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
Screen - Beeldmodus
(niet HDR inhoud) --> aangepast, HDR-effect, Reader, foto, bioscoop, Dark Room1/2, zwakke kleuren, FPS1 Game/FPS2 Game, RTS Game, Aangepast (Game),
(HDR inhoud) --> HDR Levendig, HDR bioscoop, HDR Game, HDR Standaard
-
Scherm - Verhouding
Breed, origineel, bioscoop 1, bioscoop 2, 1: 1
-
Scherm - PIP
Nee (PIP-modus bij gesplitst scherm)
-
Scherm - PBP
JA
-
General Function - DDC/CI
JA
-
Algemene functies - HDCP (versie)
HDCP2.2/HDCP1.4
-
Algemene functies - Slot
JA
-
Algemene functies - Reactietijdregeling
JA
-
Game - Freesync
JA
-
Game - Gamemodus
JA
-
DAS-modus
JA
-
Black Stabilizer
JA
-
Eco - Flicker Safe
JA
-
Eco - Slimme energiebesparing
JA
-
Automatische stand-by
JA
-
Leesmodus
JA
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Zesassige regeling
JA
-
Beeldkwaliteit - Superresolutie +
JA
-
Kleurkalibratie
JA
-
Application SW - Dual Controller
JA
-
Softwaretoepassing - Screen split 2.0 (in OSC)
JA
-
Mijn voorkeursinstellingen (in OSC)
JA
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
JA
-
Others - Dual EDID (H/W)
JA
-
Andere - Standaard configureren met een klik
JA
KLEUR
-
Voor/midden
Zilver (gespoten)
-
Achter
Wit hoogglans
-
Standaardbehuizing
Zilver (gespoten)
-
Standaardvoet
Zilver metaal (gespoten)
STANDAARD
-
Kantelhoek
-5~15 graden
-
Hoogte (bereik)
100mm
-
UL (cUL)
JA
-
TUV-Type
JA
-
FCC-B, CE
JA
-
CCC (voor China)
JA
-
BSMI (voor Taiwan)
JA
-
ErP
JA
-
Windows10
JA
-
DisplayPort
JA
AFMETINGEN(B X D X H, MM)
-
Set (met standaard)
897,2 x 234,9 x 496,3 (omlaag)
897,2 x 234,9 x 596,3 (omhoog)
-
Set (zonder standaard)
897,2 x 91,5 x 394,0
-
Doos
1058 x 212 x 545
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Set (met standaard)
9,0kg
-
Set (zonder standaard)
7,7kg
-
Doos
13,2kg
WANDMONTAGE
-
Afmetingen voor wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA-compatibel)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
EPS
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Losse onderzijde
-
Drukwerk op doos
Offset
-
Handgreep
Uitsparing voor hand
ACCESSOIRE
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
HDMI
JA
-
DisplayPort
JA
-
USB-C naar USB-C
JA
-
Stekkerovergang (USB-A naar USB-C)
JA
-
Kabelhouder
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
-
-
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Onze keuze
-
Neem contact met ons op
-
