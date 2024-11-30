We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Careers
LG Electronics allows you to realize your dreams and offers great opportunities for growth.
Find out why Life’s Good, when you work at LG and take your career to new levels of excellence.
Who are we?
At LG, a global leader in consumer electronics, "Life's good." This is especially true for our employees, because we offer satisfying challenges, opportunities to learn and advance, and exceptional rewards and recognition. Throughout our locations around the world, our employees strive to put a smile on people's faces with consumer and business products that represent state-of-the-art achievement. Offering attractive designs, unquestioned reliability, and ingenious technology, they create our ultimate brand benefit: Innovation for a better life.
We encourage each member of our team to succeed by doing things the right way. The ethical way. The LG way. At LG, we believe that to conduct business ethically, you must have a solid foundation of integrity guiding every word and action. Our philosophy is known as "Jeong-do," which translates to "the right way." Based on creating value for customers, fair market practices, and respect for human dignity, it ensures proper treatment for every person and entity with whom we interact.
Learn more about our history, businesses and commitment to “Jeong-do” management.
Find out more about careers at LG on our global career website
To find the right role for you, please click Find a Job to see our openings.
Who are we looking for?
At LG, we maintain our high standards of excellence by identifying, hiring, and retaining the "Right People".
Who are the "Right People"? They are challenge-seekers following their dreams with the creativity and drive to perform at the highest level. Committed and enthusiastic team players. Constant innovators who put customers first. Keen thinkers who are armed with both professionalism and a desire to take an active role on the global stage. And people with integrity who value the LG Way.
Great people. Great company.
LG Electronics is a global corporation that continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Joining our company offers great opportunities for personal and professional growth. In addition, as the company grows, you will be encouraged to develop and improve your own skills. We greatly value our employees as the most important factor in our success. Which is why we offer a set of benefits that we believe are among our industry's very best.
Currently we employ roughly 200 employees in the Benelux located at our offices in Amstelveen, the Netherlands, and Edegem, Belgium.
Innovation
At LG, we deliver products and services that makes life better, easier and happier through increased functionality and fun. Put simply, we offer the latest innovations to make sure “Life’s Good” – from home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications to business innovations in digital signage, air conditioning, solar and LED lighting. As a global leader, we strive for greatness in product leadership, market leadership and people leadership to realize our growth strategies.
Development
To help our employees achieve both individual and organizational growth, we operate our Job Training Program as part of the Company’s employee training system. Employees establish their own Career Development Program (CDP), which is followed up by the 1:1 Caring System, and complete training programs to meet their needs.
1:1 Caring is all about providing employees with the guidance, training and tools needed for long-term success. At LG, we don’t just ask you where you want to be in 5 years - we help you get there.
Diversity
Valuing the different perspective essential to success, LG Electronics strives to ensure that we hire and retain individuals based solely on the quality of their talent, ambition, ideas, and results. To make this happen, LG Electronics established and declared a labor policy against discrimination, facilitating an environment in which individuals with diverse values and beliefs can work together as a team.
Global experience
LG Electronics is a global company that can introduce you to the future. For its employees competing on the global stage, LG Electronics offers competitive salaries and a comprehensive range of benefits.
LG Electronics is an innovative company, designing and selling products, reinforcing the fact that "Life's Good." LG Electronics offers its employees opportunities to work on exciting and innovative products that influence the lives of people worldwide. If you are considering a career change or looking for your first job, LG Electronics understands that the benefits that a company can offer you are one of the first things you will consider. LG Electronics is committed to being a global player, offering competitive salary and benefits packages