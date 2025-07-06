Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Key visual

Heb je al een LG TV, maar ben je toe aan een upgrade?

Profiteer nu van exclusief voordeel op je nieuwe LG TV.

 

Het is tijd om onze trouwe kijkers in het zonnetje te zetten!

 

Alleen LG TV-gebruikers krijgen via deze exclusieve pagina toegang tot scherpe kortingen op grote schermen.

 

Gebruik de code "WEBOS" bij het afrekenen en ontvang 15% korting op de geselecteerde modellen hieronder. Sommige deals lopen zelfs op tot 28% voordeel (inclusief cashback). Bekijk snel de drie topdeals hieronder!

 

Ben je LG Member? Dan krijg je daarbovenop standaard 2% extra korting én tijdelijk gratis installatie!

 

Promotion banner

Word nu member en krijg extra 2% korting + Gratis Installatie!

Word nu member en krijg extra 2% korting + Gratis Installatie! Inloggen/Aanmelden
Actie 1 Actie 2 Actie 3

Size up

Actie 1

Bespaar tot 22% op grote TV's!

Gebruik code "WEBOS" voor 15% korting en bespaar tot 22% op de geslecteerde modellen hieronder

22 benefits

Zo krijgen LG Members tot 22% korting!

LG Members ontvangen tot 22% korting op geselecteerde cashback-modellen: 15% ledenkorting, 2% standaardkorting en tot 5% extra cashback, afhankelijk van het model.

 

Op andere modellen geldt 17% voordeel (15% ledenkorting + 2% standaardkorting).

Bespaar tot 22% op deze TV's!

TV en soundbar

Actie 2

Bespaar tot 100% op een soundbar!

Bij aanschaf van de hieronderstaande modellen ontvang je tot 100% korting op een soundbar!

 

Tot 100% korting op een LG soundbar? Ja, zeker!

 

De soundbar zit met 100% korting in de prijs van deze drie bundels verwerkt! 

OLED55G56LS.DS80TR - 65QNED8EA6B.DS70TY -  55QNED8EA6B.DS60T

 

Vergeet de andere bundels niet. Ook daar zit flink wat voordeel in!

 

 

 

Tot 100% korting op een LG soundbar!

TV upgrade

Actie 3

Bespaar tot 28% op TV's!

Krijg nog eens 15% korting met code "WEBOS"  op geselecteerde modellen met een prijsverlaging oplopend tot 11% !

 

Korting op korting!

 

Deze modellen zijn al tot 11% afgeprijsd, en met de code "WEBOS" pak je daar nog eens 15% bovenop.

 

 

Zo geniet je straks groots, voor een klein prijsje.

 

 

28 benefits

LG Members besparen tot 28% korting!

LG Members besparen tot 11% prijsverlaging, standaard 2% ledenkorting  en nog eens 15% korting met code "WEBOS" op de ondertsaande geselecteerde modellen.

 

Daarnaast ontvang je voor model 65QNED85A6C ook cashback!

*De 17% korting bestaat uit 15% ledenkorting en 2% standaard ledenkorting 

Tot 28% korting op deze TV's!

Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 