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9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Energy Label_3850A21084M_260109_00_PRINT.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
AC
Energy Label_3850A21084M_260109_00_PRINT.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
AC

9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

TF09TAS
Vooraanzicht van 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
Vooraanzicht van 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS
LG 9,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, TF09TAS

Belangrijkste functies

  • Fast Cooling
  • Quiet Operation
  • Easy Installation
  • Portable Design
Meer
LG mobiele airconditioner in een moderne slaapkamer met een flexibele afvoerslang.

LG mobiele airconditioner in een moderne slaapkamer met een flexibele afvoerslang.

Mobiele koeling, precies waar u dat nodig heeft

Een mobiele airconditioner voor flexibele plaatsing en eenvoudige installatie, die koeling brengt naar de ruimtes die u gebruikt.

Overzicht van de belangrijkste voordelen

LG mobiele airconditioner met krachtige blauwe luchtstroom voor snelle koeling in een helder verlichte ruimte.

Fast Cooling

Moeder en kind slapen in alle rust.

Quiet Operation

Afvoerslang van LG mobiele airconditioner aangesloten op een raam met de eenvoudig te installeren stofkit.

Easy Installation

Eenvoudige verplaatsing van een LG mobiele airconditioner op zwenkwielen.

Portable Design

Koelmiddel met lage GWP

Het koelsysteem is ontworpen om te werken met R290 Refrigerant, dat een Global Warming Potential (GWP) van 3 of lager heeft.

Maximale bruikbaarheid

Dagelijks comfort

Voorzien van een led-display en een eenvoudig bedieningspaneel voor het selecteren van de temperatuur en de snelheid van de ventilator. Met de afstandsbediening is het apparaat op afstand te bedienen.

Close-up van het bedieningspaneel en het LED-display bovenop de witte LG mobiele airconditioner naast een raam.

Close-up van het bedieningspaneel en het LED-display bovenop de witte LG mobiele airconditioner naast een raam.

24-uurs aan/uit-timer

Er kan tot 24 uur werkingstijd worden ingesteld, zodat de airconditioner wordt uitgeschakeld na een gewenste periode.

Automatisch herstarten

Bij een stroomstoring hervat het toestel zijn vorige werking enkele minuten nadat de stroom is hersteld.

*De hierboven weergegeven afbeeldingen zijn enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden en kunnen verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

*De installatieomgeving kan verschillen afhankelijk van het product en de regio. Raadpleeg daarom de installatiehandleiding die bij het product is meegeleverd en volg de installatienormen en voorzorgsmaatregelen.

 

1)3-in-1 functie

-De standaardmodus is Koelen. De modus kan worden gewijzigd in de volgorde Koelen, Droog en Ventilator.

 

 

2)Eenvoudige installatie

-De componenten in de installatiekit kunnen verschillen afhankelijk van het product en de regio. Controleer daarom de productspecificaties vóór aankoop. 

-Voor de veiligheid van de gebruiker en een correcte installatie van het product dient u te controleren of alle benodigde apparatuur en procedures vóór de installatie zijn geverifieerd. Raadpleeg voor gedetailleerde informatie de installatiehandleiding die bij het product is meegeleverd en houd u aan de installatienormen en voorzorgsmaatregelen.

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Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.
Ga voor meer informatie over hoe dit product met gegevens omgaat en uw rechten als gebruiker naar ″Gegevensdekking & Specificaties″ op LG Privacy

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Zo werkt het

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