27" Geniet van echt kijkplezier met LG IPS Personal TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
27
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Full HD
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Nee
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Nee
-
DVB-S
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
NETWERK
-
Remote app
Ja
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
HDMI
1
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
Headphone out
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Modi
Nee
ECO
-
Energieklasse
TBD
-
Voeding
220V ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
35W
-
Eco flower
Non-approval
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
TBD
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65%
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
5.2 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
