24'' | Direct LED TV | MCI 100 | HD READY
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Direct LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
24
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
HD Ready
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
Edge LED
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
100 Hz
-
HD Ready
Ja
TUNER
-
DVB-T2
Nee
-
DVB-T
Ja
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Nee
-
DVB CI+
Ja, to be confirmed: Ziggo & UPC
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Nee
-
Remote app
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
DVR
-
DVR Type
Nee
-
DVR Ready
Nee
-
Time Shift (Time Machine II)
Nee
MEDIA
-
Video
DivX HD
-
Foto
JPEG
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
EXTRA
-
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
-
Intelligent Sensor
Ja
-
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
TELETEXT
-
Pagina's
1000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
0
-
USB
1
-
Headphone out
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
AV In
1 (Component & Stereo Audio)
-
Scart (Full)
1 (Composite)
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
0
-
HDMI
1
-
RGB / VGA / D-sub
1
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
-
Headphone out
0
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
-
Magic Motion Remote Control
Nee
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Modi
Nee
ACCESSOIRES
-
3D-brillen
0
-
3D clip-on brillen
0
-
Dual Play brillen
0
-
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Plus
-
Energieklasse
A
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
30W
-
Eco flower
Ja
-
Annual on-mode power (Jaarlijks energieverbruik)
42 kWh/Annum
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
80
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0 mg
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
556 x 384.3 x 140.6 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
3.7 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
