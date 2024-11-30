We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" Monitor TV | HD Ready (1366 x 768) | Geniet van echt kijkplezier met LG LED Personal TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
24
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
HD Ready
TUNER
-
DVB-T
Ja
3D
-
3D Type
Nee
-
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
-
3D Depth Control
Nee
-
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
-
Dual Play
Nee
SMART TV NETCAST
-
Home Dashboard 2.0
Nee
-
App Store
Nee
-
Premium Content
Nee
-
Full Webbrowser
Nee
-
Social Center
Nee
-
3D World
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
-
Smartphone Remote Support
Nee
-
External Device App Download
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
-
webOS
Nee
-
Launcher
Nee
-
Today Board
Nee
-
LG Store
Nee
-
Live Menu
Nee
-
Skype
Nee
NETWERK
-
Wifi
Nee
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
556 x 343.2 x 56 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
3.4 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
