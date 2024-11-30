We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32'' (80 cm) | LG LED TV | HD Ready | Triple XD Engine | Metallic ontwerp | Virtual Surround Plus | Clear Voice | 2x HDMI | 1x USB
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
Display Type
LED
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
32
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
80
Design scherm
Metallic Design
Cinema 3D
Nee
LG Smart TV
Nee
Resolutie
HD 1366 x 768
EAN Code
8806087614688
BEELD
Backlighttechnologie
LED
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
300
-
UCI
Nee
TUNER
DVB-C
Ja
DVB-T
Ja
DVB-T2
Nee
DVB-S
Nee
DVB-S2
Nee
DVB CI+
Cl+1.3 (Ziggo certified)
3D
3D Type
Nee
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
3D Depth Control
Nee
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
Dual Play
Nee
NETWERK
WiFi
Nee
Miracast
Nee
Remote app
Nee
Smart Share
Nee
DVR
DVR Type
Digitaal
DVR Ready
Ready
MEDIA
Video
DivX HD
Foto
JPEG
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital),EAC3,HAAC,AAC, Mpeg, MP3, PCM
EXTRA
Camera (Ready/Built-in)
Nee
8 Megapixel
Nee
Intelligent Sensor
Nee
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
TELETEXT
Pagina's
2000
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
CI+ Slot
Ja
HDMI
0
USB
1 (2.0)
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
0
RF In
1
Scart (Full)
Ja
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
0
HDMI
1
AFSTANDSBEDIENING
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
ACCESSOIRES
3D-brillen
Nee
3D clip-on brillen
Nee
Dual Play brillen
Nee
TV Camera (Skype)
Nee
ECO
Smart Energy Saving
Nee
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
Energieverbruik
25W
AFMETINGEN
Verpakking
795 x 505 x 134 mm
Set met voet
734 x 474 x 172 mm
Set zonder voet
734 x 438 x 71 mm
GEWICHT
incl. Verpakking
6.2 kg
Set met voet
4.5 kg
Set zonder voet
3.6 kg
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
extensie
extensie
extensie
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
