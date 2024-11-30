Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
LG C25 55 inch 4K OLED evo TV + TONE FREE EARBUDS DFP8

Specs

Recensies

Ondersteuning

LG C25 55 inch 4K OLED evo TV + TONE FREE EARBUDS DFP8

OLED55C25LB.DFP8

LG C25 55 inch 4K OLED evo TV + TONE FREE EARBUDS DFP8

Alle specificaties

ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

Display Type

OLED evo Gallery

Resolutie

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Schermdiagonaal

55” | 139 cm

Design

Cinema Screen

Kleur

Calming Beige

Processor

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Professional gaming TV

Ja

LG Smart TV OS

webOS ThinQ AI (22)

BEELD

Contrast

Oneindig, met perfect zwarte weergave

Kleurweergave

Perfecte kleuren

Kleurnauwkeurigheid

True Color Accuracy Pro

Kleurdiepte

Billion Rich Colours

Kijkhoek

Perfecte kijkhoek

Beeldkwaliteit

AI Picture Pro

Helderheid

AI Brightness (Brightness Booster)

Dimming

Pixel Dimming

Refresh Rate

120Hz / 100Hz

High Frame Rate

4K HFR (100P)

HDR type (High Dynamic Range)

4K Cinema HDR

HDR format ondersteuning

Dolby Vision IQ, Filmmaker Mode™, HLG en HDR 10 Pro

ULTRA Luminance

ULTRA Luminance Pro

Picture Engine

α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K

Upscaling

AI 4K Upscaling

AUDIO

Audio output

40W / 2.2ch

Dolby Atmos

Ja

Speaker type

Met stand: Front firing | zonder stand: down firing

AI Accoustic Tuning

Ja

AI sound Pro

Ja

Surround Sound modus

OLED Surround

Clear Voice

Clear Voice Pro

LG sound sync

Ja

WiSA

Ja

WEBOS SMART TV

OS versie

webOS ThinQ AI (22)

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ja

AI Home Dashboard

Ja

Apple Homekit

Ja

Web Browser

Ja

SMART SHARE

Miracast

Ja

WiDi

Ja

DLNA gecertificeerd

Ja

GAMING

HDR Gaming

Ja

G-Sync/ FreeSync

Ja/Ja

VRR

Ja

HGiG

Ja

TUNER

DVB-C

Ja

DVB-T2/T

Ja

DVB-S2/S

Ja

DVB CI+

Ja

DVR

DVR Type

Digitaal

DVR Ready

Ja

Time Machine (dvr)

Ja

Time Shift

Ja

AANSLUITINGEN

WiFi

Ja (802.11ac)

Bluetooth

Ja (V5.0)

Apple AirPlay 2

Ja

CI+ Slot

Ja

USB

3

RF In

2 (Rear, RF/Sat)

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

1

Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)

1

External speaker out / Headphone out

Nee

AFSTANDSBEDIENING

Magic Remote

Ja

Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening

Ja

TELETEXT

Pagina's

2000

ECO

Voeding

100-240Vac, 50-60Hz

Stand-by energieverbruik

0.5W

Energieklasse (A tot G schaal)

G

AFMETINGEN(W X H X D)

Set zonder voet

1222 x 703 x 45.1 mm

Set met voet

1222 x 756 x 215 mm

VESA

300 x 200

Gewicht met voet

14.4 kg

Gewicht zonder voet

12.7 kg

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
Dismantling information(OLED55C25LB)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(OLED55C25LB)
extensie
Product information sheet (OLED55C25LB)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(OLED55C25LB)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN

Producttype

Wireless earbud

Omschrijving

Sophisticated Design, wireless ergonomic weight-balanced earbuds

Kleur

Zwart

BATTERIJ

EarBuds

8 uur

Me Charging Case

24 uur

Fast Charging

ja (5min = 1 uur)

SOUND

Receiver

Dynamic Unit (8Ø)

Meridian

ja

Active Noice Cancellation

ja

Equalizer

Standard, Bass, Trebel

TELEFOONFUNCTIES

Aantal Microfoons

3

CONNECTIVITEIT

Bleuroot version

5.0

USB Type C

ja

Google Support

ja

Google Assistant

ja

Google AI knop

nee

Siri

ja

TV voice control

nee

Fast Pair

ja

EXTRAS

UV charging cradle

ja

Retractable Earbuds

nee

Wearing Detection

ja

Water/Splashproof

IPx4

Vibration Alert

nee

Ear Gels

3 paar

Wireless Charging

ja

Plug & Wireless (BT Transmit)

nee

Data Cable

USB Type-C

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(TONE-DFP8)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

