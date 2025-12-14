About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

48 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

OLED48B56LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
TV
OLED48B56LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
TV

48 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

OLED48B56LA.DS40T
OLED B5 USP-introductievideo.
LG 48 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal , OLED48B56LA.DS40T
Vooraanzicht van LG OLED AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 jaar nummer 1 OLED-embleem ter wereld en het LG OLED AI 2025-logo staan ​​op het scherm.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Zijaanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost. Tekst legt uit dat Al Chatbot de gebruikersintentie niet begrijpt en geeft mogelijkheden voor het oplossen van het probleem.
OLED B5 USP-introductievideo.
LG 48 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025 & DS40T 2.1 kanaal , OLED48B56LA.DS40T
Vooraanzicht van LG OLED AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 jaar nummer 1 OLED-embleem ter wereld en het LG OLED AI 2025-logo staan ​​op het scherm.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Licht schuine weergave van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Zijaanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Achteraanzicht van LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV.
Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost. Tekst legt uit dat Al Chatbot de gebruikersintentie niet begrijpt en geeft mogelijkheden voor het oplossen van het probleem.

Belangrijkste functies

  • 4K-beeldkwaliteit, AI-upscaled beeld en surround-geluid van de alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • Diepe zwartwaardes in elke pixel zorgen voor verbluffend contrast, diepte en detail
  • 100% kleurechtheid voor nauwkeurige, levensechte kleuren. 100% kleurvolume voor rijkere tinten
  • Helderdere beelden dankzij de nieuwe lichtgevende structuur van Brightness Booster
  • Eenvoudige Soundbar-bediening voor TV met WOW-interface
  • Altijd perfecte audio van AI Sound Pro
Meer
2 bundels met dit product
Vooraanzicht van LG OLED AI C5 4K Smart TV. 12 jaar nummer 1 OLED-embleem ter wereld en het LG OLED AI 2025-logo staan ​​op het scherm.

OLED48B56LA

48 inch LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV 2025
OLED48B56LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
Vooraanzicht van LG Soundbar S40T en subwoofer

DS40T

LG Soundbar voor TV met Dolby Atmos 2.1 kanaal DS40T 2024
CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Inn. Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen dat aan de jury is voorgelegd. CTA heeft de juistheid van de inzendingen of beweringen niet gecontroleerd en heeft het artikel waaraan de prijs is toegekend niet getest.

Op het scherm van een LG OLED AI TV is een abstracte afbeelding met indrukwekkend detail, kleur en contrast. Een uitvergrote versie van de alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 staat achter de tv. Deze gloeit met licht, dat de microchipcircuits eromheen oplicht. De titel is LG OLED AI. De tekst die wordt weergegeven is powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2 (aangedreven door de LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2). Er verschijnt een gouden logo met sterren in de hoek met de tekst world's number one OLED TV for 12 years (‘s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar.

Op het scherm van een LG OLED AI TV is een abstracte afbeelding met indrukwekkend detail, kleur en contrast. Een uitvergrote versie van de alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 staat achter de tv. Deze gloeit met licht, dat de microchipcircuits eromheen oplicht. De titel is LG OLED AI. De tekst die wordt weergegeven is powered by LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2 (aangedreven door de LG alpha 8 AI processor Gen2). Er verschijnt een gouden logo met sterren in de hoek met de tekst world's number one OLED TV for 12 years (‘s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar.

Zie de details van alle
licht en donker

*Omdia. 12 jaar als nummer 1 met de meeste verkochte eenheden 2013-2024. Dit resultaat is geen reclame voor LGE of zijn producten. Bezoek https://www.omdia.com/ voor meer informatie.

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AILG Gallery+GeluidskwaliteitDesignEntertainment

De slimmere en snellere alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 van een decennium vol innovatie

De AI-engine van onze processor kan inhoud op basis van genre herkennen. Op basis van deze informatie, zorgt het voor de meest optimale beeldkwaliteitsinstellingen voor de beste diepte en detail.

De alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 licht oranje en roze op en er komen kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert. In de afbeelding staat ongeveer 1,7 keer grotere neurale verwerking (met Neural Processing Unit, NPU) met AI en 1,4 keer snellere werking van CPU.

De alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 licht oranje en roze op en er komen kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert. In de afbeelding staat ongeveer 1,7 keer grotere neurale verwerking (met Neural Processing Unit, NPU) met AI en 1,4 keer snellere werking van CPU.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

Perfect zwart en kleur, of het nu licht of donker is, alleen met LG OLED TV.

Perfect zwart is UL-gecertificeerd en levert true black-niveaus voor verbeterde helderheid en contrast. Heeft een UL eyesafe-certificering voor een comfortabelere kijkervaring met minder blauw licht.

LG OLED TV toont een visuele vergelijking tussen een scherm met Perfecte kleur en Perfect zwart en een scherm zonder deze technologieën. UL- en eyesafe-certificeringen zijn zichtbaar met een tekst die aangeeft dat de markeringen moeten worden gecontroleerd.

LG OLED TV toont een visuele vergelijking tussen een scherm met Perfecte kleur en Perfect zwart en een scherm zonder deze technologieën. UL- en eyesafe-certificeringen zijn zichtbaar met een tekst die aangeeft dat de markeringen moeten worden gecontroleerd.

*LG OLED-display is door UL geverifieerd op Perfect zwart, gemeten volgens IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectie, gebaseerd op een typische omgeving met binnenverlichting (200 tot 500 lux).

*Daadwerkelijke prestaties kunnen verschillen op basis van de omgevingsverlichting en de kijkomgeving.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfecte kleur gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

LG OLED TV-schermen zijn gecertificeerd als Circadian Performance Factor door eyesafe®

*Schermbeelden zijn gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden. 

Perfecte kleur

100% kleurvolume en 100% keurgetrouwheid gecertificeerd. Geniet van accurate, levendige kleuren, zelfs bij zonlicht of in donkere omgevingen.

Kleurrijke papegaai in ultrahoge definitie tegen een zwarte achtergrond. Rondom zweven waterdruppels in de lucht. De afbeelding laat Perfecte kleur zien omdat elke verschillende tint op het lichaam van de papegaai helder en levendig is. Verschillende logocertificaten van UL en Intertek zijn zichtbaar. Deze verwijzen naar 100% kleurgetrouwheid en 100% kleurvolume. Tekst is ook zichtbaar: Controleer het Perfecte kleur-keurmerk.

Kleurrijke papegaai in ultrahoge definitie tegen een zwarte achtergrond. Rondom zweven waterdruppels in de lucht. De afbeelding laat Perfecte kleur zien omdat elke verschillende tint op het lichaam van de papegaai helder en levendig is. Verschillende logocertificaten van UL en Intertek zijn zichtbaar. Deze verwijzen naar 100% kleurgetrouwheid en 100% kleurvolume. Tekst is ook zichtbaar: Controleer het Perfecte kleur-keurmerk.

*‘100% kleurgetrouwheid’ en ‘100% kleurvolume voor DCI-P3’ geldt voor 2025 OLED TV’s.

*LG OLED-display is geverifieerd voor UL voor perfecte kleur gemeten op basis van IDMS 11.5 lichtbandreflectienormen.

*Het LG OLED-scherm is door Intertek gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurgetrouwheid, gemeten volgens de CIE DE2000-norm met 125 kleurpatronen.

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is gelijk aan of overtreft de CGV van de DCI-P3 kleurruimte zoals onafhankelijk gecontroleerd door Intertek.

AI Picture Pro brengt elk frame tot leven

AI Super Opschalen en OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro analyseert de elementen van elk frame voor het verbeteren van resolutie, helderheid en diepte.

Lijnen lopen over een zeer dof en bijna grijs beeld van een luipaard in een bos alsof een supercomputer de elementen in het frame analyseert. Een laser tekent het silhouet van het luipaard en vervolgens wordt het helderder, scherper en kleurrijker gemaakt. De achtergrond transformeert ook van links naar rechts, nu met verbeterd contrast, diepte en kleuren.

*AI Picture Pro zal niet werken met auteursrechtelijk beschermde inhoud op OTT-diensten.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

Meer informatie

AI Magic Remote maakt de
AI experience compleet

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als airmouse of spreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.
*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.
*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.
*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.
*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd.
*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.
*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG OLED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG OLED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.
*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.
*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis.

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.
*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.
*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou,  

gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrades met het webOS Re:New-Program

Krijg upgrades en voordelen van de nieuwste functies en software. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en

gegevens veilig bewaart.

 

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Ontdek 4000+ content om een ruimte volledig naar jouw smaak te maken met een LG Gallery+-abonnement

*Beschikbare content kan per land verschillen.

*Aangeboden content kan veranderen.

*4000 stuks aan content is alleen beschikbaar in landen waar webOS Pay wordt ondersteund (Korea, VS, VK en geselecteerde EU-landen).

*Een abonnement voor de LG Gallery+-service is vereist voor volledige toegang tot content en functies.

*Klanten met een abonnement krijgen een gratis proefabonnement van 1 maand aangeboden.

Geef je ruimte een persoonlijke touch met diverse content waaruit je kunt kiezen

Blader door een gigantische bibliotheek vol content. Kunst, games, landschappen en meer, ontdek een variatie aan beelden, allemaal op één plek.

Geniet van wereldberoemde kunstwerken in jouw ruimte.

De binnenkant van een verfijnd huis. Veel verschillende kunstwerken zijn te zien. Op de middelste muur is een LG TV te zien met een populair kunstwerk op het scherm. De tv lijkt op een schilderij uit een museum.

Omring jezelf met de schoonheid van de natuur

Interieur van een landelijk huis. Een grote wandgemonteerde LG TV heeft een kunstwerk van een prachtig natuurlandschap in beeld. De TV lijkt net een foto die op een muur is gehangen.

Introduceer een moderne vibe met digitaal en 3D-kunstwerk

Interieur van een stijlvol en kleurrijk huis. Een LG TV is aan de muur bevestigd. Op het scherm is een kleurrijk modern kunstwerk te zien. De illustratie op de tv geeft persoonlijkheid aan het algehele design van de binnenruimte.

Zorg voor een leuke sfeer met diverse content

Er is een grote LG TV op de muur gemonteerd in een gamingruimte in huis. Op het scherm wordt artwork van Assassin's Creed Shadows weergegeven.

Maak je ruimte op talloze manieren persoonlijk

Stel je eigen thuisgalerij samen met jouw favoriete muziek, afbeeldingen en meer. Kies wat jij wilt zien op je TV, afhankelijk van je huidige voorkeuren.

Synchroniseer muziek en afbeeldingen op basis van hoe jij je voelt

Combineer achtergrondmuziek met afbeeldingen om jouw eigen stemming te kiezen. Kies uit vooringestelde muziek of verbind zelfs je mobiele apparaat via Bluetooth om je eigen nummers af te spelen.

Uitleg over hoe een LG TV kan worden ingesteld om muziek op basis van stemming te synchroniseren met de afbeeldingen.
Het proces voor het instellen van jouw voorkeuren voor automatisch samengestelde content wordt weergegeven vanaf het startscherm van een LG TV. Van het kiezen van verschillende soorten content tot de ontvangst van een persoonlijk profiel.

Geniet van automatisch op jouw smaak afgestemde content

Je TV leert je smaak en voorkeuren kennen. Je kunt enkele vragen beantwoorde, zodat je TV kan beginnen met het bieden van kunstwerken die passen bij wat jij leuk vindt.

*16 verschillende profielen worden aangeboden, met advies voor content gegenereerd door bijpassende gegevens van elk type profiel.

Een wandgemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon in de voorgrond. Het proces voor het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt weergegeven.

Een wandgemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon in de voorgrond. Het proces voor het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt weergegeven.

Open Google Photos en zie jouw herinneringen langskomen.

Verbind met gemak je Google Photos-account met je TV via jouw telefoon. Maak eenvoudig jouw ruimte persoonlijk door content vanuit je eigen fotobibliotheek te gebruiken.

*De functie kan worden gebruikt als je bent ingelogd op je Google Photos-account en je minimaal 10 foto’s in de app hebt staan. 

Het informatiebord wordt weergegeven op een wandgemonteerde LG TV. Verschillende functies worden weergegeven van weerupdates, sportmeldingen, TV-planner, Home Hub en Google Agenda.

Blijf op de hoogte met een all-in-one persoonlijk dashboard.

Zie in één oogopslag belangrijke informatie. Krijg weerupdates, sportmeldingen, bekijk je Google Agenda en stel zelfs meldingen in voor Home Hub, jouw kijkreserveringen en meer.

*Toegang tot Google Agenda vereist een Google-account.

Slimme instellingen passen zich aan veranderingen in je omgeving aan

Always Ready en Screensaver

Je kunt energie besparen en daarnaast nog steeds genieten van je geselecteerde kunstwerken en speciaal samengestelde afbeeldingen en deze weergeven via Gallery+ als de TV is uitgeschakeld of langdurig niet is gebruikt, waardoor deze uitgroeit tot een digitaal canvas.

AI Brightness Control

De ingebouwde sensoren van je TV detecteren licht en passen de helderheid van het scherm aan voor een optimale kijkervaring bij alle lichtomstandigheden.

Bewegingssensor

Bewegingsdetectie zorgt dat je TV intelligent reageert, waarbij de lichtstand wordt aangepast op basis van jouw nabijheid.

*Screensaver is beschikbaar met een abonnement.

*Screensaver wordt standaard na 3 minuten geactiveerd als er geen video wordt afgespeeld of de afstandsbediening niet wordt gebruikt. Gebruikers kunnen de tijd aanpassen naar 10, 20 en 30 minuten. 

*Videocontent en achtergrondmuziek worden niet ondersteund voor de modus screensaver.

*Helderheidssensoren kunnen per model verschillen.

*Bewegingssensoren zijn alleen geschikt voor de M5- en G5-modellen. 

Afstandsbediening voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Functionaliteit en bediening van andere apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je woning

Beheer naadloos je huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het ultieme comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard. 

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.
*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken.

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV en
LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft. 

*De bediening van de geluidsmodus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.  

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

*WOW Orchestra/WOW Interface is beschikbaar op 2025 LG OLED TV’s.

Vind de beste LG Soundbars voor je TV

Dun ontwerp

Voeg een moderne touch tot met een slank ontwerp dat op een sierlijke manier opgaat in je ruimte.

*Randmaat verschilt per serie en formaat.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde.
*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.
*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Googlecast Built-in en kan verschillen per regio en taal.

Stream diverse content. Gratis.

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis binnen handbereik. 

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de content die beschikbaar is op een LG TV.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen. 

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Drie pictogrammen tonen hoe LG Channels gebruikt kan worden zonder abonnement, zonder te betalen en zonder decoder.

Gratis. Zonder contract.
Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box. 

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en toont populaire speltitels en de functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.
*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.
*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Ultieme gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met G-Sync-compatibiliteit, door Intertek gecertificeerde responstijd van 0,1 ms en AMD FreeSync Premium. Ga lekker gamen zonder lag of bewegingsonscherpte.

Twee afbeeldingen van een auto in een videogame naast elkaar. Eén vertoont veel bewegingsvervaging. De andere is scherp en laat de hoge beeldsnelheid van LG OLED TV zien. Nvidia G-Sync-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

Twee afbeeldingen van een auto in een videogame naast elkaar. Eén vertoont veel bewegingsvervaging. De andere is scherp en laat de hoge beeldsnelheid van LG OLED TV zien. Nvidia G-Sync-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

*HGiG is een groep vrijwillige bedrijven uit de game- en TV-displayindustrie die samenkomen om richtlijnen op te stellen en openbaar te maken om de game-ervaringen in HDR te verbeteren.

*Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

*LG OLED-schermen zijn door Intertek gecertificeerd voor een responstijd van 0,1 ms (grijs-naar-grijs) en gekwalificeerde gamingprestaties.

Beste OLED TV voor films

Films komen tot leven in jouw thuisbioscoop met FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgevingsverlichting voor beeldkwaliteit volgens de normen van de beste filmmakers.

Dolby Vision en Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef films zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met Dolby Vision en de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo dicht mogelijk bij de oorspronkelijke versie houdt. 

Dolby Atmos

Je voelt het levensechte geluid om je heen bewegen, waardoor je het gevoel krijgt alsof je in het middelpunt van de actie staat.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE met Dolby Vision wordt ondersteund.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Ontworpen met het milieu in gedachten

Betrouwbare internationale instellingen hebben de milieubewuste inspanningen van LG TV erkend. Nu gecertificeerd voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen door Intertek.

*De Intertek-certificering voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen is van toepassing op de volgende modellen: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 en QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 en QNED80.

*Bezoek https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home voor meer informatie.

Grote witte ruimte gevuld met OLED TV's die laten zien hoe LG al meer dan tien jaar baanbrekende innovaties introduceert. Het embleem ‘World’s number 1 OLED TV for 12 Years’ (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar) is ook te zien.

Grote witte ruimte gevuld met OLED TV's die laten zien hoe LG al meer dan tien jaar baanbrekende innovaties introduceert. Het embleem ‘World’s number 1 OLED TV for 12 Years’ (’s werelds beste OLED TV voor 12 jaar) is ook te zien.

LG OLED

Ontdek de eindeloze innovatie

Ontdek de eindeloze innovatie Meer informatie

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De weergegeven producten in de afbeeldingen kunnen verschillen.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio en land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

*AI Magic Remote moet mogelijk apart worden aangeschaft, afhankelijk van de grootte, het model en de regio van je tv.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

4K OLED

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 100Hz

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Kleurengamma

OLED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

α8 AI-processor 4K Gen2

BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

Ja

GAMING - Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

Ja

AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

20W

AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 070 x 620 x 45,9

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

11,5

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

Schermtype

4K OLED

Schermresolutie

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 100Hz

Kleurengamma

OLED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

Beeld processor

α8 AI-processor 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selectie

Ja (SDR/HDR)

AI Helderheidsregeling

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Dimming Technologie

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Beeldmodus

10 modi

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

AI Beeld Pro

Ja

Auto Calibratie

Ja

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ja

GAMING

Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)

Ja

Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)

Ja

HGIG Modus

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (tot 120 Hz)

Dolby Vision voor gaming (4K 120 Hz)

Ja

Reactietijd

Minder dan 0.1ms

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

Hoog contrast

Ja

Grijswaarden

Ja

Kleuren omkeren

Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 070 x 620 x 45,9

TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

1 070 x 684 x 235

Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

1 220 x 735 x 152

TV-standaard (BxD mm)

933 x 235

TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

11,5

TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

11,7

Gewicht verpakking (kg)

14,5

VESA-montage (BxH mm)

300 x 200

BARCODE

BARCODE

8806096353790

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ja

AI Geluid

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

Geschikt voor WiSA

Ja (Tot 2.1 Kanaal)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ja (2-Way Playback)

Audio-vermogen

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ja

Audio-formaten

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)

Luidsprekerrichting

Neerwaarts

Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

WOW Orchestra

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Ondersteuning

Ja (v 5.3)

Ethernet Ingang

1x

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

1x

CI ingang

1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

HDMI Ingang

4x (ondersteunt 4K 120Hz, xRC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 poort))

RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

2x

USB Ingang

2x (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

SMART TV

Werkt met Apple Airplay2

Ja

Besturingssysteem (OS)

webOS 25

Geschikt voor USB Camera

Ja

AI-chatbot

Ja

Always Ready

Ja

Volledige webbrowser

Ja

Google Cast

Ja

Google Home/Hub

Ja

Thuishub

Ja

Intelligente spraakherkenning

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote afstandsbediening

Meegeleverd

Multi View

Ja

Smartphone Remote App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

Spraak-ID

Ja

Werkt met Apple Home

Ja

STROOM

Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Stand-by stroomverbruik

Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

Afstandsbediening

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (VK, Italië)

Stroomkabel

Ja (bijgevoegd)

UITZENDING

Analoge TV-ontvangst

Ja

Digitale TV-ontvangst

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
Dismantling information(OLED48B56LA)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(OLED48B56LA)
extensie
Product information sheet (OLED48B56LA)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(OLED48B56LA)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Alle specificaties

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Game

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Uit

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

USB

1

Optisch

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

GEMAK

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

DIMENSIES (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GEWICHT

Main

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Bruto Gewicht

7,6 kg

ACCESSOIRE

Garantiebewijs

Ja

Optische Kabel

Ja

Remote Control

Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(DS40T)
extensie
WEB INFO(DS40T)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 