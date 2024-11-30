We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
OLED83C34LA 83 Inch OLED TV + DS95QR soundbar
OLED83C34LA 83 Inch OLED TV + DS95QR soundbar
-
83 inch LG OLED evo C3 4K Smart TV - OLED83C34LA
-
LG Soundbar with Dolby Atmos® 9.1.5 Channel - DS95QR
Belangrijkste specs
-
Schermtype
-
4K OLED
-
Verversingssnelheid
-
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
-
OLED Color
-
Beeld processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
-
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
-
Ja
-
Audio-vermogen
-
40W
-
Luidsprekersysteem
-
2.2 Kanaal
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
Alle specificaties
BEELD (DISPLAY)
-
Schermtype
-
4K OLED
-
Schermresolutie
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Verversingssnelheid
-
Standaard 100Hz
-
Kleurengamma
-
OLED Color
BEELD (VERWERKING)
-
Beeld processor
-
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Beeld
-
AI Beeld Pro
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Ja (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selectie
-
Ja (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Helderheidsregeling
-
Ja
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Ja
-
Dimming Technologie
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
Beeldmodus
-
10 modi (Gepersonaliseerde Picture Wizard, Levendig, Standaard, Eco, Cinema, Sport, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
GAMING
-
Ondersteund G-Sync (Nvidia)
-
Ja
-
Ondersteund FreeSync (AMD)
-
Ja
-
HGIG Modus
-
Ja
-
Game Optimizer
-
Ja (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Ja
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Ja
TOEGANKELIJKHEID
-
Hoog contrast
-
Ja
-
Grijswaarden
-
Ja
-
Kleuren omkeren
-
Ja
BARCODE
-
BARCODE
-
8806087097290
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
AI Geluid
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Ja
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer
-
Ja
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Ja (2-Way Playback)
-
Audio-vermogen
-
40W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
Ja
-
Audio-formaten
-
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Raadpleeg handleiding)
-
Luidsprekerrichting
-
Neerwaarts (Voorwaarts wanneer staand)
-
Luidsprekersysteem
-
2.2 Kanaal
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
-
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Ondersteuning
-
Ja (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Ingang
-
1x
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Ja
-
SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)
-
1x
-
CI ingang
-
1x
-
HDMI Ingang
-
4x (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (4 port))
-
RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)
-
2x
-
USB Ingang
-
3x (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
-
Ja (Wi-Fi 5)
SMART TV
-
Werkt met Apple Airplay2
-
Ja
-
Kunstgallerij
-
Ja
-
Besturingssysteem (OS)
-
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
-
Ja
-
Gezinsinstellingen
-
Ja
-
ThinQ
-
Ja
-
Geschikt voor USB Camera
-
Ja
-
Always Ready
-
Ja
-
Volledige webbrowser
-
Ja
-
Handsfree spraakbediening
-
Ja
-
Intelligente spraakherkenning
-
Ja
-
LG Channels
-
Ja
-
Magic Remote afstandsbediening
-
Meegeleverd
-
Multi View
-
Ja
-
Smartphone Remote App
-
Ja (LG ThinQ)
STROOM
-
Voeding (Spanning, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Stand-by stroomverbruik
-
Onder 0,5W
ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN
-
Afstandsbediening
-
Magic Remote
-
IR Blaster-kabel
-
Ja
-
Stroomkabel
-
Ja (bijgevoegd)
-
Batterijen voor afstandsbediening
-
Ja (AA 2x)
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Belangrijkste specs
-
Aantal kanalen
-
9.1.5
-
Output Power
-
810 W
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
-
Main
-
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
Alle specificaties
SOUND EFFECT
-
AI Sound Pro
-
Ja
-
Standard
-
Ja
-
Music
-
Ja
-
Cinema
-
Ja
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Ja
-
Sports
-
Ja
-
Game
-
Ja
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
-
Ja
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
-
Sampling
-
24bit/96kHz
-
Upbit / Upsampling
-
24bit/96kHz
CONNECTIVITEIT
-
HDMI In
-
2
-
HDMI Uit
-
1
-
Bluetooth Versie
-
5
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
-
Ja
-
Wi-Fi
-
Ja
-
Wireless Rear Ready
-
Ja
-
USB
-
1
-
Werkt met Alexa
-
Ja
-
Spotify Connect
-
Ja
-
Tidal Connect
-
Ja
-
AirPlay 2
-
Ja
-
Werkt met Google Assistant
-
Ja
-
Chromecast
-
Ja
-
Optisch
-
1
HDMI SUPPORTED
-
Pass-through
-
Ja
-
Pass-through (4K)
-
Ja
-
VRR / ALLM
-
Ja
-
120Hz
-
Ja
-
HDR10
-
Ja
-
Dolby Vision
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Ja
-
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
-
Ja
-
CEC (Simplink)
-
Ja
GENERAL
-
Aantal kanalen
-
9.1.5
-
Aantal Speakers
-
17 EA
-
Output Power
-
810 W
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Ja
-
Dolby Digital
-
Ja
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Ja
-
DTS:X
-
Ja
-
IMAX Enhanced
-
Ja
-
AAC
-
Ja
-
AAC+
-
Ja
-
MQA
-
Ja
GEMAK
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
-
Ja
-
AI Room Calibration Pro (App)
-
Ja
-
Soundbar Mode Control
-
Ja
-
TV Sound Mode Share
-
Ja
-
WOW Orchestra
-
Ja
DIMENSIES (WXHXD)
-
Main
-
1 200 x 63 x 135 mm
-
Rear Speaker
-
159 x 223 x 142 mm
-
Subwoofer
-
201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm
GEWICHT
-
Main
-
5,03 kg
-
Rear Speaker (2EA)
-
4,08 kg
-
Subwoofer
-
10,0 kg
-
Bruto Gewicht
-
25,3 kg
ACCESSOIRE
-
Garantiebewijs
-
Ja
-
Optische Kabel
-
Ja
-
HDMI kabel
-
Ja
-
Muurbeugel
-
Ja
-
Remote Control
-
Ja
POWER
-
Power Off Consumption (Main)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Main)
-
78 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (Rear Speaker)
-
33 W
-
Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)
-
0,5 W ↓
-
Power Consumption (subwoofer)
-
40 W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.