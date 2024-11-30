We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
50" Plasma Televisie | Full HD 1080p | Intelligent Sensor 2 | DivX
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
50
-
Design scherm
Art Frame
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
Full HD
ECO
-
Smart Energy Saving
Ja
-
Voeding
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Energieverbruik
291W
-
Eco flower
Non-approval
-
Luminance ratio (lichtopbrengst %)
65
-
Aanwezigheid van lood
Ja, Deze televisie bevat alleen lood in bepaalde componenten waar technologisch geen alternatieven mogelijk zijn welke volledig in lijn zijn met de bestaande EU richtlijnen.
-
Kwik (mg)
0,0
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1228.5 x 824.6 x 353 mm
-
Set zonder voet
1228.5 x 772 x 78.9 mm
GEWICHT
-
Set met voet
35.3 kg
-
Set zonder voet
32.5 kg
