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Vooraanzicht van
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, weergegeven van de voorkant en van de zijkant, heeft een 55 inch scherm dat 1236 mm breed is, 716 mm hoog, 783 mm hoog met standaard, een profieldiepte van 29,7 mm en een afmeting van de voet van de standaard van 1074 bij 257 mm.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met Dynamic QNED Color Pro vult het scherm met levendige, vloeiende uitbarstingen van veelkleurige, verfachtige bewegingen, waardoor de verbeterde kleurlevendigheid wordt getoond, gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurvolume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED laat zien hoe Mini LED met Precision Dimming werkt in een gesplitste bosscène, waarbij conventionele LED wordt vergeleken met diepere zwarttinten en een verfijnder contrast terwijl het zonlicht door de bomen schijnt voor meer helderheid en diepte.
Een alpha 8 AI-processor 4K Gen3 van de LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED straalt in blauw licht op een printplaat en benadrukt de AI-verwerkingsprestaties met een tot 5 keer snellere NPU, 10% snellere CPU-verwerking en 20% grotere geheugencapaciteit.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met AI Picture Pro en Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro toont een lifestyle-scène in een openluchtomgeving vanuit een lage hoek, met twee personen tussen levendige bloemen. AI herkent elk beeld en schaalt het op naar 4K voor een duidelijkere textuur en meer details.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie erkent Multi-AI-zoekopdrachten met Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED heeft een AI Hub voor personalisatie, met een AI-pictogram boven een afstandsbediening omringd door labels voor Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID met My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Sports Forecast van AI Concierge toont een live voetbalwedstrijd met een AI-paneel op het scherm dat voorspellingen, spelersinzichten en competitiegegevens weergeeft, en laat zien hoe AI het spel analyseert om de uitslag van wedstrijden te voorspellen.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED voor ultieme gameplay toont een levendige, supersnelle racescène met een wazige vergelijkingsinzet die Motion Booster 288 benadrukt, terwijl het 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG en GeForce NOW ondersteunt.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met superdun ontwerp hangt aan de muur in een lichte, open woonkamer en past helemaal in het interieur terwijl hij opvallende geometrische abstracte kunst laat zien.
Vooraanzicht van
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, weergegeven van de voorkant en van de zijkant, heeft een 55 inch scherm dat 1236 mm breed is, 716 mm hoog, 783 mm hoog met standaard, een profieldiepte van 29,7 mm en een afmeting van de voet van de standaard van 1074 bij 257 mm.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met Dynamic QNED Color Pro vult het scherm met levendige, vloeiende uitbarstingen van veelkleurige, verfachtige bewegingen, waardoor de verbeterde kleurlevendigheid wordt getoond, gecertificeerd voor 100% kleurvolume.
LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED laat zien hoe Mini LED met Precision Dimming werkt in een gesplitste bosscène, waarbij conventionele LED wordt vergeleken met diepere zwarttinten en een verfijnder contrast terwijl het zonlicht door de bomen schijnt voor meer helderheid en diepte.
Een alpha 8 AI-processor 4K Gen3 van de LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED straalt in blauw licht op een printplaat en benadrukt de AI-verwerkingsprestaties met een tot 5 keer snellere NPU, 10% snellere CPU-verwerking en 20% grotere geheugencapaciteit.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met AI Picture Pro en Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro toont een lifestyle-scène in een openluchtomgeving vanuit een lage hoek, met twee personen tussen levendige bloemen. AI herkent elk beeld en schaalt het op naar 4K voor een duidelijkere textuur en meer details.
LG Shield, toegepast op LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED, wordt weergegeven met een LG Shield-logo in het midden, beveiligingspictogrammen onderaan en bovenaan een CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding, die staat voor gegevens- en systeembescherming.
De CES Innovation Awards 2026-badge met eervolle vermelding in de categorie Kunstmatige Intelligentie erkent Multi-AI-zoekopdrachten met Google Gemini en Microsoft Copilot.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED heeft een AI Hub voor personalisatie, met een AI-pictogram boven een afstandsbediening omringd door labels voor Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID met My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard en AI Sound Wizard.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Sports Forecast van AI Concierge toont een live voetbalwedstrijd met een AI-paneel op het scherm dat voorspellingen, spelersinzichten en competitiegegevens weergeeft, en laat zien hoe AI het spel analyseert om de uitslag van wedstrijden te voorspellen.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED voor ultieme gameplay toont een levendige, supersnelle racescène met een wazige vergelijkingsinzet die Motion Booster 288 benadrukt, terwijl het 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG en GeForce NOW ondersteunt.
Een LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED met superdun ontwerp hangt aan de muur in een lichte, open woonkamer en past helemaal in het interieur terwijl hij opvallende geometrische abstracte kunst laat zien.

Belangrijkste functies

    Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

    Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

    Mini LED with Precision Dimming

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

    Award-winning Multi AI webOS

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Hub for Personalization

    LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

    Secured by LG Shield

    Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

    Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

    Mini LED with Precision Dimming

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

    Award-winning Multi AI webOS

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Hub for Personalization

    LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

    Secured by LG Shield

    Why LG QNED evo | Mini LED?

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family seated on sofas cheers together.

    Dynamic Sports on an Ultra Big TV

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, showcasing enhanced color vibrancy certified for 100% Color Volume.

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

    Mini LED with Precision Dimming

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Award-winning Multi AI webOS is presented on a dark background featuring Microsoft Copilot and Google Gemini logos, indicating support for AI-related services accessible through the TV interface.

    Award-winning Multi AI webOS

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI symbol above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Hub for Personalization

    LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity.

    Secured by LG Shield

    How does LG QNED evo Mini LED bring big size and color to every scene?

    LG QNED evo’s Dynamic QNED Color Pro, which is certified for 100% Color Volume, and Mini LED with Precision Dimming's advanced dimming zones, come together to deliver ultra-vivid color and detail. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience from sports to movies and beyond on an ultra big screen.

    Ultra Big TV

    Discover next-level immersion with an ultra-big screen

    Enjoy sports action, every film, and game on an expansive LG QNED evo Ultra Big TV. With its vivid colors and refined picture quality, action unfolds with breathtaking scale and clarity.1)

    LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

    LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB85 features the Eyesafe RPF 35 certification as verified by UL, indicating verified for reduced blue light performance.

    UL-verified for low blue light — ultra-big picture that's comfortable for your eyes31)

    Dynamic QNED Color Pro

    LG’s Nano-based color gamut technology delivers 100% Color Volume on your TV

    View more dynamic and vibrant color in motion with LG’s Nano-based wider color gamut technology replacing Quantum Dot, enhancing your TV’s color reproduction rate to express a variety of moods with Dynamic QNED Color Pro.2)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Dynamic QNED Color Pro fills the screen with vivid, fluid bursts of multicolored, paint-like motion, with fluid transitions and a wide color range exceeding that of typical quantum dot displays.

    See the 100% Color Volume Certification of LG QNED evo3)

    Mini LED with Precision Dimming

    Mini LED meets Precision Dimming brings out clarity with better contrast and detail

    Mini LEDs and advanced dimming zones work together to control light, improving picture contrast, detail, and clarity.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED highlights Mini LED with Precision Dimming in a split forest scene, comparing conventional LED with deeper blacks and more refined contrast as sunlight filters through the trees for greater clarity and depth.

    *Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

    alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3

    Advanced AI engine with X5.0 faster NPU performance

    Our next-generation processor enhances the capabilities of your TV, enabling AI to provide a viewing experience tailored to your preferences with sharper 4K detail, richer sound, and vivid color. 4)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen3 glows in blue light on a circuit board, highlighting AI processing performance with NPU x5.0 Faster Neural Processing, GPU 10% More Powerful Graphics, and 20% Memory Enhanced Throughput.

    Why LG AI TV?

    LG AI TV optimizes picture and sound while making every day smarter with personalized AI Hub

    Explore more about LG AI TV

    AI HDR Remastering

    Upgrade every frame to HDR quality

    AI automatically optimizes color, brightness, and contrast and elevates SDR picture quality to HDR levels for richer, more realistic visuals.

    Discover 3 standout benefits of AI Hub

    Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

    Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

    Get personalized content recommendations and information

    AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

    LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

    Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

    Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

    Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

    Get personalized content recommendations and information

    AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

    LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

    Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

    Advanced Multi AI search with Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot

    Simply say what you are searching for, then select the AI model that suits you the best. The system connects to multiple AI models to deliver broader, more relevant results.8)

    Get personalized content recommendations and information

    AI Concierge suggests content and updates tailored to your interests. In This Scene provides relevant recommendations and information based on what you’re watching, while Generative AI enables searching and creating images.9)

    LG AI TV recognizes your voice and leads you to My Page tailored just for you!

    Taken to My Page, you can see everything at a glance, from weather, calendar, and widgets to your favorite sports scores.10)

    The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

    The CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is shown on a dark background. Multi-AI Architecture is recognized in the Artificial Intelligence category.

    Award-winning Multi AI webOS

    Award-winning webOS now secured by LG Shield

    La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

    La insignia AVForums Editor's Choice aparece sobre un fondo oscuro para LG webOS 25, nombrada Mejor Sistema de Smart TV 2025/2026.

    8 Years as the Best Smart TV System 

    LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

    LG Shield emblem is shown on a dark background with security icons, highlighting webOS protection for privacy, data security, and system integrity. A CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree badge is also shown.

    LG Shield

    Security you can trust

    LG Shield's 7 core technologies ensure your data stays safe with secure data storage and management, secure cryptographic algorithms, ensured software integrity, user authentication and access control, secure data transmission, security event detection and response, and secure update management.

    Security you can trust Discover more about LG Shield

    webOS Re:New Program

    Upgrade your TV up to 5 years for free12)

    LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

    LG Quad Protection is shown through four protection icons on a yellow background. Each icon features Lightning Strikes Protection, Humidity Protection, Surge Protection, and webOS Protection with LG Shield.

    LG Quad Protection

    Your LG TV is built to last with LG Quad Protection

    From hardware to software, your LG TV is protected. Built-in capacitors protect against high voltages, including lightning strikes, while semiconductors are engineered with surge protection. Silicon gel and protective coatings shield chipsets from humidity and even your data stays safe and secure with LG Shield.

    AI Magic Remote

    Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

    Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Magic Remote

    Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

    Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    AI Magic Remote

    Easily navigate and point like an air mouse to enjoy AI Hub

    Control your TV easily with AI Magic Remote. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, click, drag, and drop to use it like an air mouse or simply speak for voice commands.13)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features AI Hub for personalization, with an AI icon above a remote control surrounded by labels for Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, and AI Sound Wizard.

    Immerse yourself in every sports match

    Receive game predictions with AI

    AI analyzes your team’s stats and performance to provide game predictions. Cheer harder and enjoy supporting your team armed with these AI-generated insights.14)

    Motion smoothing that adapts to every genre

    AI Genre Selection identifies content genre and TruMotion adjusts judder levels to apply the right amount of smoothing for a natural viewing experience from movies, sports, and more.

    Set up alerts and never miss a moment

    Catch every moment of the action. Set up your alerts and get notified about your team’s game schedules, scores, and more.

    Step into a world tuned for winning

    Ultimate Gameplay

    Game to win with boosted-up refresh rates up to 288Hz

    Experience ultra-fast gaming with 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium, and VRR. With Motion Booster bringing up refresh rates to reduce motion blur and the first-ever BT ULL-certified controller, enjoy high-performance, ideal for competitive gaming.15)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED foLG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED for Ultimate Gameplay shows a vibrant, high-speed racing scene with a blurred comparison inset highlighting Motion Booster 288, while supporting 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.r Ultimate Gameplay shows a high-speed racing scene with a comparison inset highlighting smoother motion through Motion Booster 120, while supporting 60Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, and GeForce NOW.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

    World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

    Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.16)

    Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

    Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.17)

    Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

    Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency shows a wireless game controller labeled “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” on screen, indicating optimized Bluetooth controller support for responsive gameplay.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED features the LG Gaming Portal with a gaming hub layout, combining featured content and game tiles in a unified interface that expands to provide access to GeForce NOW and webOS game apps.
    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

    World's first TV to support Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controllers

    Experience ultra-low latency, high-performance cloud gaming with Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller support, reducing input delay to less than 3.0ms. Enjoy seamless, responsive control that feels just like a wired connection, even when playing in the cloud.16)

    Your one-stop hub for gaming—no console required

    Explore thousands of games from NVIDIA GeForce Now, native webOS apps, and more. Easily find games for remote or gamepad and even compete with other players via Challenge Mode.17)

    Easily fine-tune game settings to suit your play style

    Customize your gaming experience easily using Game Dashboard for quick, real-time control and Game Optimizer to fine-tune your preferred settings. Adjust refresh rate, latency, and visual modes to optimize every game session with ease.

    'True Cinema, preserved in exact detail

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is shown in a studio as a director works at a control panel while editing a movie displayed on screen. The Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE logos appear at the bottom left.

    Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient MODE

    Watch movies as the director intended

    Experience cinema as the director intended with Dolby Vision and FILMMAKER MODE with Ambient Light Compensation that adapts to surroundings and keeps visuals as close as possible to its original form.

    Design, made to elevate your space

    Super Slim Design

    Sleekness suited for modern spaces

    Made to integrate into your interior design, the super slim silhouette of your TV is clean and refined without adding to visual clutter.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Super Slim Design is wall-mounted in a bright, open living space and blends into the interior while displaying bold geometric abstract artwork.

    Discover limitless masterpieces with LG Gallery+

    LG Gallery+

    Style your space with over 5000+ curated art content

    LG Gallery+ lets you access countless artworks and content from our partners like The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, and more. Elevate and personalize your space with art that reflects your style.19)

    LG Gallery+

    Style your space with a variety of content to choose from

    LG Gallery+ lets you access over 100+ artworks, ambient videos, and other visual content to elevate your space. With regular library updates, personalize your home with curated content that reflects your style.20)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

    BGM with Music Lounge

    Set the right vibe with music

    Create the right atmosphere with music that matches your visuals. Use music recommended according to your preferences or connect via Bluetooth to play your own tracks.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

    My Photos

    Easily access Google Photos and showcase your memories

    Conveniently connect your Google Photos account to your TV just by using your phone. Effortlessly personalize your space by using content from your own photo library.23)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

    LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB9M shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

    Information Board

    Stay updated with an all-in-one personalized dashboard

    See important information at a glance. Get weather updates, sports alerts, view your Google Calendar, and even set up notifications for Home Hub, your viewing reservations and more.

    Gallery Mode

    Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

    With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

    Auto Brightness Control

    Optimal brightness in any light

    Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)

    Motion Sensor

    Responsive to your presence

    Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.25)

    Gallery Mode

    Switch from TV to artwork seamlessly

    With Gallery Mode turned on, your TV can continue to save energy even while displaying your selected artworks adding a touch of style and elegance to your space.

    Auto Brightness Control

    Optimal brightness in any light

    Brightness Control automatically adjusts the screen output based on ambient lighting, ensuring clear and comfortable viewing in any environment.24)

    Motion Sensor

    Responsive to your presence

    Motion detection lets your TV respond intelligently, switching modes depending on whether or not you're nearby.25)

    LG Channels

    Endless entertainment for free

    LG Channels brings together diverse content from live and on-demand platforms into a single hub, making it easier than ever to find content you love.26)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED80 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

    Smart Connectivity

    Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

    Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.27)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

    Smart Connectivity

    Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

    Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.27)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

    Smart Connectivity

    Home Hub, your all-in-one smart home platform

    Home Hub brings all your smart devices together. Seamlessly connect, control, and interact with your home IoT devices across Google Home and more.27)

    LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

    WOW Orchestra

    Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

    By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.29)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with WOW Orchestra shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

    LG Soundbar elevates every scene with fuller surround sound

    Orchestra Sound

    Full surround sound system from LG TV and Soundbar in sync

    By synchronizing the TV and Soundbar as one, the system expands depth and directionality for a fuller surround experience.29)

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED with Orchestra Sound shows musicians performing on screen, as layered sound waves from the TV and soundbar below fill the living room to create a synchronized surround sound experience.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED certified by Intertek for resource efficiency, shown with a certification badge emphasizing reduced environmental impact across materials, energy use, and recycled content.

    LG QNED evo AI QNED85 Mini LED certified by Intertek for resource efficiency, shown with a certification badge emphasizing reduced environmental impact across materials, energy use, and recycled content.

    Eco friendly

    Designed for sustainability you can trust. Recognized by global institutions

    LG TVs are designed to reduce environmental impact and are certified by Intertek for resource efficiency across material use, energy consumption, and recycled content.33)

    A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

    A family with children and their grandparents sits together on a sofa in a bright living room, holding a remote while watching TV.

    Accessibility

    Assistive features make viewing more inclusive

    LG TVs are designed with accessibility in mind with features such as Color Adjustment Filter, a Sign Language Guide, and direct connectivity support for audio assistive devices.

    *The images above in this product detail page are for illustrative purposes only. Refer to the gallery images for a more accurate representation.

    *Specifications and features vary by region, model, and size.

    *Service availability varies by region and country.

    *Personalized services may vary depending on the policies of the 3rd party application.

    *LG Account and acceptance of relevant Terms & Conditions is required to access network-based smart services and features, including streaming apps. Without LG Account, only external device connections (e.g. via HDMI) and terrestrial/over-the-air TV (only for TVs with tuners) is available. There is no fee to create LG Account.

    1)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

     

    2)*QNED evo features a wider color gamut as compared to QNED.

     

    3)*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 color space as verified independently by Intertek.

     

    4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

     

    5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

    *Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

     

    6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

     

    7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

     

    8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

    *An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

    *This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

     

    9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

    *Menus displayed may be different upon release.

    *Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

    *‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

    *‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

    *‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

     

    10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

    *Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

    *It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

    *The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

    *The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

    *My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

     

    11)*Internet connection required.

    *It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

    *In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

     

    12)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

    *Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

    *Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

     

    13)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

    *AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

    *Some features may require an internet connection.

    *AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

     

    14)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

    *The scope of support may vary by country.

    *Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

     

    15)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

    *144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

    *Support for HGiG may vary by country.

    *In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

    *Motion Booster 288 delivers up to 288Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

     

    16)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

    *For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

     

    17)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

    *Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

    *Gamepad is sold separately.

     

    18)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

    *FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

    *FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

    *FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

     

    19)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

    *Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

     

    20)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

    *An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

     

    21)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

     

    22)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

    *A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

    *Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

    *Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

    *LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

     

    23)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

     

    24)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

     

    25)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

     

    26)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

     

    27)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

     

    28)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

    *Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

    *Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

    *When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

    *Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

    *LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

     

    29)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

    *Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

    *Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

    *LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

     

    30)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

     

    31)*QNED85 100/86-inch TVs have been verified for compliance with eyesafe® 3.0 requirements, a program developed by eyesafe Inc. and tested by UL Solutions under specified conditions.

    *Performance may vary depending on product model, settings, usage conditions, and environment.

     

    32)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

    *The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

    *For Sound Suite connection, a 5GHz‑supported router is require

     

    33)*Resource Efficiency applies to the following models and is valid through December 31, 2026 : OLED W6,G6,C6,CS6,B6, MRGB95,9M,85 QNED85  

    *Please visit https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home to learn more.

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