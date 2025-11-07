About Cookies on This Site

43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4k Smart TV & DS40T 2.1 kanaal
43QNED86A6C EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
TV

43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4k Smart TV & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

43QNED86A6C EU.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad

43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4k Smart TV & DS40T 2.1 kanaal

43QNED86A6C.DS40T
LG 43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4k Smart TV & DS40T 2.1 kanaal, 43QNED86A6C.DS40T
3D holografische bloem in veel verschillende tinten tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De definitie en het detail van de bloem laten zien dat QNED MiniLED beelden kan produceren met uitzonderlijke kleuren, helderheid en contrast. De titel vertelt hoe MiniLED de helderheid verbetert en een uitzonderlijk contrast biedt.
Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.
LG 43 inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4k Smart TV & DS40T 2.1 kanaal, 43QNED86A6C.DS40T
3D holografische bloem in veel verschillende tinten tegen een zwarte achtergrond. De definitie en het detail van de bloem laten zien dat QNED MiniLED beelden kan produceren met uitzonderlijke kleuren, helderheid en contrast. De titel vertelt hoe MiniLED de helderheid verbetert en een uitzonderlijk contrast biedt.
Close-up van een LG OLED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Belangrijkste functies

  • Ongelofelijk rijk kleurenpalet van splinternieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur
  • 4K-afbeeldingskwaliteit, opgeschaald visueel en surroundgeluid van de alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Nieuwe AI-knop, stembediening, versleepfuncties op de AI Magic Remote
  • Local Dimming zorgt voor het scherpste beeld en onthult de fijnste details
  • Eenvoudige Soundbar-bediening voor TV met WOW-interface
  • Altijd perfecte audio van AI Sound Pro
Meer
De afbeeldingen gebruikt in het productoverzicht hieronder zijn enkel voor representatieve doeleinden. Zie de afbeeldingengalerie boven aan de pagina voor een waarheidsgetrouwe weergave.

iF Design Award - Winnaar (QNED85, 100”)

iF Design Award - Winnaar (QNED85, 100”)

CES Innovation Awards-badge met een 2025 Honoree-vermelding.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cyberbeveiliging

AVForums Editor's Choice-logo voor LG webOS 24 as Best Smart TV System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Beste Smart TV-systeem 2024/25

“webOS 24 levert een snelle en gebruiksvriendelijke ervaring, die fris en gestroomlijnd is."

*De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Het LG QNED AI-logo is zichtbaar. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur.

LG QNED TV tegen een kleurrijke donkere achtergrond. Op het scherm staat een helder en kleurrijk kunstwerk dat de kleurentechnologie van QNED laat zien en het vermogen om een breed spectrum aan tinten met een geweldig contrast weer te geven. Het LG QNED AI-logo is zichtbaar. De titel luidt: Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur.

Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd met dynamische QNED-kleur

*QNED en QNED evo zijn elk uitgerust met verschillende kleuroplossingen die gebruik maken van LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie waarbij Quantum Dots worden vervangen.

BeeldkwaliteitwebOS voor AILG Gallery+DesignGeluidskwaliteitEntertainment

Volledig nieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur

LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie ter vervanging van Quantum Dot zorgt voor een verbeterde kleurweergave.

Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

Gecertificeerd 100% kleurvolume met LG QNED evo

*Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is gelijk aan of overtreft de CGV van de DCI-P3 kleurruimte zoals onafhankelijk gecontroleerd door Intertek.

Maak kennis met de krachtige en slimme alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

Met aanzienlijke prestatieverbeteringen levert de snellere verwerking van alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-beeldkwaliteit met veel betere scherpte en diepte dan voorheen.

De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

*Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie naar de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid.

Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

*Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

Geavanceerd plaatselijk dimmen

Dankzij de nauwkeurige lichtregeling van Geavanceerd plaatselijk dimmen kun je elk detail duidelijk zien.

Uitzicht vanuit de binnenkant van een grot naar de ingang, waar een blauwe lucht en de horizon te zien zijn. De hele scène is in tweeën gesplitst om de mogelijkheden van Geavanceerd plaatselijk dimmen van QNED te demonstreren. Aan de ene kant zijn de kleuren en details vervaagd en lijken de beelden troebel. Op het label staat: Conventionele LED. De andere kant heeft geweldige zwarttinten, een beter contrast, helderheid en kleur. Op het label staat: Geavanceerd plaatselijk dimmen.

*De beelden ter vergelijking zijn alleen gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

Meer informatie

Maak je AI Experience compleet met de AI Magic Remote met een speciale AI-knop

Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Geen extra apparaat nodig! Met een bewegingssensor en scrollwiel kun je aanwijzen en klikken om hem te gebruiken als muis of sppreek gewoon voor spraakopdrachten.

*Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.

*Voor sommige functies is mogelijk een internetverbinding nodig.

*AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

Een gezin van vier zit rond een LG AI TV. Er verschijnt een cirkel rond de persoon die de afstandsbediening vasthoudt en zijn naam wordt weergegeven. Dit laat zien hoe AI Voice ID de stem van elke gebruiker herkent. De webOS-interface laat vervolgens zien hoe de AI automatisch van account wisselt en gepersonaliseerde content aanbeveelt.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID herkent de unieke stem van elke gebruiker en biedt gepersonaliseerde aanbevelingen op het moment dat je spreekt.

*Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.

*Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.

*Werkt alleen met apps die de Voice ID-account ondersteunen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

Close-up van een LG QNED TV-scherm waarop te zien is hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via chat en via miniatuurafbeeldingen van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

AI Search

Vraag alles aan je tv. De ingebouwde AI herkent je stem en geeft snel persoonlijke aanbevelingen op je verzoeken. Je kunt ook extra resultaten en oplossingen krijgen met Microsoft Copilot.

*AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd.

*De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurde een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is. De chatbot bood oplossingen voor het verzoek. De hele scène is ook in tweeën gesplitst. De ene kant is donkerder, de andere kant lichter, wat laat zien hoe de AI Chatbot het probleem voor de gebruiker automatisch heeft opgelost.

AI Chatbot

Communiceer met AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote en beantwoord alle vragen, van instellingenconfiguratie tot problemen oplossen. AI kan intentie van gebruikers begrijpen en direct oplossingen bieden.

*Een internetverbinding is vereist.

*AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

*Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot te koppelen aan de klantenservice.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

LG AI Magic Remote voor een LG TV-scherm. Op het scherm staat een persoonlijke begroeting van de LG AI met aangepaste trefwoorden op basis van de zoek- en kijkschiedenis van de gebruiker. Bij de afstandsbediening staat een pictogram en een label die aangeven dat de AI Concierge-functie eenvoudig toegankelijk is door kort op de AI-knop te drukken.

AI Concierge

Een korte druk op de AI-knop op je afstandsbediening opent je AI Concierge die aangepaste trefwoorden en aanbevelingen geeft op basis van je zoek- en kijkgeschiedenis.

*Ondersteunde menu’s en apps kunnen per land verschillen.

*De getoonde menu’s kunnen anders zijn bij de release.

*Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Picture Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Verschillende afbeeldingen worden weergegeven, waarbij de keuzes van de gebruiker worden gemarkeerd. Een laadpictogram verschijnt en een afbeelding van een landschap wordt weergegeven dat wordt uitgebreid van links naar rechts.

AI Picture Wizard

Geavanceerde algoritmes leren jouw voorkeuren door 1,6 miljard afbeeldingsmogelijkheden door te nemen. Je tv selecteert een persoonlijke afbeelding speciaal voor jou, gebaseerd op je keuzes.

Scherm van een gebruiker die het AI Sound Wizard-personalisatieproces doorloopt. Er worden een aantal pictogrammen voor geluidsfragmenten geselecteerd. Een jazz-zanger en saxofoonspeler worden getoond en geluidsgolven die het gepersonaliseerde geluid voorstellen worden over het beeld geanimeerd.

AI Sound Wizard

Kies de audio die je het liefst hoort uit verschillende geluidsclips. AI maakt een op maat gemaakt geluidsprofiel afgestemd op je voorkeuren op basis van 40 miljoen parameters.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

WebOS Re:New Program-logo en -naam met de CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-badge er vlakbij.

5 jaar lang nieuwe upgrade met webOS Re:New-programma

Profiteer van de nieuwste functies en software met jaarlijkse upgrades. Met een CES Innovation Award in de categorie cyberbeveiliging weet je zeker dat webOS je privacy en gegevens veilig bewaart.

*webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.

*Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

*Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

*Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

Ervaar wat LG AI TV voor jou kan doen!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot & AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

Ontdek 4000+ content om een ruimte volledig naar jouw smaak te maken met een LG Gallery+-abonnement

*Beschikbare content kan per land verschillen.

*Aangeboden content kan veranderen.

*4000 stuks aan content is alleen beschikbaar in landen waar webOS Pay wordt ondersteund (Korea, VS, VK en geselecteerde EU-landen).

*Een abonnement voor de LG Gallery+-service is vereist voor volledige toegang tot content en functies.

*Klanten met een abonnement krijgen een gratis proefabonnement van 1 maand aangeboden.

Geef je ruimte een persoonlijke touch met diverse content waaruit je kunt kiezen

Blader door een gigantische bibliotheek vol content. Kunst, games, landschappen en meer, ontdek een variatie aan beelden, allemaal op één plek.

Geniet van wereldberoemde kunstwerken in jouw ruimte.

Interieur van een verfijnd huis. Er worden veel verschillende kunstwerken getoond. Aan de centrale muur hangt een LG TV met populair kunstwerk op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een schilderij uit een museum.

Omring jezelf met de schoonheid van de natuur

Interieur van een landelijk huis. Een grote, aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV toont een prachtig kunstwerk van een natuurlijk landschap op het scherm. De TV lijkt op een foto die aan de muur hangt.

Introduceer een moderne vibe met digitaal en 3D-kunstwerk

Interieur van een stijlvol en kleurrijk huis. Een LG TV is aan de muur bevestigd. Op het scherm is een kleurrijk modern kunstwerk te zien. De illustratie op de TV geeft persoonlijkheid aan het interieur van de ruimte.

Zorg voor een leuke sfeer met diverse content

In een gameroom thuis hangt een grote LG TV aan de muur. Op het scherm staat een kunstwerk uit Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Maak je ruimte op talloze manieren persoonlijk

Personaliseer je home-gallery met je keuze aan muziek, beelden en meer. Kies wat je op je TV wilt tonen, afhankelijk van je huidige voorkeuren.

Synchroniseer muziek en afbeeldingen op basis van hoe jij je voelt

Combineer achtergrondmuziek met beelden om de sfeer naar wens in te stellen. Kies uit vooringestelde muziek of verbind zelfs je mobiele apparaat via Bluetooth om je eigen nummers af te spelen.

Uitleg over hoe een LG TV kan worden ingesteld om muziek op basis van stemming te synchroniseren met de afbeeldingen.
Vanaf het startscherm van een LG TV wordt het proces getoond om je voorkeuren in te stellen en automatisch samengestelde content te ontvangen. Van het kiezen tussen verschillende soorten content tot het ontvangen van je persoonlijke profiel.

Geniet van automatisch op jouw smaak afgestemde content

Je TV leert je smaak en voorkeuren kennen. Als je enkele vragen beantwoordt, kun je TV beginnen met het bieden van kunstwerken die passen bij wat jij leuk vindt.

*16 verschillende profielen worden aangeboden, met advies voor content gegenereerd door bijpassende gegevens van elk type profiel.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV met een mobiele telefoon op de voorgrond. Het proces van het instellen van Google Photos op de LG TV wordt getoond.

Open Google Photos en zie jouw herinneringen langskomen.

Verbind eenvoudig je Google Photos-account met je TV, alleen met je telefoon. Personaliseer moeiteloos je ruimte met content uit je eigen fotobibliotheek.

*De functie kan worden gebruikt als je bent ingelogd op je Google Photos-account en je minimaal 10 foto’s in de app hebt staan.

Het informatiepaneel wordt weergegeven op een aan de muur gemonteerde LG TV. Verschillende functies worden weergegeven van weerupdates, sportmeldingen, TV-planner, Home Hub en Google Agenda.

Blijf op de hoogte met een all-in-one persoonlijk dashboard.

Bekijk belangrijke informatie in één oogopslag. Krijg weerupdates, sportmeldingen, bekijk je Google Agenda en stel zelfs meldingen in voor Home Hub, jouw kijkreserveringen en meer.

*Toegang tot Google Agenda vereist een Google-account.

Slimme instellingen passen zich aan veranderingen in je omgeving aan

Always Ready en Screensaver

Je kunt energie besparen en daarnaast nog steeds genieten van je geselecteerde kunstwerken en speciaal samengestelde afbeeldingen en deze weergeven via Gallery+ als de TV is uitgeschakeld of langdurig niet is gebruikt, waardoor deze uitgroeit tot een digitaal canvas.

AI Brightness Control

De ingebouwde sensoren van je TV detecteren licht en passen de helderheid van het scherm aan voor een optimale kijkervaring bij alle lichtomstandigheden.

Bewegingssensor

Bewegingsdetectie zorgt dat je TV intelligent reageert, waarbij de lichtstand wordt aangepast op basis van jouw nabijheid.

*Screensaver is beschikbaar met een abonnement.

*Screensaver wordt standaard na 3 minuten geactiveerd als er geen video wordt afgespeeld of de afstandsbediening niet wordt gebruikt. Gebruikers kunnen de tijd instellen op 10, 20 of 30 minuten.

*Videocontent en achtergrondmuziek worden niet ondersteund voor de modus screensaver.

*Helderheidssensoren kunnen per model verschillen.

*Bewegingssensoren zijn alleen geschikt voor de M5- en G5-modellen.

Een afstandsbediening ligt voor een LG TV-scherm met Home Hub. Alle functionaliteit en bediening van andere slimme apparaten worden getoond.

Home Hub, het alles-in-één platform voor je slimme woning

Beheer naadloos verschillende huishoudelijke apparaten van LG, naast je Google Home-apparaten en nog veel meer. Ervaar het comfort van het bedienen van je hele huis via één intuïtief dashboard.

*LG ondersteunt ‘Matter’ Wifi-apparaten. ‘Matter’-ondersteunde apparaten en functies kunnen verschillen op basis van de verbonden apparaten. Eerste verbinding voor ThinQ en Matter moet via de mobiele ThinQ-app verlopen.

*Gebruik van de handsfree spraakfunctie zonder afstandsbediening is alleen mogelijk met de alpha 9 AI-processor en alpha 11 AI-processor. Dit kan per product en regio verschillen.

Ultragrote TV

Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn.

*QNED80 wordt geleverd in maximaal 86 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

Superslank ontwerp

De slanke randen zorgen ervoor dat je ruimte een verfijnde uitstraling heeft.

AI Sound Pro verfijnt je geluid voor impact

*AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.

*Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken. 

Verrijk je geluid met LG TV en LG Soundbar

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft.

*De bediening van de geluidsmodus kan per model verschillen.

*Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.

*De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

*Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

Synergy-beugel

De Synergy-beugel positioneert je LG Soundbar perfect en zorgt voor optimaal geluid met een naadloze stijl.

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft.

*De Synergy-beugel wordt geleverd met een 1-polige standaard of een 2-polige standaard. Dit kan per land/product verschillen.

Zoek de beste LG Soundbar- & LG TV-combinatie

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Maak plezier met Multi View met meerdere schermen

Haal alles uit je TV met Multi View. Spiegel je apparaten via Google Cast en AirPlay. Splits je scherm in twee aparte weergaven voor naadloos entertainment op meerdere schermen.

*Afbeeldings- en geluidsinstellingen op beide schermen zijn hetzelfde.

*Apple, het Apple-logo, Apple TV, AirPlay en HomeKit zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, geregistreerd in de VS en andere landen.

*Ondersteuning voor AirPlay 2, HomeKit en Google Cast™ kan per regio en taal verschillen.

Het startscherm van LG Channels toont de verscheidenheid aan content die beschikbaar is op een LG TV.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

Stream een verscheidenheid aan content. Gratis.

De exclusieve streamingdienst van LG, LG Channels, brengt een brede selectie live en on-demand kanalen gratis

binnen handbereik.

*Beschikbare inhoud en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

Drie verschillende pictogrammen laten zien hoe LG Channels gewoon gebruikt kunnen worden zonder dat je een abonnement hoeft te nemen, hoeft te betalen of een decoder hoeft in te stellen.

Drie verschillende pictogrammen laten zien hoe LG Channels gewoon gebruikt kunnen worden zonder dat je een abonnement hoeft te nemen, hoeft te betalen of een decoder hoeft in te stellen.

Gratis. Zonder contract.
Zonder kabel.

Het enige wat u hoeft te doen is aanzetten en beginnen met kijken zonder dat u zich zorgen hoeft te maken over verborgen kosten of het installeren van een set-top box.

Het Gaming Portal maakt van je TV de ultieme gamehub

Speel duizenden games direct op je LG TV met toegang tot GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid en nu ook de Xbox app! Geniet van een verscheidenheid aan game-ervaringen, van AAA-titels met gamepad tot gewone games die je met je afstandsbediening kunt spelen.

Startscherm van het Gaming Portal. De cursor beweegt en klikt om veel populaire gametitels weer te geven en de extra functie om games te kunnen selecteren op basis van het type controller dat je hebt, of dat nu een gamepad of de afstandsbediening is.

Een persoon in een woonkamer die een telefoon vasthoudt. Op de telefoon staat een zendpictogram dat aangeeft dat het telefoonscherm wordt gespiegeld op de TV. Op de tv is een basketbalwedstrijd te zien en aan de zijkant staat een gespiegeld scherm met spelersstatistieken.

*Ondersteuning voor het Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Ondersteuning voor gamingdiensten in de cloud en games binnen Gaming Portal kan per land verschillen.

*Voor sommige gamingdiensten heb je mogelijk een abonnement en een gamepad nodig.

Krachtige gameplay

Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met VRR. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag je prestaties hindert. 

Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven. Nvidia GeForce Now-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

*Het werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 60Hz ondersteunen.

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG QNED TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Keurmerk voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen van Intertek.

Ontworpen met het milieu in gedachten

Betrouwbare internationale instellingen hebben de milieubewuste inspanningen van LG TV erkend. Nu gecertificeerd voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen door Intertek.

*De Intertek-certificering voor efficiënt gebruik van hulpbronnen is van toepassing op de volgende modellen: OLED M5, G5, C5, B5 en QNED9M, QNED85, QNED82 en QNED80.

*Bezoek https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home voor meer informatie.

*De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

*Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

*De weergegeven producten in de afbeeldingen kunnen verschillen.

*De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio en land verschillen.

*Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

*AI Magic Remote moet mogelijk apart worden aangeschaft, afhankelijk van de grootte, het model en de regio van je tv.

Installatiehandleiding‑video

Stel eenvoudig je LG QNED MiniLED AI QNED86 4K Smart TV op met de meegeleverde standaard. Briljante kleuren en helderheid wachten op je zodra de installatie stevig is voltooid.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Schermtype

4K QNED

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 50Hz

BEELD (DISPLAY) - Kleurengamma

Dynamic QNED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING) - Beeld processor

α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

BEELD (VERWERKING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

AUDIO - Audio-vermogen

20W

AUDIO - Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN - TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

9,3

Alle specificaties

BEELD (DISPLAY)

Schermtype

4K QNED

Schermresolutie

4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Backlight Type

Edge

Verversingssnelheid

Standaard 50Hz

Kleurengamma

Dynamic QNED Color

BEELD (VERWERKING)

Beeld processor

α7 AI-processor 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ja

AI Helderheidsregeling

Ja

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE™

Ja

Dimming Technologie

Local Dimming

Beeldmodus

10 modi

Auto Calibratie

Ja

GAMING

HGIG Modus

Ja

Game Optimizer

Ja (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ja

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ja (tot 60 Hz)

TOEGANKELIJKHEID

Hoog contrast

Ja

Grijswaarden

Ja

Kleuren omkeren

Ja

AFMETINGEN EN GEWICHTEN

TV-afmetingen zonder standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 565 x 29,7

TV-afmetingen met standaard (BxHxD mm)

968 x 637 x 260

Afmetingen verpakking (BxHxD mm)

1 055 x 660 x 172

TV-standaard (BxD mm)

500 x 260

TV-gewicht zonder standaard (kg)

9,3

TV-gewicht met standaard (kg)

13,1

Gewicht verpakking (kg)

15,2

VESA-montage (BxH mm)

200 x 200

BARCODE

BARCODE

8806096385265

AUDIO

AI Geluid

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ja (Auto Volume Leveling)

LG Sound Sync

Ja

Sound Mode Share

Ja

Gelijktijdige audio-uitvoer

Ja

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ja (2-Way Playback)

Audio-vermogen

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ja

Audio-formaten

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (zie handleiding)

Luidsprekerrichting

Neerwaarts

Luidsprekersysteem

2.0 Kanaal

WOW Orchestra

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Ondersteuning

Ja (v 5.1)

Ethernet Ingang

1x

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ja

SPDIF (Optische digitale audio-uitgang)

1x

CI ingang

1x (Behalve Groot-Brittannië, Ierland)

HDMI Ingang

3x (ondersteunt xRC, ALLM)

RF Ingang (Antenne/Kabel)

2x

USB Ingang

2x (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ja (Wi-Fi 5)

SMART TV

Werkt met Apple Airplay2

Ja

Besturingssysteem (OS)

webOS 25

Geschikt voor USB Camera

Ja

AI-chatbot

Ja

Volledige webbrowser

Ja

Google Cast

Ja

Google Home/Hub

Ja

Thuishub

Ja

Intelligente spraakherkenning

Ja

LG Channels

Ja

Magic Remote afstandsbediening

Meegeleverd

Smartphone Remote App

Ja (LG ThinQ)

Spraak-ID

Ja

Werkt met Apple Home

Ja

Werkt met Apple Airplay

Ja

STROOM

Voeding (Spanning, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Stand-by stroomverbruik

Onder 0,5W

ACCESSOIRES INBEGREPEN

Afstandsbediening

Magic Remote MR25GA / MR25GB (VK, Italië)

Stroomkabel

Ja (Ontkoppelbaar)

UITZENDING

Analoge TV-ontvangst

Ja

Digitale TV-ontvangst

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satelliet)

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
Dismantling information(43QNED86A6C)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(43QNED86A6C)
extensie
Product information sheet (43QNED86A6C)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(43QNED86A6C)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Dimensies (WxHxD) - Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

Alle specificaties

SOUND EFFECT

AI Sound Pro

Ja

Standard

Ja

Cinema

Ja

Game

Ja

CONNECTIVITEIT

HDMI Uit

1

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

Ja

USB

1

Optisch

1

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

Ja

CEC (Simplink)

Ja

AUDIO FORMAT

Dolby Digital

Ja

DTS Digital Surround

Ja

AAC

Ja

GEMAK

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

Ja

TV Sound Mode Share

Ja

WOW Interface

Ja

DIMENSIES (WXHXD)

Main

720 x 63 x 87 mm

Subwoofer

171 x 320 x 252 mm

GEWICHT

Main

1,65 kg

Subwoofer

4,2 kg

Bruto Gewicht

7,6 kg

ACCESSOIRE

Garantiebewijs

Ja

Optische Kabel

Ja

Remote Control

Ja

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
GPSR Safety Information(DS40T)
extensie
WEB INFO(DS40T)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

Reviews van andere gebruikers

