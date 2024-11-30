We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42"inch HD Ready Plasma TV | 600 Hz Subfield driving | Picture Wizard | Smart Energy Saving | Invisible speakers | Clear Voice
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
Plasma
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
42
-
Design scherm
LG Design
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
Dynamic 3D
Nee
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Resolutie
HD Ready
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
NETWERK
-
WiFi
Nee
-
Remote app
Nee
-
LG Cloud
Nee
-
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
1
AANSLUITINGEN ACHTERKANT
-
RF In
1
-
Scart (Full)
Ja
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
AFMETINGEN
-
Set met voet
1044.4 x 735.4 x 308
-
Set zonder voet
1044.4 x 680.6 x 79.6
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
