We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
49'' (123 cm) | Full HD TV | Drievoudige XD Engine | Virtual Surround Plus | Smart TV
49'' (123 cm) | Full HD TV | Drievoudige XD Engine | Virtual Surround Plus | Smart TV
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Display Type
LED
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
49
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Smart TV platform
LG Smart
-
Resolutie
Full HD (1920 x 1080)
BEELD
-
Backlighttechnologie
LED
-
HDR format ondersteuning
Nee
-
HDR type (High Dynamic Range)
Nee
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
-
PMI
450
TUNER
-
DVB-C
Ja
-
DVB-T2
Ja
-
DVB-S2
Ja
-
DVB CI+
Ja
WEBOS SMART TV
-
OS versie
LG Smart
-
LG Smart world
Ja
SMART SHARE
-
Miracast
Ja
-
WiDi
Ja
-
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
DVR
-
DVR Type
Digital
-
DVR Ready
Ready
-
Time Shift
Ready
TELETEXT
-
Pages
2000
CONNECTIONS
-
CI+ Slot
1
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
RF In
2
-
Composite in (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component In (Y,Pb,Pr + Audio)
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
Connection réseau (LAN)
1
AANSLUITINGEN ZIJKANT
-
Wifi
Ja
-
CI+ Slot
Ja
-
HDMI
2
-
USB
1
-
RF In
2
-
Component In
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
USB to RS232C
-
Netwerk aansluiting (LAN)
1
ACCESSOIRES
-
Reguliere afstandsbediening
Ja
-
Batterijen voor de afstandsbediening
Ja
ECO
-
Voeding
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Stand-by energieverbruik
0.50W
AFMETINGEN
-
Afmetingen met doos
1197 x 775 x 162
-
Set zonder voet
1108 x 657 x 81.5
-
Set met voet
1108 x 707 x 218
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente