65'' (164 cm) | Ultra HD TV | HDR Pro | Ultra gestroomlijnd | webOS 3.0 | Wi-Fi | HDMI | USB
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
Display Type
UHD 4K TV
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
65
Schermdiagonaal (cm)
164
Design scherm
Ultra Slim
LG Smart TV
Ja
Cinema 3D
Nee
Resolutie
4K (3840 x 2160)
BEELD
Backlighttechnologie
LED
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR Pro
HDR type
HDR 10
-
Cinema 3D
Nee
PMI
1200
TUNER
DVB-C
Ja
DVB-T2
Ja
DVB-S2
Ja
DVB CI+
Ja
3D
3D Type
Nee
Dual Play
Nee
2D naar 3D Conversie
Nee
3D Depth Control
Nee
3D Sound Zooming
Nee
SMART TV WEBOS
webOS
Ja
Versie webOS
3.0
Launcher
Ja
Today Board
Ja
LG Store
Ja
Live Menu
Ja
SMART SHARE
WiFi
Ingebouwd
WiFi Direct
Ja
Miracast
Ja
WiDi
Ja
DLNA gecertificeerd
Ja
Remote app
Ja
Smart Mobile Link (MHL)
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
extensie
extensie
extensie
extensie
