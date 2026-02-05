About Cookies on This Site

98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 & DS70TR 5.1.1-kanaals

98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 & DS70TR 5.1.1-kanaals

98UT91006LA.DS70TR
LG 98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024 & DS70TR 5.1.1-kanaals, 98UT91006LA.DS70TR
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen
Slightly-angled left-facing side view of LG UHD TV, UT90
Side view of LG UHD TV, UT90
Rear view of LG UHD TV, UT90
LG Magic Remote
Belangrijkste functies

  • Adembenemende kleur en detail met 4K HDR10 Pro
  • Verbeterde beeld- en geluidskwaliteit dankzij de α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7
  • Naadloze integratie in je interieur dankzij het Super Slim Design
  • 4 jaar gegarandeerde upgrades binnen 5 jaar via het webOS Re:New Programma
  • Volledige Soundbar gemaakt voor het versterken van LG TV’s
  • Allesomhullend geluid van Dolby Atmos, de centrale naar boven gerichte luidspreker
Meer
2 bundels met dit product
Front view of LG UHD TV, UT90 with text of LG UHD AI, 2024, and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen

98UT91006LA

98 Inch LG UHD AI UT90 4K Smart TV 2024
Productinformatieblad
Vooraanzicht van de LG Soundbar S70TR, subwoofer en achterluidsprekers

DS70TR

5.1.1-kanaals LG Home Theater Soundbar met Dolby Atmos en luidsprekers achter DS70TR
Een levendig gekleurde, vierkante tunnel die naar achteren toe geleidelijk smaller wordt, weergegeven op een LG-tv.

Een levendig gekleurde, vierkante tunnel die naar achteren toe geleidelijk smaller wordt, weergegeven op een LG-tv.

Breng elk detail duidelijk in beeld

Ultra HD brengt elke kleur tot levendige levendigheid. Bekijk kristalheldere beelden in levensechte helderheid.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

HDR10 Pro

Schijn een licht op fijne details

Betreed een wereld waar elke kleur knalt en de helderheid is verfijnd voor adembenemende weergaven, allemaal bereikt door briljante HDR10 Pro.

Een split-screen close-up van het gezicht van een man wordt getoond in een paars getinte, schaduwrijke kamer. Aan de linkerkant wordt "SDR" weergegeven en is het beeld wazig. Aan de rechterkant wordt "HDR10 Pro" weergegeven en het beeld is duidelijk en scherp gedefinieerd.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die is ontwikkeld door LG Electronics op basis van de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van de standaard 'HDR10'.

alpha 5 AI-processor 4K Gen7

Ervaar fantastisch entertainment dat van binnenuit wordt verbeterd

Smart alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 optimaliseert automatisch audio en helderheid, voor volledige onderdompeling in actie.

LG's alpha 5 AI-processor 4K Gen7 met geel licht eronder en kleurrijke printplaatlijnen die aftakken van de AI-processor.

*Schermafbeelding gesimuleerd.

AI Customization

Synchroniseert met hoe u kijkt

LG TV gemonteerd aan een muur in een woonkamer met een gitarist op het scherm. Concentrische cirkelafbeeldingen die geluidsgolven voorstellen.

AI Acoustic Tuning

De optimale audio past bij uw ruimte

Het geluidssysteem detecteert de indeling van uw kamer en waar u zit om een koepel van geluid om u heen te creëren, perfect afgestemd op de unieke akoestiek van uw kamer.

LG TV en LG Soundbar in een moderne leefruimte 's nachts. Het schermbeeld van de aurora borealis wordt weergegeven met de ideale helderheidsniveaus.
LG TV en LG Soundbar in een moderne leefruimte overdag. Het schermbeeld van de aurora borealis wordt weergegeven met de ideale helderheidsniveaus.

Intelligentie die helder is in elk licht

Of het nu dag of nacht is, Brightness Control detecteert het licht in uw ruimte en balanceert het beeld dienovereenkomstig voor scherpe en heldere beelden.

AI Sound Pro

Hoor elk detail van de soundscape

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**Moet worden geactiveerd via het menu van de geluidsmodus.

Het geluid kan variëren afhankelijk van de luisteromgeving.

Een close-up van een LG TV-scherm met de knoppen Home Office, Game en Music over een banner voor Masters of the Air zoomt uit om de tv te laten zien die aan een muur in een woonkamer is bevestigd. De volgende logo's worden in de afbeelding op het tv-scherm weergegeven: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now en Udemy.

webOS 24

Maak uw tv-ervaring de uwe

Ervaar tv die voor jou is gemaakt met My Profile, AI Concierge en Quick Card.

Maak uw tv-ervaring de uwe Meer informatie

*Ondersteunde menu's en apps kunnen per land verschillen en bij de release anders zijn.

**Aanbevelingen voor trefwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag en worden alleen gegeven in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen. 

Gesimuleerde schermafbeeldingen.

Het webOS-logo zweeft in het midden op een zwarte achtergrond en de ruimte eronder wordt verlicht met de logokleuren rood, oranje en geel. De woorden "webOS Re:New Program" staan onder het logo.

webOS Re:New Program

Elk jaar 5 jaar lang een nieuwe tv

Het is altijd zo fris als nieuw, zelfs als we nieuwe functies en gemak toevoegen.

Vijf rechthoeken in verschillende kleuren zijn naar boven verspringend, elk gelabeld met een jaartal van "webOS 24" tot "webOS 28". Tussen de rechthoeken bevinden zich naar boven wijzende pijlen, gelabeld van "Upgrade 1" tot "Upgrade 4".

*Het webOS Re:New-programma ondersteunt in totaal vier upgrades over een periode van vijf jaar, de drempel is de vooraf geïnstalleerde versie van webOS en het upgradeschema varieert van het einde van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

**Updates en het schema voor sommige functies, applicaties en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

Upgrades die beschikbaar zijn voor 2023 zijn onder meer UHD- en hogere modellen.

Je tv weet waar je van houdt

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**Afhankelijk van de regio en netwerkverbinding kan beperkte of beperkte inhoud worden weergegeven.

Er kan een onbeperkt aantal profielen worden aangemaakt, maar op het startscherm worden maximaal 10 profielen weergegeven.

Ondersteunde functies, menu's en apps hierboven kunnen per land en bij de release verschillen.

Voor u trefwoord' in AI Concierge kan alleen worden aangeboden in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen. 

Aanbevelingen voor zoekwoorden variëren afhankelijk van de app en het tijdstip van de dag.

De Always Ready-functie is beschikbaar met LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 en 86NANO80.

Een LG Magic Remote met de middelste ronde knop, terwijl neonpaars licht rond de knop straalt om ze te markeren. Een zachte paarse gloed omringt de afstandsbediening op een zwarte achtergrond.

Magic Remote

De magie ligt
in jouw handen

Bevrijd jezelf van de beperkingen van ouderwetse knoppen. LG Magic Remote ontgrendelt alle slimme functionaliteit van je LG TV met een klik, scroll of je stem.

*De functies en functies van Magic Remote kunnen per regio en taal verschillen.

Profiteer van totale connectiviteit van uw tv

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**Beschikbare content en apps kunnen per land, product en regio verschillen.

Een afzonderlijk abonnement en de bijbehorende entiteiten zijn vereist voor Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime en Apple TV+.

Apple, het Apple-logo en Apple TV zijn handelsmerken van Apple Inc, gedeponeerd in de VS en andere landen.

Amazon, Prime Video en alle gerelateerde logo's zijn handelsmerken van Amazon.com, Inc. of zijn dochterondernemingen.

Een rijk scala aan inhoud klaar om te bekijken

*Het webOS Re:New-programma ondersteunt in totaal vier upgrades over een periode van vijf jaar, de drempel is de vooraf geïnstalleerde versie van webOS en het upgradeschema varieert van het einde van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.

**Updates en het schema voor sommige functies, applicaties en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.

Upgrades die beschikbaar zijn voor 2023 zijn onder meer UHD- en hogere modellen.

Een neushoorn in een safari-setting wordt getoond op een Ultra Big LG-tv, gemonteerd op de bruine muur van een woonkamer omringd door crèmekleurige modulaire meubels.

Een neushoorn in een safari-setting wordt getoond op een Ultra Big LG-tv, gemonteerd op de bruine muur van een woonkamer omringd door crèmekleurige modulaire meubels.

Ultra groot scherm

Supersize je spanning

Een ultragroot scherm transformeert al uw entertainment naar een blockbuster-schaal en helderheid.

Een linkerbovenhoek van een LG-tv, met een veelkleurig kunstwerk, en de tv is gemonteerd op een muur met nauwelijks zichtbare opening.

Een linkerbovenhoek van een LG-tv, met een veelkleurig kunstwerk, en de tv is gemonteerd op een muur met nauwelijks zichtbare opening.

Super slank ontwerp

Naadloze look past perfect bij

Maak je interieur compleet met het minimalistische design dat bij je ruimte past.

Op het scherm speelt een gezellig concert in een huiskamer. Het WOW Interface-menu verschijnt als een overlay en de gebruiker navigeert naar de instellingen van de soundbar.

WOW Interface

Eenvoud binnen handbereik

Krijg toegang tot de WOW-interface op LG TV voor eenvoudige bediening van de soundbar, zoals modi, profielen en handige functies, zelfs terwijl u kijkt.

*Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft en Soundbar Mode Control kan per model verschillen.

**Het gebruik van de LG TV Remote is beperkt tot bepaalde functies. 

Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Voor updates is een netwerkverbinding vereist.

UHD is compatibel voor de WOW-interface.

Duik in blockbusters en baasgevechten

FILMMAKER Mode

Zie het precies zoals regisseurs het gedroomd hebben

Dompel jezelf onder in de meest authentieke snit. De FILMMAKER-modus levert films precies zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft, met nauwkeurige instellingen.

Een man in een donkere bewerkingsstudio die naar een LG-tv kijkt die de zonsondergang weergeeft. Rechtsonder in de afbeelding staat een FILMMAKER Mode-logo.

*Schermafbeeldingen gesimuleerd.

**FILMMAKER Mode is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc.

Thuisbioscoop ervaring

Filmmagie met het comfort van je eigen huis

Bioscoopsfeer, thuis nagebootst. HDR10 Pro zorgt ervoor dat elke film in ware glorie wordt gepresenteerd, met uitzonderlijk nauwkeurige kleuren en contrast voor meer meeslepende bioscoopweergaven.

LG TV aan de muur gemonteerd met de aarde vanuit de ruimte in een slecht verlichte woonkamer.

*HDR10 Pro is een technologie die is ontwikkeld door LG Electronics op basis van de gestandaardiseerde beeldkwaliteit van de standaard 'HDR10'.

Krachtige gameplay

Duik op volle snelheid in de actie

Meeslepend HGiG-spel blijft soepel op hoge snelheid met ALLM, en eARC zorgt ervoor dat het allemaal geweldig klinkt.

Een autoracespel op de finishlijn, met het bordje 'WIN!', terwijl de speler zich vastklampt aan de joystick van het spel. Het ALLM-, eARC- en HGiG-logo bevinden zich in de linkerbenedenhoek.

*HGiG is een vrijwillige groep bedrijven uit de game- en tv-display-industrie die bijeenkomen om richtlijnen te specificeren en beschikbaar te stellen voor het publiek om de game-ervaringen van consumenten in HDR te verbeteren.

**Ondersteuning voor HGiG kan per land verschillen.

Bediening precies waar je ze nodig hebt

Pauzeer niet om Game Optimizer en Game Dashboard te gebruiken.

Een FPS-gamescène waarbij het Game Dashboard tijdens het spelen over het scherm verschijnt. Een donkere, winterse scène met het Game Optimizer-menu dat over het spel verschijnt.

*Gamedashboard wordt alleen geactiveerd als zowel "Game Optimizer" als "Game Dashboard" is ingeschakeld. 

**Gesimuleerde schermafbeeldingen.

Toegang tot al je favoriete games

Duizenden game-universums binnen handbereik. Verken een epische bibliotheek met cloudgamingtitels en stream ze onmiddellijk zonder ooit speeltijd te verspillen aan downloads of updates.

Een afbeelding op het startscherm van Boosteroid met "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Een GeForce NOW-startscherm met vijf verschillende gameminiaturen aan de rechterkant.

*Ondersteunde partnerschappen kunnen per land verschillen.

**Mogelijk is een GeForce NOW-abonnement vereist.

Een abonnement op boosteroïden kan vereist zijn.

Duurzaamheid

Ontdek de visie van LG UHD AI voor morgen

Kies wat goed is voor de planeet met lichte, bio-verpakkingen en wereldwijde duurzaamheidsreferenties.

LG UHD-verpakking tegen een beige achtergrond met geïllustreerde bomen.

*Ondersteunde partnerschappen kunnen per land verschillen.

**De volgende modellen zijn gemaakt van gerecycled plastic: Bottom Bracket UT90 (75/65/55/50") en UT80 (86/75/70").

