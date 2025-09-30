Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Vooraanzicht van LG QNED TV, LG QNED AI-logo in de bovenhoek. LG QNED TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Naar rechts gericht zijaanzicht in een lichte hoek van de LG QNED TV
Achteraanzicht van een LG QNED TV
Naar links gericht zijaanzicht van een LG QNED TV
Vooraanzicht en zijaanzicht van LG QNED AI 4K Smart TV die de lengte-, breedte-, hoogte- en diepteafmetingen weergeven.
De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert.
Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer. Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3. De titel bespreekt de nieuwe en unieke brede kleurengammatechnologie die je levendige kleuren op je scherm laat zien.
Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd. De titel beschrijft hoe 4K Super Opschalen de resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid verbetert.
Een liggend beeld van een grot met uitzicht op een helderblauwe lucht, doormidden gedeeld met de helft van het beeld vervaagd en de andere helft in scherp contrast. Linksonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe conventionele LED-lampjes zijn geplaatst en rechtsonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe LG-lampjes meer fijnmazig zijn geplaatst. De titel bespreekt hoe Precision Dimming-technologie een helderder beeld geeft.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
LG AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. Het pictogram van de AI-knop wordt gemarkeerd. De LG webOS UI staat in de achtergrond. De muiscursor impliceert dat de afstandsbediening wordt gebruikt. De tekst legt uit hoe de functies en bediening van de afstandsbediening het navigeren van webOS eenvoudig maakt.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.
Vooraanzicht van LG QNED TV, LG QNED AI-logo in de bovenhoek. LG QNED TV brengt kleurrijke, schilderachtige texturen bij elkaar.
Naar rechts gericht zijaanzicht in een lichte hoek van de LG QNED TV
Achteraanzicht van een LG QNED TV
Naar links gericht zijaanzicht van een LG QNED TV
Vooraanzicht en zijaanzicht van LG QNED AI 4K Smart TV die de lengte-, breedte-, hoogte- en diepteafmetingen weergeven.
De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit. De titel vertelt hoe de processor 4K-kwaliteit, verbluffende kleuren en helderheid levert.
Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer. Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3. De titel bespreekt de nieuwe en unieke brede kleurengammatechnologie die je levendige kleuren op je scherm laat zien.
Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd. De titel beschrijft hoe 4K Super Opschalen de resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid verbetert.
Een liggend beeld van een grot met uitzicht op een helderblauwe lucht, doormidden gedeeld met de helft van het beeld vervaagd en de andere helft in scherp contrast. Linksonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe conventionele LED-lampjes zijn geplaatst en rechtsonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe LG-lampjes meer fijnmazig zijn geplaatst. De titel bespreekt hoe Precision Dimming-technologie een helderder beeld geeft.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
Op een LG QNED TV-scherm staat de webOS 25-startpagina gevuld met apps en entertainmentinhoud. Naast de tv is de LG AI Magic Remote, waarbij de AI-knop is gemarkeerd alsof deze is geactiveerd door de stem van de gebruiker. Er staat een tekstballon naast die overschakelt naar mijn account. De korte tekst legt uit hoe gebruikers nu hun stem kunnen synchroniseren met hun persoonlijke profiel voor eenvoudigere navigatie en persoonlijk advies.
LG AI Magic Remote op de voorgrond. Het pictogram van de AI-knop wordt gemarkeerd. De LG webOS UI staat in de achtergrond. De muiscursor impliceert dat de afstandsbediening wordt gebruikt. De tekst legt uit hoe de functies en bediening van de afstandsbediening het navigeren van webOS eenvoudig maakt.
Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand boven een LG Soundbar. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn. De titel bespreekt hoe elke actie nog spannender wordt op en gigantisch scherm.

Belangrijkste functies

    De afbeeldingen gebruikt in het productoverzicht hieronder zijn enkel voor representatieve doeleinden. Zie de afbeeldingengalerie boven aan de pagina voor een waarheidsgetrouwe weergave.

    Cyberbeveiliging

    CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

    webOS Re:New Program

    *De CES Innovation Awards zijn gebaseerd op beschrijvende materialen ingediend bij de jury. CTA heeft de accuraatheid van de ingediende materialen of claims niet gecontroleerd en heeft het voorwerp met de prijs niet getest.

    De LG QNED TV staat enigszins schuin naar links gericht en toont kleurrijke verfachtige texturen die samenkomen in rood, geel, groen, blauw en paars. Achter de TV bevindt zich de alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 die geel licht uitstraalt. Het logo van LG QNED AI staat linksonder. De achtergrond is een kleurrijk zwart met roze kleurverloop. Er is ook tekst zichtbaar, aangedreven door alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8.

    De LG QNED TV staat enigszins schuin naar links gericht en toont kleurrijke verfachtige texturen die samenkomen in rood, geel, groen, blauw en paars. Achter de TV bevindt zich de alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 die geel licht uitstraalt. Het logo van LG QNED AI staat linksonder. De achtergrond is een kleurrijk zwart met roze kleurverloop. Er is ook tekst zichtbaar, aangedreven door alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8.

    Elke kleur opnieuw gedefinieerd voor levendige kwaliteit

    *QNED en QNED evo zijn elk uitgerust met verschillende kleuroplossingen die gebruik maken van LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie die quantum dots vervangt.

    BeeldkwaliteitwebOS 25DesignGeluidskwaliteitEpische films en games

    Maak kennis met de krachtige en slimme alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8

    Met aanzienlijke prestatieverbeteringen levert de snellere verwerking van alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 nu 4K-beeldkwaliteit met veel betere scherpte en diepte dan voorheen.

    De alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 licht geel op en er schieten kleurrijke lichtstralen uit.

    *Vergeleken met het instapmodel Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 van hetzelfde jaar op basis van interne vergelijking van specificaties.

    Volledig nieuwe dynamische QNED-kleur

    LG’s nieuwste en unieke Wide Color Gamut-technologie ter vervanging van Quantum Dot zorgt voor een verbeterde kleurweergave.

    Verf spat in verschillende kleuren op van de vloer.

    Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

    Intertrek-certificering voor 100% kleurvolume volgens DCI-P3.

    Gecertificeerd 100% kleurvolume met LG QNED

    *Display Color Gamut Volume (CGV) is gelijk aan of overtreft de CGV van de DCI-P3 kleurruimte zoals onafhankelijk gecontroleerd door Intertek.

    4K Super Opschalen brengt elk frame tot leven

    De krachtige processor van LG verhoogt de resolutie naar de oorspronkelijke kwaliteit. Geniet van 4K Super Opschalen met verbeterde resolutie, helderheid en duidelijkheid.

    Vóór en na vergelijking van hoe LG 4K Super Opschalen de beeldkwaliteit verbetert. Twee panelen met dezelfde afbeelding van een kleurrijke vogel die op een tak in een bos zit; het rechter paneel is vervaagd.

    *Beeldkwaliteit van opgeschaalde content verschilt op basis van de bronresolutie.

    Dimming Pro

    De nauwkeurige dimtechnologie regelt honderden dimblokken voor het scherpste beeld en onthult zelfs de meest verborgen details.

    Een liggend beeld van een grot met uitzicht op een helderblauwe lucht, doormidden gedeeld met de helft van het beeld vervaagd en de andere helft in scherp contrast. Linksonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe conventionele LED-lampjes zijn geplaatst en rechtsonder is een kleine afbeelding van hoe QNED-lampjes meer fijnmazig zijn geplaatst.

    *De beelden ter vergelijking zijn alleen gesimuleerd voor illustratieve doeleinden.

    De volgende generatie van LG AI TV

    *Verminderde of beperkte content wordt mogelijk weergegeven, afhankelijk van de regio en de netwerkconnectiviteit.
    *Ondersteuning voor Voice ID kan per regio en land verschillen en is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 zijn gelanceerd.
    *Voice ID is beschikbaar voor LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games en PPW.

    Zoek direct antwoorden met AI Search

    LG TV-scherm laat zien hoe AI Search werkt. Er wordt een klein chatscherm geopend dat weergeeft hoe de gebruiker heeft gevraagd voor de beschikbare sportwedstrijden. AI Search reageert via de chat en door thumbnails van verschillende beschikbare inhoud weer te geven. Er wordt ook gevraagd om het aan Microsoft Copilot te vragen.

    *AI Search is beschikbaar op OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- en UHD-tv’s die vanaf 2024 werden gelanceerd.
    *De VS en Korea gebruiken het LLM-model.

    Los verzoeken in realtime op met AI Chatbot

    Sci-fi-content wordt afgespeeld op een LG QNED TV-scherm. Aan de linkerzijde van het scherm staat de AI Chatbot-interface. De gebruiker stuurt een bericht naar de chatbot dat het scherm te donker is en de chatbot biedt oplossingen voor het verzoek.

    *Een internetverbinding is vereist.
    *AI Chatbot wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.
    *Het is mogelijk om de AI Chatbot aan de klantenservice en mobiele contacten te koppelen.

    Maak je AI-ervaring compleet met de AI Magic Remote met een speciale AI-knop

    Bedien je tv eenvoudig met de AI Magic Remote. Meer heb je niet nodig! Krachtige klik-, sleep- en neerzetfuncties maken het gebruik van webOS intuïtief en eenvoudig.

    LG AI Magic Remote in actie. Het hele scenario laat zien hoe gemakkelijk en comfortabel de AI Magic Remote te gebruiken is. De LG webOS-startpagina is zichtbaar en er verschijnt een cursor die op een specifieke thumbnail klikt. Het scherm wordt ermee gevuld. Vervolgens wordt de AI-knop op de afstandsbediening benadrukt.
    LG AI Magic Remote in actie. Het hele scenario laat zien hoe gemakkelijk en comfortabel de AI Magic Remote te gebruiken is. De LG webOS-startpagina is zichtbaar en er verschijnt een cursor die op een specifieke thumbnail klikt. Het scherm wordt ermee gevuld. Vervolgens wordt de AI-knop op de afstandsbediening benadrukt.
    LG AI Magic Remote in actie. Het hele scenario laat zien hoe gemakkelijk en comfortabel de AI Magic Remote te gebruiken is. De LG webOS-startpagina is zichtbaar en er verschijnt een cursor die op een specifieke thumbnail klikt. Het scherm wordt ermee gevuld. Vervolgens wordt de AI-knop op de afstandsbediening benadrukt.
    AI button icon. It is the unique logo of LG AI.

    AI-knop

    Easy guide icon. A symbol of a TV screen with a question mark in the middle.

    Eenvoudige gids

    Home Hub icon. A symbol of a house in a circle with dots that represent smart connections.

    Home Hub

    Quick access icon. A symbol of a pointer finger tapping a symbol to represent convenience and ease of use.

    Snelle toegang

    *Het ontwerp, de beschikbaarheid en de functies van de AI Magic Remote kunnen per regio en ondersteunde taal verschillen, zelfs voor hetzelfde model.
    *Voor gebruik is een internetverbinding nodig.
    *AI Voice Recognition wordt alleen geleverd in landen die NLP in hun moedertaal ondersteunen.

    Elk jaar een nieuwe upgrade met het bekroonde webOS Re:New Program

    Profiteer van de nieuwste functies en software met jaarlijkse upgrades.

    *webOS Re:New Program is beschikbaar op 2025 OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV’s.
    *Het webOS Re:New Program ondersteunt een totaal van vier upgrades in vijf jaar. Dit is gebaseerd op de voorgeïnstalleerde versie van webOS, en upgrades kunnen variëren van het eind van de maand tot het begin van het jaar.
    *Updates en de planning van bepaalde functies, toepassingen en services kunnen per model en regio verschillen.
    *Upgrades beschikbaar voor 2022 OLED’s en 2023 UHD en hogere modellen.

    Ultragrote TV

    Bekijk al je favoriete films, sport en games op de LG Ultra Big TV. Geniet van hoge resolutie op een supergroot scherm.

    Een gezin zit op een bank en kijkt naar een LG QNED TV aan de wand. Een klein meisje wijst naar een scherm waarop twee dolfijnen te zien zijn.

    *QNED80 wordt geleverd in maximaal 86 inch en inches kunnen per regio verschillen.

    Superslank ontwerp

    De slanke randen zorgen ervoor dat je ruimte een verfijnde uitstraling heeft.

    AI Sound Pro met virtuele 9.1.2-kanalen

    *AI Clear Sound moet via het menu Geluidsmodus worden geactiveerd.
    *Afhankelijk van de omgeving kan het geluid anders klinken.

    Regel je geluid gemakkelijker met WOW Interface

    LG Soundbar staat onder een LG QNED TV. Op het TV-scherm staat de gebruikersinterface voor de soundbar en de volumeregeling van de tv.

    *Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft.

    *De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

    *Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.

    *De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

    *Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

    Regel je audio eenvoudig met Soundbar Control

    Bedien de instellingen van je Soundbar comfortabel vanaf je tv.

    LG Soundbar staat onder een LG QNED TV. Op het TV-scherm staat de gebruikersinterface voor de soundbar en de volumeregeling van de tv.

    *Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft.

    *De bediening van de soundbar-modus kan per model verschillen.

    *Houd er rekening mee dat de service mogelijk niet beschikbaar is op het moment van aankoop. Een netwerkverbinding is vereist voor updates.

    *De soundbar-modellen die compatibel zijn met de TV kunnen per regio en land verschillen.

    *Het gebruik van de LG TV afstandsbediening is beperkt tot bepaalde functies.

    Synergy-beugel

    De Synergy-beugel positioneert je LG Soundbar perfect en zorgt voor optimaal geluid met een naadloze stijl.

    *Soundbar kan apart worden aangeschaft.

    *De Synergy-beugel wordt geleverd met een 1-polige standaard of een 2-polige standaard. Dit kan per land/product verschillen.

    Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

    *Functionaliteiten verschillen per model. Zie elke productpagina voor gedetailleerde specificaties.

    Krachtige gameplay

    Ervaar de best mogelijke gameplay met VRR. Ga lekker gamen zonder dat lag je prestaties hindert.

    Handen houden een gamecontroller vast voor een scherm met een videospel met raceauto’s. Het VRR-logo staat linksboven. Nvidia GeForce Now-logo en andere relevante certificeringen worden weergegeven.

    *Het werkt alleen met games of PC-ingangen die 60Hz ondersteunen.

    Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

    Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

    Een regisseur voor een bedieningspaneel die de film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ monteert op een LG QNED TV. Linksonder in beeld staat het FILMMAKER MODE™-logo. Onder de afbeelding staan logo’s voor Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV en LG Channels.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

    Beste QNED TV voor films

    Geniet van films in je thuisbioscoop met meeslepend geluid en de FILMMAKER MODE die zich aanpast aan de omgevingsverlichting voor een beeldkwaliteit die voldoet aan de normen van de beste filmmakers.

    Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

    Beleef cinema zoals de regisseur het bedoeld heeft met de FILMMAKER MODE met Ambient Light Compensation die zich aanpast aan de omgeving en de beelden zo authentiek mogelijk houdt.

    Dolby Atmos

    Laat levensecht surround geluid om je heen bewegen, zodat je het gevoel hebt dat je midden in alle actie zit.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE is een handelsmerk van UHD Alliance, Inc.

    *Ambient FILMMAKER MODE start automatisch op AppleTV+ en op Amazon Prime video-app.

    *De afbeeldingen op deze productpagina dienen alleen ter illustratie. Raadpleeg de afbeeldingen in de galerij voor een nauwkeurigere weergave.

    *Alle bovenstaande afbeeldingen zijn gesimuleerd.

    *De beschikbaarheid van de service kan per regio of land verschillen.

    *Gepersonaliseerde diensten kunnen variëren afhankelijk van het beleid van de applicatie van derden.

    Reviews van andere gebruikers

    Onze keuze

    Hulp nodig?

    Wij zijn hier om te helpen

    Ondersteuning vragen

      Neem contact met ons op 

        Betalen met in3
        Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
        Shoppen en betalen met in3:
        • Stap 1
          Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
        • Stap 2
          Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
        • Stap 3
          Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
        Zo werkt het

        Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
        je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

        Over in3

        LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
        Lees meer

        FAQ

        Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
        Lees meer

         