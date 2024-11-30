We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1Ch Blu-ray Home Theater System | Vertical stylish & Floating design | 330W
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
3D Blu-ray
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
330W
-
Front
42W x 2
-
Top
42W
-
Center
42W x 2
-
Subwoofer
120W (Passive)
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
Ja
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja, via USB
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
LPCM
LPCM
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Ja
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360x60x304
-
Front speaker
92x115x79
-
Subwoofer
170x329x321
ECO
-
Energieverbruik
55W
-
Energieverbruik stand-by modus
0.5W
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
