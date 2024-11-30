We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DVD Home Cinema Systeem | 300W | USB Direct Recoring & Playback | Portable in
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
Smart 3D
Nee
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
-
3D
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
300W
-
Front
45W x 2
-
Center
45W
-
Surround
45W x 2
-
Subwoofer
75W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Nee
-
Component
1
-
Audio-ingang - coax
1
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
MPEG 1/2 L2
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360x58.5x310
-
Front speaker
99x114x87
-
Center speaker
99x114x87
-
Rear Speaker
99x114x87
-
Subwoofer
156x325x320
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
