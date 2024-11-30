We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1ch DVD Home Cinema Systeem | 300W | USB Contents Playback | Portable in
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
5.1 Home Theater
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
3D Blu-ray
Nee
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Nee
-
3D
Nee
-
Fast booting
< 5 sec
-
MKV / FLAC
Nee
-
Private sound mode
Nee
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
300W
-
Front
45W x 2
-
Center
45W
-
Surround
45W x 2
-
Subwoofer
75W
-
Subwoofer actief of passief
Passief
-
Aramid Fiber Speaker
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI In
Nee
-
HDMI Uit
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Nee
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Nee
-
iPod Video Support
Nee
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Wireless LAN
Nee
-
DLNA
Nee
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback
Nee
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Ultra HD (4K) upscaling
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
DTS-HD High Resolution Audio
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM (RDS)
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
360 x 58.5 x 308
-
Front speaker
78 x 129 x 67
-
Center speaker
78 x 129 x 67
-
Surround speaker
78 x 129 x 67
-
Subwoofer
156 x 325 x 320
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Neem contact met ons op
