Full HD 1080P Up-scaling | Progressive scan | Multi Format Playback | DIVX | USB 2.0
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
DVD Spelers
-
LG Smart TV
Nee
-
Magic remote inclusief
Nee
-
Full web browsing
Nee
-
Private sound mode
Nee
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
-
Quick booting/Loading
<7 sec
-
3D
Nee
-
Progressive scan
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
Smart 3D
Nee
-
Miracast
Nee
-
Wifi Direct
Nee
-
NFC
Nee
-
Wired Network
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Nee
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Nee
-
DVD-RAM
Nee
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR FORMAAT
-
MPO (3D Standaard)
Ja
-
2D to 3D converter
Nee
-
Ultra HD upscaler
Nee
-
MPEG2
Nee
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Nee
-
MKV
Nee
-
AVCHD (DVD±R/RW)
Nee
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital plus
Nee
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Nee
-
DTS HD (Master Audio)
Nee
AANSLUITINGEN
-
Component
Nee
-
HDMI output
Ja
-
Audio uit L/R
Ja
-
Audio uit coaxiaal
Ja
-
Audio uit optisch
Ja
-
Scart
Nee
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
Ethernet
Nee
-
Composiet
Ja
-
USB
Optioneel
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
