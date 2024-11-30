We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
DP450, draagbare DVD-speler, Dolby Digital, Jpeg/Divx/MP3 verenigbaar
DP450, draagbare DVD-speler, Dolby Digital, Jpeg/Divx/MP3 verenigbaar
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Producttype
Portable DVD
-
Infinia Design
Ja
-
1080p Upscaling
Nee
-
HDD Capaciteit
320GB
-
3D
Nee
-
Progressive scan
Nee
-
Resolutie
480x234
-
Schermdiagonaal (inch)
7" Wide
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Nee
-
Netcast/Picasa
Nee
-
Netcast/Accu wheater
Nee
-
DLNA/CIFS
Nee
-
Bonus View (BD profile 1.1)
Nee
-
Network / BD Live (BD profile 2.0)
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Nee
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Nee
-
External HDD Playback NTFS/Fat32
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISCFORMAAT
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
Ja
AANSLUITINGEN
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11 (Built-in)
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Hoofdtelefoon
Ja
AFMETINGEN
-
Set (BxHxD)
202x42.5x167
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente