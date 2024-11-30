We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2.1 Blu-Ray Home Theater systeem met YouTube, BD-live, Simplink en Full HD up-scaling voor DVD's
2.1 Blu-Ray Home Theater systeem met YouTube, BD-live, Simplink en Full HD up-scaling voor DVD's
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
INFINIA Design
Ja
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
2.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
300W
-
Front
75W x 2
-
Center
-
-
Subwoofer
150W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja x2
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
AM/FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN (BXHXD) MM
-
Reciever
430x76x379
-
Front speaker
118x226x114
-
Subwoofer
216x405x310
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
Reviews van andere gebruikers
Onze keuze
-
Handle-idingen & Software
Download producthandleidingen en de nieuwste software voor uw product.
-
Trouble-shoot
Vind nuttige instructievideo's voor uw product.
-
Garantie
Controleer hier uw productgarantie-informatie.
-
Onderdelen & Accessoires
Ontdek accessoires voor uw product.
-
Product registratie
Door uw product te registreren, ontvangt u sneller ondersteuning.
-
Product ondersteuning
Handleiding, probleemoplossing en garantie voor uw LG-product vinden.
-
Bestel ondersteuning
Veelgestelde vragen voor uw bestelling volgen en controleren.
-
Reparatie Verzoek
Handige online service voor het aanvragen van reparaties.
Neem contact met ons op
-
Gratis verzending, levertijd bedraagt 2-4 werkdagen
-
Altijd 2% memberkorting
-
8% welkomskorting voor nieuwe members
-
Betaal in 3 termijnen, 0% rente