De LG Home Theater Systemen Zorgen voor Een ongekende helderheid in Zowel beeld als geluid
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1000W
-
Front
155W x 2
-
Center
155W
-
Surround
155W x 2
-
Subwoofer
225W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/MW
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN (BXHXD) MM
-
Reciever
430x76x379
-
Front speaker
96x240x108
-
Center speaker
350x105x93
-
Surround speaker
96x240x108
-
Subwoofer
210x405x310
