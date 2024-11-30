We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray™ met Smart TV, Wi-Fi Direct™, LG Remote, Wireless Active Subwoofer en Audio Return Channel.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Wireless Multimedia 4.1 Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Smart 3D
Ja
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
Draadloze actieve subwoofer
Ja
-
3D
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
4.1 Soundbar
-
Totaal
430W
-
Front
70W x 2
-
Surround
70W x 2
-
Subwoofer
150W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja (1x uit / 2x in)
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
Ethernet
Ja
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Ja
-
Compatibel met iPhone
Ja
-
iPod Video Support
Ja
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
-
Audio-in L/R
Nee
-
Scart
Nee
MULTIMEDIA
-
Netcast/YouTube
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
CIFS
Ja
-
USB-opname (2 , alleen CD)
Ja
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
Music ID CD (Gracenote)
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Nee
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
1000x95x207
-
Subwoofer
215x397x373
