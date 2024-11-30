We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG 2.1 DVD thuisbioscoop systeem met iPod-dock
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Totaal
300W
-
Front
75W x 2
-
Center
-
-
Subwoofer
150W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Nee
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
Audio processor
Ja
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
DivX
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
Dolby Prologic II
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/AM/RDS
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN (BXHXD) MM
-
Reciever
400x78x200
-
Front speaker
110x330x130
-
Subwoofer
200x401x445
