HT554TM Home Theater Systeem met HDMI, Progessive Scan, 1080p upscaling en USB-opname.
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Product Type
DVD Home Theater
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
5.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
500W
-
Front
70W x 2
-
Center
70W
-
Surround
70W x 2 (In main)
-
Subwoofer
150W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
Ja
-
iPod Aansluiting
Nee
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Portable In
Ja
-
Composite
Nee
-
Audio-in L/R
Ja
MULTIMEDIA
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
iPod dock - gemaakt voor iPod
Nee
AFSPEELBARE DISCFORMATEN
-
DVD,DVD ± R / RW
Ja
-
DTS CD, Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM/MW
-
Preset-geheugen (aantal)
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
AFMETINGEN (BXHXD) MM
-
Reciever
430x73x327
-
Front speaker
185x584x185
-
Center speaker
350x105x93
-
Surround speaker
185x584x185
-
Subwoofer
216x382x312
