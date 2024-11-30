We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9.1Ch Smart 3D Blu-ray Home Theater Systeem | 1160W | LG Smart | Wi-Fi built-in
Alle specificaties
ALGEMENE KENMERKEN
-
Basis info
Multimedia 9.1 Blu-ray Home Theater
-
Blu-ray
Ja
-
Product Type
Blu-Ray Home Theater
-
3D
Ja
-
-----
Ja
AUDIO VERMOGEN
-
Systeem
9.1 Home Cinema
-
Totaal
1160W
-
Front
140W x 2
-
Center
140W
-
Surround
140W x 2
-
Subwoofer
180W
AANSLUITINGEN
-
HDMI
Ja, 2 in / 1 uit
-
Component
0
-
Audio-ingang - coax
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - optisch
1
-
Ethernet
1
-
WiFi B/G/N 802.11
Ja
-
USB 2.0
1
-
Portable In
1
-
Composite
1
-
Audio-in L/R
1
-
Scart
0
MULTIMEDIA
-
LG Smart TV
Ja
-
Wireless LAN
Ja
-
DLNA
Ja
-
USB-opname
Nee
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
iPod dock
Nee
TECHNISCHE KENMERKEN
-
1080p Upscaling
Ja
AFSPEELBAAR DISC TYPE
-
BD-ROM / BD-R / BD-RE
Ja
-
DVD / DVD ± R / ± RW
Ja
-
Audio CD, CD-R/RW
Ja
AV FORMAAT
-
MPEG2
Ja
-
MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Ja
-
DivX
Ja
-
DivX HD
Ja
-
MKV
Ja
-
AVC HD (DVD±R/RW)
Ja
-
M4V
Ja
-
WMV
Ja
-
FLV
Ja
-
3GP
Ja
-
LPCM
Ja
-
Dolby digital
Ja
-
Dolby digital plus
Ja
-
Dolby TrueHD
Ja
-
DTS-HD (Master-Audio)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
AFMETINGEN(B X H X D)MM
-
Receiver
435x63x292
-
Front speaker
88x290x78
-
Center speaker
410x75x65
-
Rear Speaker
88x290x78
-
Subwoofer
251x336x302
