8kg Wasmachine F4A10S8NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD
Productinformatieblad

8kg Wasmachine F4A10S8NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD | LG NL

Productinformatieblad

8kg Wasmachine F4A10S8NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD | LG NL

F4A10S8NWK

Belangrijkste functies

  • AI DD™: Intelligente detectie van stoffen voor optimale bescherming
  • Steam+™: Vermindert allergenen en kreukels met stoomtechnologie
  • TurboWash™: Efficiënte en snelle wasprogramma’s voor tijdsbesparing
  • 6 Motion DD: Trommelbewegingen afgestemd op verschillende stoffen
  • Inverter Direct Drive: Duurzame, stille en krachtige motor met 10 jaar garantie
  • Smart Diagnosis™: Snel en eenvoudig problemen oplossen via smartphone-app
Meer
Deze laat de binnenkant van de wasmachine zien



Ontworpen voor een harmonieuze pasvorm

Geef elk interieur een stijlvolle touch met onze nieuw ontworpen LG-wasmachine.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Zorgvuldig ontworpen

Deze laat de binnenkant van de wasmachine zien

Afneembare bovenkap

Gemaakt voor beperkte ruimte

Er staat een 6 motion dd-logo in het midden van een ronde stroom

6 Motion DD

De optimale manier om te wassen

Er is wasmachinemotor en een garantie van 10 jaar

10 jaar garantie

Betrouwbaarheid gegarandeerd

Laat het materiaal en stof van de vezel zien

Allergy Care

Stoomt stofmijten weg

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Slank ontwerp

Geef de kwaliteit van je interieur iets extra’s

Kies de wasmachine die past bij jouw visie op je interieur.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

6 Motion DD

De optimale manier om te wassen

De Omvormer Direct Drive™-motor van de wasmachine kan zes verschillende wasbewegingen uitvoeren, waarmee je stoffen goed kunnen worden verzorgd en ultraschoon worden.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Steam™

Stoom allergenen uit je stoffen

Draag je kleren met vertrouwen dat stofmijten en bacteriën met stoom zijn verwijderd.

*Allergy Care-cyclus goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) vermindert het allergeen van huisstofmijt.

Kuipreiniging

Schoon van binnenuit

Zorg voor een schone wasmachine en hygiënische was

Water tolt rond in de wasmachinemotor

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Blijf kalm en identificeer met gemak fouten

Slimme diagnose™ zorgt voor kalm inzicht, zodat je eenvoudig problemen met de wasmachine kunt identificeren.

Slimme diagnose™ geeft je de mogelijkheid om via je telefoon te controleren of de wasmachine problemen heeft

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

*De functie kan verschillende toegankelijkheid bieden op basis van de update die is geïnstalleerd voor het programma van de smartphone.

Deze heeft een wasmachinemotor en logo tegen een zwarte kabbelende achtergrond

Een decennium lang gemoedsrust

LG biedt een uitgebreide garantie van 10 jaar voor de Omvormer Direct Drive™-motor.

*De garantie van 10 jaar is alleen voor de Direct Drive-motor.

Upgrade jouw waservaring met het elegante en eenvoudige ontwerp van de wasmachine

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Alle specificaties

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

Reviews van andere gebruikers

