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9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK

MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
[No.134 RHX1009NWK].pdf
Energieklasse : NL
WMWM
MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
[No.134 RHX1009NWK].pdf
Energieklasse : NL
WMWM

9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK

F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
Vooraanzicht van 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
10 year warranty
front open
detergent load top view
Drum view
display view
side view
back view
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
Vooraanzicht van 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
10 year warranty
front open
detergent load top view
Drum view
display view
side view
back view
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK
LG 9kg Wasmachine Wit F4X1009NWK + 9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit RHX1009NWK, F4X1009NWK.RHXNWK

Belangrijkste functies

  • Inverter Direct Drive™ voor stille en duurzame prestaties
  • Spa Steam™ voor hygiënisch reinigen en minder allergenen en kreuken
  • Allergy Care voor het verminderen van allergenen zoals huisstofmijt
  • ThinQ™ (WiFi) voor slimme bediening, monitoring en meldingen via de app
  • Zelfreinigende condensor voor consistente droogprestaties met minder onderhoud
  • Sensor Dry voor automatisch drogen op basis van vocht en temperatuur
Meer
Fixed Bottom Left Button
2 bundels met dit product
Voorkant van 9kg Wasmachine Wit | Inverter Direct Drive™ | Spa Steam™ - F4X1009NWK

F4X1009NWK

9kg Wasmachine Wit | Inverter Direct Drive™ | Spa Steam™ | Allergy Care | LG NL
MEZ69313914 F4X1009NWK 改位置.pdf
Energieklasse : NL
Productinformatieblad
Basic front image

RHX1009NWK

9kg Warmtepomp droger Wit | Zelfreinigende condensor | Sensor Dry | Dual Lint Filter | LG NL
Productinformatieblad
Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

Ontworpen om harmonieus te passen

Voeg een stijlvol tintje toe aan elk interieur met onze nieuw ontworpen LG wasmachine.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Zorgvuldig ontworpen

Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

Afneembare bovenklep

Ontworpen voor beperkte ruimtes

Er is een 6 motion dd-logo in het midden van een ronde stroom

6 Motion DD

Afgestemd op stofsoort

Er is een wasmachinemotor en een INVERTER DIRECT DRIVE MOTOR 10 YEAR WARRANTY-logo.

10 jaar garantie

Betrouwbaarheid gegarandeerd

Het toont de stof en het stof van de vezel

Allergy Care

Stoom huisstofmijt weg

Gemaakt om naadloos te passen, zelfs in krappe ruimtes

Perfect voor compacte ruimtes. Verwijder eenvoudig de bovenklep voor een naadloze, ingebouwde look.

Het laat zien dat het bovenste gedeelte van de wasmachine kan worden verwijderd en de compacte ruimte

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Strak ontwerp

Verhoog de kwaliteit van het interieur van uw huis

Kies de wasmachine die past bij jouw interieurvisie.

Het toont de binnenkant van de wasmachine

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

6 Motion DirectDrive™

Zorgzame reiniging voor elk type textiel

6 Motion DirectDrive™ gebruikt tot zes verschillende trommelbewegingen om elk type stof grondig en voorzichtig te reinigen, afgestemd op je gekozen wasprogramma.

Het toont zes bewegingsbewegingen van de wasmachine

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Spa Steam™

Hygiënisch reinigen met stoom

Spa Steam™ helpt allergenen zoals huisstofmijten en pollen te verminderen en zorgt tegelijkertijd voor minder kreuken in kleding. Ideaal voor een fris en hygiënisch wasresultaat.

Het wasgoed wordt met stoom verwijderd

*Allergiezorgcyclus goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) vermindert huisstofmijtallergeen.

Trommelreiniging

Schoon van binnenuit

Zorg voor een schone wasmachine en hygiënisch wasgoed

De motor van de wasmachine draait met water

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Het heeft een wasmachinemotor en een logo op een zwarte golvende achtergrond

Het heeft een wasmachinemotor en een logo op een zwarte golvende achtergrond

10 jaar garantie op de motor

Een decennium aan zekerheid

LG biedt standaard 10 jaar garantie op de Inverter Direct Drive™‑motor voor langdurige betrouwbaarheid.

*De garantie van 10 jaar geldt alleen voor de Direct Drive-motor.

ThinQ™

Het leven vereenvoudigd met eenvoudige bediening

Altijd en overal controle over uw wasgoed

Met de ThinQ™-app kunt u als nooit tevoren verbinding maken met uw wasmachine. Start uw lading met slechts één druk op de knop.

Eenvoudig onderhoud en monitoring

Of het nu gaat om dagelijks onderhoud of om grotere taken: houd eenvoudig het energieverbruik van uw wasmachine in de gaten via de ThinQ™-app.

Handsfree wassen met Voice Assistant

Vertel uw slimme luidspreker of AI-assistent wat u nodig heeft en laat uw wasmachine de rest doen.

*Ondersteuning voor smart home-apparaten die compatibel zijn met Alexa en Google Assistant kan variëren per land en uw individuele smart home-installatie.

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Creëer eenvoudige automatiseringen

Maak je huis slimmer

Registreer je Homey Hub en automatiseer je slimme apparaten eenvoudig met Homey Flow, helemaal afgestemd op jouw dagelijkse routine.

Een afbeelding van Homey-app in een comfortabele positie en de Homey Hub en IOT-producten die verbinding maken.

Upgrade uw waservaring met het elegante en eenvoudige ontwerp

  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding

*Productafbeeldingen zijn uitsluitend bedoeld ter illustratie en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product.

Veelgestelde vragen (FAQ)

Waar moet ik op letten bij het kiezen van een droger?

Bij het kiezen van een droger is het belangrijk om rekening te houden met de volgende factoren:

Capaciteit – Kies een model dat past bij de grootte van je huishouden.
Energiezuinigheid – Een energie-efficiënte droger bespaart op je elektriciteitsrekening.
Droogprogramma’s – Selecteer een droger met programma’s die aansluiten op jouw wasbehoeften.
Slimme functies – Denk aan slimme technologieën zoals LG ThinQ voor extra gemak.
Installatieruimte – Zorg ervoor dat je voldoende plek hebt om de droger te plaatsen.
Betrouwbaarheid en garantie – Controleer de garantievoorwaarden en de reputatie van het merk.

Heeft deze droger een extra ventilatie-installatie nodig?

Nee, LG-drogers zijn volledig ventilatieloos en kunnen overal worden geplaatst zonder dat er een afvoersysteem nodig is.

Waar moet ik op letten bij het stapelen van een wasmachine en droger?

Voor een veilige en efficiënte installatie van een gestapelde wasmachine en droger, houd rekening met het volgende:

Compatibiliteit – Zorg ervoor dat de wasmachine en droger compatibel zijn. LG-drogers kunnen alleen worden gestapeld op LG-wasmachines met een trommeldiepte van 565 of 615 mm.
Installatieruimte – Controleer of er genoeg ruimte is om de apparaten te plaatsen en de deuren goed te openen.
Professionele installatie – Gebruik een speciale stapelkit om de droger stevig op de wasmachine te monteren. Laat de installatie uitvoeren door een vakman om stabiliteit en veiligheid te garanderen.

Wat is de gemiddelde levensduur van een warmtepompdroger?

De levensduur van een droger hangt af van de kwaliteit van het apparaat, hoe vaak het wordt gebruikt en hoe goed het wordt onderhouden. Om je droger langer mee te laten gaan, volg deze onderhoudstips:

Reinig regelmatig het pluisfilter – Maak het gebied rond het filter schoon voor en na elke droogbeurt en spoel het Dual Lint Filter regelmatig uit met water.
Verwijder stof uit de droger – Ventileer de droger door de deur na gebruik even open te laten staan.
Onderhoud de condensor en trommel – Gebruik de functies 'Condensorzorg' en 'Trommelzorg' om de prestaties van de droger te optimaliseren.

Welke kledingstukken mogen niet in de droger?

Controleer altijd het waslabel van je kleding voordat je het in de droger stopt. Vermijd het drogen van:

Brandbare materialen – Kleding met was, olie, verf, benzine, oplosmiddelen of andere ontvlambare stoffen.
Elektrische dekens en tapijten – Deze kunnen beschadigd raken door de warmte.
Warmtegevoelige stoffen – Sommige delicate stoffen kunnen krimpen of beschadigd raken.

Hoe lang duurt het om kleding te drogen in een warmtepompdroger?

De droogtijd varieert afhankelijk van verschillende factoren, zoals:

Type stof – Zwaardere materialen zoals denim duren langer om te drogen dan lichte stoffen zoals polyester.
Hoeveelheid wasgoed – Een grotere lading betekent een langere droogtijd.
Met een energiezuinige warmtepompdroger kan de droogtijd langer zijn dan bij een traditionele droger, maar dit bespaart energie en is beter voor je kleding.

Stapsgewijze handleiding

Installeer je nieuwe LG wasmachine: snel en eenvoudig

Volg onze eenvoudige, stapsgewijze videogids om je nieuwe LG voorlader wasmachine te installeren, inclusief water- en afvoeraansluitingen en waterpas zetten. Begin vandaag nog met wassen.

*Afbeeldingen gebaseerd op een representatief 3D-model voor illustratieve doeleinden en kunnen afwijken van het daadwerkelijke product. Installatiestappen kunnen variëren per productmodel en lokale regelgeving. Raadpleeg altijd uw producthandleiding voor veiligheid en modelspecifieke instructies.

*Getoonde afbeeldingen zijn ter illustratie. Sommige visuals en USP-beelden zijn algemene assets en kunnen afwijken van het uiteindelijke product in kleur, details of specificaties. Voor de meest actuele productinformatie verwijzen wij naar de officiële gallery.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

CAPACITEIT - Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

9

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT - Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600x850x550

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA) - Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

1 350

KENMERKEN - ezDispense

Nee

KENMERKEN - Stoom

Ja

EXTRA OPTIES - Kreukverzorging

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Kleur

Essence Wit (Glanzend)

Deurtype

Ronde deur (zonder rand)

CAPACITEIT

Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

9

PROGRAMMA'S

Donsdeken

Nee

Katoen

Ja

Babykleding met Stoom

Nee

Allergy Care (wasmachine)

Nee

Auto Wash

Nee

Babykleding

Nee

Bedlakens

Nee

Koude Was

Nee

Kleurverzorging

Nee

Katoen+

Nee

Donkere was

Nee

Fijne Was

Ja

Download Prog.

Ja

Donzen jas

Nee

Easy Care

Ja

Eco 40-60

Ja

Extra fijne was

Nee

Hygiëne

Nee

Intensief 60

Nee

Mix

Ja

Buitenkleding

Nee

Snel 14 (Snelheid 14)

Nee

Snel 30 min

Ja

Snel Wassen

Nee

Snel wassen+drogen

Nee

Spoelen+Centrifugeren

Nee

Nachtprogramma

Nee

Huidverzorging

Nee

Mouwuiteinden en kragen

Nee

Alleen centrifugeren

Nee

Sportkleding

Ja

Vlekverzorging

Nee

Stoom verversen

Nee

Trommelreiniging

Ja

TurboWash 39

Nee

TurboWash 49

Nee

TurboWash 59

Nee

Wassen + drogen

Nee

Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

Ja

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Vertragings timer

3-19 uur

Displaytype

Draaiknop + tiptoetsen & LCD+LED-scherm

Deurslot-indicatie

Ja

Figuurindicator

18:88

KENMERKEN

6 motion DD

Ja

AI DD

Nee

Type

Voorlader wasmachine

Signaal einde cyclus

Ja

Centum System

Nee

Dual Drogen

Nee

Item toevoegen

Nee

ezDispense

Nee

Automatische herstart

Nee

Inverter DirectDrive

Ja

Schuimdetectiesysteem

Ja

LoadSense

Ja

Stoom

Ja

Trommelverlichting

Nee

Stoom+

Nee

Verstelbare poten

Ja

Roestvrijstalen trommel

Ja

TurboWash360˚

Nee

Embossing binnenste trommel

Ja

Trillingssensor

Nee

Trommel waslifter

Plastic lifter

Watertoevoer (warm/koud)

Alleen koud

Waterstand

Auto

TurboWash

Nee

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

660x890x660

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600x850x550

Gewicht (kg)

58,0

Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

62,0

Productdiepte van achterdeksel tot deur (D' mm)

590

Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (D'' mm)

1 030

ENERGIE

Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

A

EXTRA OPTIES

Wi-Fi

Ja

Item toevoegen

Ja

Geluid Aan/Uit

Nee

Kinderslot

Ja

Einduitstel

Ja

Wasmiddelniveau

Nee

Trommelverlichting

Nee

Voorwas

Ja

Starten op afstand

Ja

Spoelen

2 keer

Spoelen + centrifugeren

Ja

Spoelen+

Nee

Wasverzachterniveau

Nee

Centrifugeren

1400/1200/1000/800/400/Niet centrifugeren

Stoom

Nee

Temp.

Koud/20/30/40/60/95℃

Trommelreiniging

Nee

TurboWash

Nee

Wassen

Ja

Kreukverzorging

Nee

Koud wassen

Nee

ezDispense Nozzle Clean

Nee

BARCODE

Barcode

8806096118931

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

50

Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

Ja

Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

5

Eco 40-60 (volle lading)

0,78

Eco 40-60 (halve lading)

0,49

Eco 40-60 (kwart lading)

0,254

Energie-efficiëntieklasse

A

Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

1 350

Geluidsniveau voor centrifugeren (dBA)

75

Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

0,5

Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

0,5

Centrifuge - Efficiëntieklasse

B

Centrifuge - Vochtgehalte (%)

53,9

Standaardprogramma (alleen wassen)

Eco 40-60 40℃

Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

228

Tijd (min.) - (halve lading)

174

Tijd (min.) - (kwart lading)

170

Wascapaciteit (kg)

9

Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

50

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

Download cyclus

Ja

Energie bewaking

Ja

Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

Trommelreiniging coach

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

LG TWINWash Compatibel

Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
EU Energy label 2019(F4X1009NWK)
extensie
Product information sheet (F4X1009NWK)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(F4X1009NWK)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
Printen

Belangrijkste specs

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING - Kleur

Essence Wit

CAPACITEIT - Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

9

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT - Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

ENERGIE - Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

C

KENMERKEN - DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Nee

KENMERKEN - Automatisch reinigende condensor

Ja

KENMERKEN - Type warmtebron

Elektrische warmtepomp

KENMERKEN - Omkeerbare deur

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY - Smart Pairing

Ja

SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

Kleur

Essence Wit

Deurtype

Ronde deur (zonder rand)

CAPACITEIT

Maximum droogcapaciteit (kg)

9

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

Vertragings timer

3-19 uur

Displaytype

Draaiknop +Full Touch-knoppen +LED-display

Deurslot-indicatie

Nee

Figuurindicator

18:88

KENMERKEN

6 motion DD

Nee

AI DD

Nee

Type

Condensdroger (zonder ventilatie)

Automatisch reinigende condensor

Ja

Signaal einde cyclus

Ja

Dual Drogen (EcoHybrid)

Nee

DUAL Inverter HeatPump

Nee

Dubbel pluizenfilter

Ja

Indicatie leeg waterreservoir

Ja

Type warmtebron

Elektrische warmtepomp

Inverter motor

Ja

Automatische herstart

Nee

Inverter DirectDrive

Nee

Omkeerbare deur

Nee

LoadSense

Ja

Sensor Dry

Ja

Trommelverlichting

Nee

Verstelbare poten

Ja

Embossing binnenste trommel

Nee

ENERGIE

Energie-efficiëntieklasse (drogen)

C

PROGRAMMA'S

AI Dry

Nee

Allergy Care (droger)

Nee

Beddengoed opfrissen

Nee

Groot voorwerp

Nee

Katoen

Ja

Katoen+

Nee

Fijne Was

Ja

Donsjas opfrissen

Nee

Download Prog.

Ja

Donsdeken

Nee

Easy Care

Ja

Jeans

Nee

Mix

Ja

Snel 30 min

Nee

Snel drogen

Nee

Droogrek Prog.

Nee

Opfrissen

Nee

Huidverzorging

Nee

Stoom hygiëne

Nee

Stoom opfrissen

Nee

Handdoeken

Nee

Warme Lucht

Nee

Wol

Ja

Sportkleding

Ja

Lucht drogen (Koele lucht)

Nee

Eco

Ja

Snel 40

Ja

Droog met timer

Ja

Turbo Dry

Nee

SMART TECHNOLOGY

Smart Diagnosis

Ja

Smart Pairing

Ja

Download cyclus

Ja

Energie bewaking

Ja

Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

Ja

ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Ja

BARCODE

Barcode

8806096767979

EXTRA OPTIES

Anti-kreuk

Nee

Condensor zorg

Ja

Trommelverzorging

Nee

Droogniveau

3 niveaus

Favoriet

Nee

Minder tijd

Nee

Meer tijd

Nee

Rek droog

Nee

Wi-Fi

Ja

Geluid Aan/Uit

Nee

Kinderslot

Ja

Einduitstel

Ja

Trommelverlichting

Nee

Starten op afstand

Ja

Stoom

Nee

Droogtijd

Ja

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

660 x 890 x 702

Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (mm)

1 115

Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

600 x 850 x 660

Gewicht (kg)

53,0

Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

56,0

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

Afvoerslangset

Ja

Rekmontage

Nee

Stapelset

Nee

LG TWINWash Compatibel

Nee

PRODUCTFICHE (DROGER) – HUIDIGE STANDAARD

Automatische droger

Ja

Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

Nee

Condensatie-efficiëntieklasse

B

Edry1/2 (kWh)

0,88

Edry (kWh)

1,61

Efficiëntie condensatie bij volledige belasting (%)

91

Efficiëntie van condensatie bij halve lading (%)

91

Geluidsniveau (dBA)

64

Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

0,40

Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

0,40

Standaard droogprogramma

ECO Kastdroog

Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

185

Tijd (min.) - (gedeeltelijke lading)

115

Gewogen condensatie-efficiëntie (%)

91

Gewogen energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

106

Gewogen programmatijd

132

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

extensie
ENERGY LABEL(RHX1009NWK)
extensie
EU Energy label 2019(RHX1009NWK)
extensie
EU Energy Label 2025(RHX1009NWK)
extensie
EU Product information sheet 2025(RHX1009NWK)
extensie
PRODUCT FICHE(RHX1009NWK)
extensie
GPSR Safety Information(RHX1009NWK)
MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE

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Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
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FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
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