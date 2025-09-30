Skip to contentSkip to accessibility help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
9kg Wasmachine F4A1009NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD
Productinformatieblad

9kg Wasmachine F4A1009NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD

Productinformatieblad

9kg Wasmachine F4A1009NWK Wit | AI DD™ | Steam+™ | TurboWash™ | 6 Motion DD

F4A1009NWK

Belangrijkste functies

  • AI DD™: Intelligente detectie van stoffen voor optimale bescherming
  • Steam+™: Vermindert allergenen en kreukels met stoomtechnologie
  • TurboWash™: Efficiënte en snelle wasprogramma’s voor tijdsbesparing
  • 6 Motion DD: Trommelbewegingen afgestemd op verschillende stoffen
  • Inverter Direct Drive: Duurzame, stille en krachtige motor met 10 jaar garantie
  • Smart Diagnosis™: Snel en eenvoudig problemen oplossen via smartphone-app
Meer
de binnenkant van de wasmachine zien

de binnenkant van de wasmachine zien

Ontworpen om harmonieus te passen

Voeg een stijlvolle touch toe aan elk interieur met onze nieuw ontworpen LG wasmachine.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Zorgvuldig ontworpen

Deze laat de binnenkant van de wasmachine zien

Afneembare bovenkap

Gemaakt voor beperkte ruimte

Er staat een 6 motion dd-logo in het midden van een ronde stroom

6 Motion DD

De optimale manier om te wassen

Er is wasmachinemotor met een garantie van 10 jaar

10 jaar garantie

Betrouwbaarheid gegarandeerd

Toon de stof en vezels van de stof

Allergy Care

Stoom verwijdert huisstofmijten

Gemaakt om naadloos te passen, zelfs in krappe ruimtes

Perfect voor compacte ruimtes, verwijder eenvoudig de bovenkap voor een naadloze, ingebouwde look. 

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Strak design

Geef de kwaliteit van je interieur iets extra’s

Kies de wasmachine die past bij jouw interieurvisie.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

6 Motion DD

De optimale manier om te wassen

De Inverter Direct Drive™-motor van de wasmachine kan zes verschillende wasbewegingen uitvoeren, waarmee je stoffen goed kunnen worden verzorgd en ultraschoon worden.

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Steam™

Stoom verwijdert allergenen

Draag je kleren met vertrouwen dat stofmijten en bacteriën met stoom zijn verwijderd.

*Allergy Care-cyclus goedgekeurd door BAF (British Allergy Foundation) vermindert het allergeen van huisstofmijt.

Kuipreiniging

Schoon van binnenuit

Zorg voor een schone wasmachine en hygiënische was

Water tolt rond in de wasmachinemotor

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Blijf kalm en identificeer met gemak fouten

Slimme diagnose™ zorgt voor kalm inzicht, zodat je eenvoudig problemen met de wasmachine kunt identificeren.

Slimme diagnose™ geeft je de mogelijkheid om via je telefoon te controleren of de wasmachine problemen heeft

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

*De functie kan verschillende toegankelijkheid bieden op basis van de update die is geïnstalleerd voor het programma van de smartphone.

Deze heeft een wasmachinemotor en logo tegen een zwarte kabbelende achtergrond

Deze heeft een wasmachinemotor en logo tegen een zwarte kabbelende achtergrond

Een decennium lang gemoedsrust

LG biedt een uitgebreide garantie van 10 jaar voor de Omvormer Direct Drive™-motor.

*De garantie van 10 jaar is alleen voor de Direct Drive-motor.

Upgrade jouw waservaring met het elegante en eenvoudige ontwerp van de wasmachine

  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding
  • Productafbeelding

*De productafbeelding is enkel voor illustratieve doeleinden. Deze kan verschillen van het daadwerkelijke product.

Printen

Belangrijkste specs

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    9

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x490

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 350

  • ezDispense

    Nee

  • Stoom

    Nee

  • Kreukverzorging

    Nee

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

Alle specificaties

MATERIAAL & AFWERKING

  • Kleur

    Wit

  • Deurtype

    Ronde deur (zonder rand)

CAPACITEIT

  • Maximum wascapaciteit (kg)

    9

PROGRAMMA'S

  • Donsdeken

    Nee

  • Katoen

    Ja

  • Babykleding met Stoom

    Nee

  • AI Was

    Nee

  • Allergy Care (wasmachine)

    Nee

  • Auto Wash

    Nee

  • Babykleding

    Nee

  • Bedlakens

    Nee

  • Koude Was

    Nee

  • Kleurverzorging

    Nee

  • Katoen+

    Nee

  • Donkere was

    Nee

  • Fijne Was

    Nee

  • Download Prog.

    Nee

  • Donzen jas

    Nee

  • Easy Care

    Nee

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Extra fijne was

    Nee

  • Hygiëne

    Ja

  • Intensief 60

    Nee

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Buitenkleding

    Nee

  • Snel 14 (Snelheid 14)

    Nee

  • Snel 30 min

    Ja

  • Snel Wassen

    Nee

  • Snel wassen+drogen

    Nee

  • Spoelen+Centrifugeren

    Ja

  • Nachtprogramma

    Nee

  • Huidverzorging

    Nee

  • Mouwuiteinden en kragen

    Nee

  • Alleen centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Sportkleding

    Nee

  • Vlekverzorging

    Nee

  • Stoom verversen

    Nee

  • Trommelreiniging

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nee

  • TurboWash 49

    Nee

  • TurboWash 59

    Nee

  • Wassen + drogen

    Nee

  • Wol (Hand/Wol Was)

    Ja

BEDIENING & DISPLAY

  • Vertragings timer

    1-24 uur

  • Displaytype

    Full Touch-knoppen en LED-display

  • Deurslot-indicatie

    Ja

  • Figuurindicator

    18:88

KENMERKEN

  • 6 motion DD

    Nee

  • AI DD

    Nee

  • Type

    Voorlader wasmachine

  • Signaal einde cyclus

    Ja

  • Centum System

    Nee

  • Item toevoegen

    Nee

  • ezDispense

    Nee

  • Automatische herstart

    Ja

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    Nee

  • Schuimdetectiesysteem

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Stoom

    Nee

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Stoom+

    Nee

  • Verstelbare poten

    Ja

  • Roestvrijstalen trommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash360˚

    Nee

  • Embossing binnenste trommel

    Nee

  • Trillingssensor

    Nee

  • Trommel waslifter

    Plastic lifter

  • Watertoevoer (warm/koud)

    Alleen koud

  • Waterstand

    Auto

  • Selecteerbare maximale centrifugesnelheid (RPM)

    1400

AFMETINGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpakking afmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    650x885x580

  • Productafmetingen (BxHxD mm)

    600x850x490

  • Gewicht (kg)

    61,0

  • Gewicht inclusief verpakking (kg)

    65,0

  • Productdiepte van achterdeksel tot deur (D' mm)

    550

  • Productdiepte met deur open 90˚ (D'' mm)

    995

ENERGIE

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse (wassen)

    A

EXTRA OPTIES

  • Wi-Fi

    Nee

  • Item toevoegen

    Nee

  • Geluid Aan/Uit

    Nee

  • Kinderslot

    Ja

  • Einduitstel

    Ja

  • Wasmiddelniveau

    Nee

  • Trommelverlichting

    Nee

  • Voorwas

    Ja

  • Starten op afstand

    Nee

  • Spoelen

    Nee

  • Spoelen + centrifugeren

    Nee

  • Spoelen+

    Ja

  • Wasverzachterniveau

    Nee

  • Centrifugeren

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Niet centrifugeren

  • Stoom

    Nee

  • Temp.

    Koud/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreiniging

    Nee

  • TurboWash

    Nee

  • Wassen

    Nee

  • Kreukverzorging

    Nee

  • Koud wassen

    Nee

  • ezDispense Nozzle Clean

    Nee

BARCODE

  • Barcode

    8806096125847

PRODUCTFICHE (WASPROGRAMMA)

  • Energieverbruik per 100 cycli (kWh)

    49

  • Een "EU-Ecolabel award" toegekend

    Nee

  • Duur van de sluimerstand (min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle lading)

    0,850

  • Eco 40-60 (halve lading)

    0,465

  • Eco 40-60 (kwart lading)

    0,210

  • Energie-efficiëntieklasse

    A

  • Maximaal centrifugetoerental (TPM)

    1 350

  • Geluidsniveau voor centrifugeren (dBA)

    74

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Uit-stand

    0,5

  • Energieverbruik (W) - Aan-stand

    0,5

  • Centrifuge - Efficiëntieklasse

    B

  • Centrifuge - Vochtgehalte (%)

    53,9

  • Standaardprogramma (alleen wassen)

    Eco 40-60

  • Tijd (min.) - (volle lading)

    228

  • Tijd (min.) - (halve lading)

    174

  • Tijd (min.) - (kwart lading)

    174

  • Wascapaciteit (kg)

    9,0

  • Waterverbruik per cyclus (ℓ)

    50

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Nee

  • Download cyclus

    Nee

  • Energie bewaking

    Nee

  • Start op afstand en cyclusbewaking

    Nee

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nee

  • Trommelreiniging coach

    Nee

  • Smart Pairing

    Nee

OPTIES/TOEBEHOREN

  • LG TWINWash Compatibel

    Nee

INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING

MEER NALEVINGSINFORMATIE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
De veiligheidsinformatie voor accessoires is opgenomen bij de veiligheidsinformatie voor het product en wordt niet afzonderlijk verstrekt.

Reviews van andere gebruikers

Onze keuze

Lokaal zoeken

Vind een winkel of installateur bij jou in de buurt
Betalen met in3
Koop nu en betaal in 3 delen, 0% rente
Shoppen en betalen met in3:
  • Stap 1
    Wanneer je shopt op LG.com/nl/ voeg je producten toe aan de winkelwagen en als jouw bestelling in aanmerking komt voor in3 (in 3 rentevrije delen betalen), zie je de betaaloptie in3 op de afrekenpagina.
  • Stap 2
    Bij het afrekenen kies je voor de in3-betaaloptie, vul de gevraagde gegevens in en in3 laat je direct weten of je bent goedgekeurd.
  • Stap 3
    Betaal direct de eerste termijn via iDEAL. Je ontvangt daarna een e-mailbevestiging en herinneringen wanneer het tijd is om de volgende termijnbetaling te doen.
Zo werkt het

Betaal jouw bestelling in 3 gelijke delen. De eerste termijn betaal je vandaag via iDEAL. Elke 30 dagen betaal je de volgende termijn en hiervoor ontvang je vanuit in3 een herinnering. Je betaalt geen rente,
je krijgt geen BKR-registratie en er zijn geen extra kosten als je op tijd betaalt. In3 is mogelijk bij bestelbedragen vanaf € 100 tot en met € 5000. Bekijk de betaalvoorwaarden van in3

Over in3

LG Electronics werkt samen met in3 zodat onze klanten in 3 gelijke delen kunnen betalen op LG.com/NL. Zonder rente en zonder BKR-registratie.
Lees meer

FAQ

Bezoek de website van in3 voor meer informatie over het gebruik van in3.
Lees meer

 