22" | 1920x1080 Full HD IPS beeldscherm | Powered by Chrome OS® | Duizenden apps beschikbaar
Alle specificaties
PRESTATIES
-
Processor
Intel Celeron 2955U
-
Snelheid
Dual-Core 1,4 GHz
-
Opstartsnelheid
10 seconden
-
Besturingsysteem
Google Chrome
GEHEUGEN EN OPSLAG
-
Werkgeheugen
2GB
-
Geheugensnelheid
DDR3L-1600
-
Intern geheugen
16GB Sandisk iSSD
AUDIO
-
Speakers
Stereo (5W x 2)
-
Ingebouwde microfoon
Ja
STROOM
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
32W
-
Normaal (Typ)
2,5W
-
DC Off (Max)
0,5W
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
Ja
-
Stroomvoorziening
65W 100V-240W
-
Manual
Ja
-
Toetsenbord en muis
Ja
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
-
-
