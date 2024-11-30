We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24” Full HD IPS Monitor
Alle specificaties
CATEGORIE
-
Prodcut Type
Office monitoren
OVERZICHT
-
BEELDVERHOUDING
16:9
-
SCHERMDIAGONAAL (INCH)
23.8"
-
DISPLAY TYPE
IPS Monitor
ALGEMEEN
-
Paneeltype
IPS
-
Kleurgamma
NTSC 72%
-
Kleurdiepte (aantal kleuren)
16.7M Colors
-
Pixel pitch (mm)
0,2745 x 0,2745
-
Resolutie
1920x1080
-
Helderheid
250 cd/m2
-
Contrastverhouding (origineel)
1000:1
-
(DFC)
5000000 : 1
-
Reactietijd std. (aan/uit)
Nee
-
(GTG)
5ms
-
Kijkhoek
178/178
-
Oppervlaktebehandeling
Anti-weerspiegeling 3H
STEKKERINGANG/-UITGANG
-
HDMI
Ja x1 (ver 1.4)
-
DisplayPort
Ja x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang
Nee
-
USB-upstream
Ja x1
-
USB-downstream
Ja x2
-
USB, type C
Nee
-
Stekkerlocatie (signaalingang)
Achterkant
-
Stekkerlocatie (audio-uitgang)
Achterkant
ECO
-
Energieklasse
E
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PIP
Nee
-
DDC/CI
Ja
-
HDCP
Ja
-
Snel opladen
Nee
-
Freesync
Nee
-
DAS-modus
Nee
-
Black Stabilizer
Nee
-
Flicker Safe
Ja
-
Leesmodus
Ja
-
SUPER+resolutie
Ja
-
Kleurkalibratie
Ja
-
Dubbele controller
Ja
-
HDR
Nee
STANDAARD
-
Tilt
Ja / -5º ~ 35º
-
Swivel
Ja / 0~355º
-
Hoogte
130mm
-
Pivot
Ja / 90º
AFMETINGEN BXDXH(MM)
-
Set met standaard
553,8 x 382,9 x 240 mm
-
Set zonder standaard
553.8 x 333,1 x 58,4 mm
-
Doos
627 x 505 x 178 mm
-
Vesa
100mm x 100mm
