24" All-in-One Thin Client voor de gezondheidszorg
Alle specificaties
DISPLAY
-
Maat (Inch)
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2745 x 0.2745 mm
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Helderheid (Min.)
200 cd/m²
-
Helderheid (Typ.)
250 cd/m²
-
Oppervlak Behandeling
Anti Glare, 3H
-
Reactie Tijd
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolutie
1920 x 1080
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Kijkhoek (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Color Bit
8bit (6bit+FRC)
-
Maat (cm)
60.47 cm
KENMERK
-
Webcam
NO
-
Color Weakness
JA
-
Crosshair
NO
-
HDR 10
NO
-
RFID
Dual-band RFID (Imprivata validated)
-
Dynamic Action Sync
JA
-
Picture Modus
Gepersonaliseerd, Reader, Foto, Color Weakness
-
Flicker Safe
JA
-
Reader Mode
JA
-
Smart Energy Saving
JA
-
Super Resolution+
JA
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
NO
-
Active HDR with Dolby Vision™
NO
-
Auto Helderheid
NO
-
Zwart stabilizatie
JA
-
Kleur Kalibratie
NO
VERBINDING
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI Version
1.4
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920X1080 75Hz
-
Fiber Ready
NO
-
HDMI
JA(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
JA(out 1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
USB-C
JA(out 1ea)
-
Headphone out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
USB-C (DP Versie)
1.2
-
USB-C (Data overdracht)
JA
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
JA
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840x2160@60Hz(out)
-
DVI-I
NO
-
USB
2 x USB 2.0 Type-A 4 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-A 1 x USB 3.2 gen1 (5Gb/s) Type-C with DP out
-
MIC & Headphone out combo
YES (1 x 3.5mm audio-mic combo jack (CTIA Type))
MECHANISCH
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
Normal
-
Hoogte Range
130mm (Max. 512.9 - Min. 382.9 )
-
Schernieren
Bi-Direction
-
Tilt
-5º - 35º
-
Down Hoogt
72.2mm
-
Draaien
0°-355° (±5°)
-
Ophangbaar
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
JA
AUDIO
-
Maxx Audio
JA
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Speaker
JA
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
3W
-
Speaker_Direction
Down Firing
AFMETING/GEWICHT
-
Afmetingen in doos(W x H x D)
631 x 515 x 200
-
Afmetingen met Stand (W x H x D)
553.8 x 512.9 x 240
-
Afmetingenzonder Stand (W x H x D)
553.8 x 382.9 x 59.4
-
Gewicht zonder Stand
4.05Kg
-
Gewicht in Doos
9.4Kg
-
Gewicht met Stand
6.2kg
PC PART
-
Processor
Intel® Celeron J4105 (Quad Core 1.5GHz, up to 2.5GHz burst), Fanless
-
Grafisch
Geintegreerde Graphics
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC
-
Systeem Geheugen
8GB (4GBx2) DDR4, 2400MHz, 2 SODIMM slots
-
Opslag
128GB SSD(M.2, SATA)
-
Display ondersteuning
Up to 2 displays : 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 out), 3840x2160@60Hz (via USB Type-C)
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Hardware TPM 2.0
STROOM
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
70W
-
Power Consumption (Slaap Modus)
1.24W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
28W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Minder dan 1.0W
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 6.32A
-
Long Idle (Display Off)
3.8Wh
-
Short Idle (Display On)
19.5W
-
TEC (kWh)
95.6KWh
NETWERK
-
Bluetooth
BT5.0
-
LAN (RJ-45)
1 x RJ45 : 10/100/1000 Base-T Gigabit Ethernet (Wake on LAN)
-
Wi-Fi
Dual Band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2x2 (BT 5.0 Combo, Internal Antenna)
MILIEUTECHNISCH
-
Temperatuur Range
Operating : 0°C - 40°C, Storage : -20°C - 60°C
-
Vochtigheids range
Operating : 20%-80%, Storage : 10%-85%
ACCESSOIRES
-
Adapter
JA
-
Calibratie Rapport (Document)
NO
-
Display Port
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
External Antenna
NEE (Internal Antenna)
-
USB Type C
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Stroomkabel
JA
-
VESA Bracket
NO
SW APPLICATIE
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
JA
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Management Console
LG Cloud Device Manager
STANDAARD
-
EPEAT (VS)
NO
-
Energy Star
NO
-
TUV-TYPE
JA
-
TCO
NO
-
EPEAT (Duitsland)
NO
-
TUV-Ergo
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
