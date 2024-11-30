We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CK500W
Alle specificaties
PC
-
Processor
AMD Pairie Falcon GX-212JJ
-
Besturingssysteem
Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB
-
Managementconsole
Ja (VXL Fusion UDM)
-
Systeemgeheugen
4GB DDR4 (tot 8GB)
-
Graphics
Geïntegreerde graphics
-
Opslagruimte
32GB (M.2 SSD)
M.2 2280/2242 SSD ondersteund (SATA/PCIe ondersteund)
-
Displaysteun
4096x2160@50Hz, 3840x2160@60Hz (via DisplayPort 1.2 uitgang)
4096x2160@24Hz, 3840x2160@30Hz, 2560x1440@60Hz (via HDMI1.4 uitgang
1600x1200@60Hz (via DVI-uitgang)
-
ODD
Nee
-
TPM (Trust Platform Module)
Software TPM
-
Expansieslot
M.2 Slots x 2 (Slot 1: 32GB SSD, Slot 2: Wifi + Bluetooth-kaart)
*Opmerking: Slot 1 is geschikt voor zowel SATA en PCIe NVMe SSD‘s.
SO-DIMM x 1 (Slot 1: 4GB DDR4)
-
S/W (vooraf geïnstalleerde App)
Vmware View, Citrix Receiver, MS RDP
INTERFACE
-
Netwerk - Draadloos netwerk
Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3168 1x1 AC (AGN ondersteuning, BT 4.0 + LE Combo), interne antenne (dipool)
-
Netwerk - BT
BT4.0
-
Netwerk - LAN
1 x RJ45 : Ethernet 10/100/1000 (Wake on LAN ondersteuning)
-
Signaalingang - D-Sub
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DVI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - mini DisplayPort
Nee
-
Signaalingang - HDMI
Nee
-
Signaalingang - Thunderbolt (Ver)
Nee
-
Signaalingang - DC-in
Ja
-
Signaalingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
Signaaluitgang - DVI-uitgang
Ja
-
Signaaluitgang - HDMI-uitgang
Ja
-
Signaaluitgang - DisplayPort uitgang
Ja (1.2)
-
Audio-ingang - Audio-ingang pc
Nee
-
Audio-ingang - Mic-in
Ja
-
Audio-ingang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
Audio-uitgang - RCA
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Hoofdtelefoonuitgang
Ja
-
Audio-uitgang - Lijnuitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - Optische uitgang
Nee
-
Audio-uitgang - [ Stekkerlocatie ]
Horizontaal
-
USB - USB
4 x USB2.0, 2 x USB3.0
-
DC-in - DC-in
Ja
LUIDSPREKER
-
Type
Nee
-
Audiovermogen (watt)
Nee
VOEDING
-
Input/Output - Type
Adapter
-
Ingang/uitgang - Invoer
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Input/Output - Uitgang
48 watt
-
Consumption-Slaapmodus (max)
1,0 watt
-
Consumption-Gelijkstroom uit (max.)
0,6 watt
-
Consumption - Lang inactief (Display UIT)
6,0 watt
-
Consumption - Kort inactief (Display AAN)
10 watt
-
Consumption - TEC (kWh)
41,4 kWh
BEDIENINGSTOETS
-
Toetsnummer
1
-
Beschrijving toets
Voeding
-
Toetstype
Tact
-
LED-kleur (Aan-modus)
Wit (PC-voeding/HDD)
-
LED-kleur (energiebesparingsmodus)
LED UIT
-
[ Toetslocatie ]
Voorkant
SPECIALE FUNCTIES
-
PC-functies - Webcam
Nee
-
PC-functies - SD kaartsleuf
Nee
-
PC-functies - Enz.
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Beeldmodus
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Verhouding
Nee
-
Afbeelding - PBP / PIP
Nee
-
Afbeelding - Leesmodus
Nee
-
Geluid - Maxx Audio
Nee
-
General Function-sRGB
Nee
-
General Function - DDC/CI
Nee
-
General Function - HDCP
Nee
-
General Function - Intelligent auto (Automatische aanpassing)
Nee
-
General Function - Afstandsbediening
Nee
-
General Function - Slot
Nee
-
General Function - Plug-and-play
Nee
-
General Function - Responstijd
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Kleurkalibratie
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele bediening
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Dubbele slimme oplossing (dubbel web, dubbel display, slimme resolutie)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Flicker Safe
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Bewegingsenergiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Off Timer
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Zesassige regeling
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Slimme energiebesparing
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Superresolutie+
Nee
-
Speciale functies - True Color Pro / kleurenzoeker
Nee
-
Speciale functies - OSC (On Screen Control, schermbediening / gesplitst scherm)
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Voeding opladen
Nee
-
Speciale functies - Touch
Nee
KLEUR
-
Voorkant
Mat zwarte (textuur)
-
Afdekplaat achteraan
Mat zwarte (textuur)
BEVEILIGING
-
Kensington-slot
Ja
AFMETINGEN/GEWICHT
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Set (zonder standaard, mm)
180mm x 39,9mm x 117mm
-
Afmeting - BxDxH - Doos (mm)
231mm x 81mm x 179mm
-
Afmeting - VESA / Wandmontage (mm)
100 x 100, 75 x 75 (wandmontage)
-
Gewicht - Set (met standaard, kg)
Nee
-
Gewicht - Set (zonder standaard, kg)
1kg
-
Gewicht - Doos (kg)
1,85kg
-
Vulling - Individueel (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
Nee
-
Vulling - Pallet (609,6 cm / 1219,2 cm / 1219,2 cm HC)
2,500/5,250/-(lucht), 3,000/6,300/-(schip)
WIKKEL
-
Verpakkingsmateriaal
A-groef
-
Stapeltype
Verticaal
-
Verpakkingstype voor standaard
Nee
-
Drukwerk op doos
Flexo
-
Handgreep
Nee
STANDAARD
-
TCO (Ver.)
Nee
-
UL(cUL)
JA
-
TUV-GS
JA
-
CB
JA
-
FCC-B
JA
-
CE
JA
-
EPA
Ja(7.0)
-
ISO 9241-307
Nee
-
EPEAT
Nee
-
Windows
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
ROHS, REACH
ROHS, REACH
-
Wifi
Nee
-
Bluetooth
Nee
-
PVC-vrij
NEE
ACCESSOIRE
-
Stroomadapter
Ja
-
Netsnoer
JA
-
D-Sub
Nee
-
DVI-D
Nee
-
DisplayPort
Nee
-
HDMI
Nee
-
USB
Nee
-
Pc-audio
Nee
-
CD (handleiding / software)
Ja (handleiding op papier)
-
Eenvoudige installatiehandleiding
Nee
-
Externe kalibrator
Nee
-
VESA-beugel
Ja
-
Externe antenne (wifi)
Ja
-
DVI naar VGA soort
Ja
-
HDMI naar VGA soort
Nee
-
RJ45 soort
Nee
-
Invoerapparaat
Nee
ENZ.
-
Garantie
3 jaar
-
Temperatuurbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 10°C ~ 40°C
Opslag: -20°C ~ 60°C
-
Vochtigheidsbereik
Bedrijfstemperatuur: 20%~80%
Opslagruimte : 10%~90%
INFORMATIE OVER NALEVING
-
extensie
-
extensie
