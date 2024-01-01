Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Specs

Reviews

Support

LAP340

Spice up your everyday TV experience with the slim and stylish SoundPlate, featuring 4.1 Channel surround sound and dual subwoofers

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS

  • Speaker - Front

    2x 20W

  • Speaker - Subwoofer

    2x 20W

  • Speaker - Surround

    2x 20W

  • Speaker Type

    Dual Neodynium Magnet Drivers

  • Audio Channels

    4.1

  • Total Output Power

    120W

AUDIO CAPABILITIES

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS

    Yes

  • 192kHz/24bit Sampling

    Yes (Optical Input Only)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Natural

    Yes

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Sound Sync (Optical)

    Yes

  • LED Indication Lights

    Yes

  • Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)

    Yes

  • TV Weight Supported

    Up to 38kg

  • Bluetooth 3.0

    Yes (Streaming from portable devices)

  • Cinema Sound Mode

    Yes

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Battery

    Yes (Coin Type)

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Instruction Manual

    Yes

DIMENSIONS

  • Unit (WxHxD)

    700mm x 35mm x 320mm

WARRANTY

  • 12 Months Parts & Labour

    Yes

AMPLIFIER/AUDIO

  • Output - Speaker Surround

    20W x 2

  • Output - Front Facing Speakers

    20W x 2

  • Total Output Power

    120W

  • Speaker Type

    Dual Neodynium Magnet Drivers

  • Audio Channels

    4.1

  • Subwoofer

    20W x 2

CONNECTIONS

  • Rear Panel

    Digital (Optical) Input

