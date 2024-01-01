We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Spice up your everyday TV experience with the slim and stylish SoundPlate, featuring 4.1 Channel surround sound and dual subwoofers
All Spec
AMPLIFIER/SPEAKERS
-
Speaker - Front
2x 20W
-
Speaker - Subwoofer
2x 20W
-
Speaker - Surround
2x 20W
-
Speaker Type
Dual Neodynium Magnet Drivers
-
Audio Channels
4.1
-
Total Output Power
120W
AUDIO CAPABILITIES
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
DTS
Yes
-
192kHz/24bit Sampling
Yes (Optical Input Only)
AUDIO SOUND MODE
-
Cinema
Yes
-
Natural
Yes
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Sound Sync (Optical)
Yes
-
LED Indication Lights
Yes
-
Sound Sync Wireless (Bluetooth)
Yes
-
TV Weight Supported
Up to 38kg
-
Bluetooth 3.0
Yes (Streaming from portable devices)
-
Cinema Sound Mode
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (Coin Type)
-
Optical Cable
Yes
-
Instruction Manual
Yes
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
700mm x 35mm x 320mm
WARRANTY
-
12 Months Parts & Labour
Yes
CONNECTIONS
-
Rear Panel
Digital (Optical) Input
What people are saying
-
