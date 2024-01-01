We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
CD Micro System with iPod®/iPhone® Dock Playback and Recharge
All Spec
FRONT PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
USB Port (Ver.2.0)
Yes (1)
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
-
Headphone Jack (3.5mm)
Yes (1)
--
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes (1)
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
USB Direct Recording
Yes
-
Portable In (3.5mm)
Yes
-
iPod/iPhone Dock
Yes
REAR PANEL CONNECTIONS
-
Speaker Terminals L/R
Yes (1)
-
FM Antenna
Yes (1)
AUDIO FORMAT
-
Power Output (RMS)
70W x 2
-
6 Preset Equalizer
Auto / Normal / Pop / Rock / Classic / Bass
-
2 Channel Stereo
Yes
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
Battery
Yes (AAA)
DIMENSIONS
-
Unit (WxHxD)
230 x 134 x 228mm
-
Front Speakers
144 x 268 x 191mm
