About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
US665H Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer
Contact Us

US665H Series

Share this content.

You can share the items you like with your friends

43US665H0VA

US665H Series

(0)
Front view with infill image

LG Smart Hotel TV with Effective Content Management

The US665H series supports clear Ultra HD and efficient content management with Pro:Centric solutions. In addition, the new webOS 5.0 for a wide variety of customer needs, provides customized content in an easier way.

TV screens set up in the hotel provide hotel services and various information for users.

* 65 inch
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to easily edit their interface by providing a customized interface and efficiently manages TVs in the rooms. The current PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control as well as a voice control function through LG Natural Language Processing (NLP). These IoT and voice-related functions will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of the next generation through artificial intelligence.

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Some devices may have limited compatibility with the IoT and Voice Control function. Please contact the LG sales team to verify the compatibility before ordering.

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 4.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than the last version. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool. Users can now also use Quick Manager for easy information distribution throughout the same network without a server or USB Cloning function, making this the perfect solution for Stand-Alone Usage Scenes.

A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

More Innovative LG webOS 5.0

Explore the latest LG Smart TV features. Newly added Mood Display & Gallery modes enable you to utilize the TV as a customized clock and a piece of artwork which harmonizes with your space and life.

 

A woman is controlling TV by speaking to a remote control which has voice recognition.

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by including voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs. Our stable and dependable solutions based on webOS and Pro:Centric Direct will significantly enhance the competitiveness of our products and services, helping you achieve a successful business in the future.

* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

A TV is featuring Soft AP, which is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature, to other devices.

Soft AP

Software-enabled Access Point (Soft AP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi feature that uses the TV as a wireless hotspot, enabling guests to connect their own devices to the Soft AP. It supports Bridge Mode, allowing administrators to manage in-room Soft AP information such as signal level, Soft AP passwords, etc.

* Soft AP should be setup in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

Hotel Mode (Public Display Mode)

You can control and set up the TV settings in business areas such as channel selection or volume level. It also enables you to restore default settings, as required, on the TVs.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

Multi DRM

Prevent illegal copying of content with widely used DRM (Digital Right Management) such as Pro:Idiom, Verimatrix and Secure Media.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

USB Cloning

USB data cloning makes setting up multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation. Instead of setting up each display one by one, data can be copied to a USB for one display and can be sent to the other displays via USB plug-in.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

Remote Diagnostics

Save your expenses with the management of commercial TV with Remote Diagnostics. Remote Diagnostics quickly reports and detects error early in advance to prevent TVs from malfunctioning.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display a image selected, LG Commercial TV allows for a greater variation in greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcomed and cared for.

A TV is making sounds in one space, and a man and a woman are listening the sound of TV through external speakers in another space in a hotel room.

External Speaker Out

Enhance the entertainment experience with an additional speaker. Guests can listen and control the TV audio from anywhere in a hotel room.

* This feature may have a restriction depending on the installation environment.
* Additional speaker is not included with this product.

Key Feature

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution
  • Voice Recognition
  • Quick Menu
Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    UM73

  • Stand Type

    1 Pole (Swivel)

  • Front Colour

    Ceramic Black

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    YES

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • AI Sound

    YES

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    43

  • Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    300 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

  • Other DRM

    SECUREMEDIA

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 5.0

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Mood Display

    YES

  • Gallery Mode

    YES

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • V-Lan Tag

    YES

  • Port Block

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Conformal Coating

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    YES

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (2 Video)

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    973 x 626 x 303 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1147 x 660 x 190 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    973 x 572 x 85 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    15.5/15.5/15.5/21.7 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    10.2 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    14.0/14.0/14.0/20.2 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    8.1 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    8.0 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    114W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    97W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    N/A

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    N/A

  • On Power Consumption

    N/A

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    N/A

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    N/A

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    N/A

  • SDR On mode

    N/A

  • HDR Grade

    N/A

  • HDR On mode

    N/A

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (2ea)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    2 (Ethernet, Aux)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.