We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
55"
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
150000 : 1
-
Color gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178x178
-
Color Depth
10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors
-
Response Time
1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
Hard coating (2H)
-
Life Time
30,000 Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes
-
Transparency
33% (SET)
CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)
-
Input
HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)
-
Output
DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Weight(Head)
12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Packed Weight
24.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Protection Glass
Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor
-
SW
webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240 V~, 50 /60Hz
-
Power Type
Built -In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
280W (TBD)
-
Max.
300W (TBD)
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
TBD
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
Yes / No
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes (v2.9)
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes (v3.11)
-
Signage 365 Care
Yes (v2.7)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Touch - Available object size for touch
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)
120ms ↓
-
Touch - Accuracy
3.5mm
-
Touch - Interface
USB2.0
-
Touch - Protection Glass Thickness
3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)
-
Touch - Protection Glass Transmission
84% (Typ.)
-
Touch - Operating System Support
Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Touch - Multi touch point
Max. 10 Points
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.