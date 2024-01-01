About Cookies on This Site

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

Specs

Support

Resource

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

55EW5TK-A

Transparent OLED Touch Signage

(0)
Front view with infill image
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120 Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, Without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150000 : 1

  • Color gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178x178

  • Color Depth

    10bit(R), 1.07Bilion colors

  • Response Time

    1 ms (G to G), 8 ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Hard coating (2H)

  • Life Time

    30,000 Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes

  • Transparency

    33% (SET)

CONNECTIVITY(JACK INTERFACE)

  • Input

    HDMI (1, HDCP1.4), DP (1, HDCP1.3), RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN (1, External IR Receiver), USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type A(1,Touch Control Board only)

  • Output

    DP Out, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB2.0 Type B(1)), RS232C OUT (1, w/ IR out), RJ45(LAN)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Matt Silver

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • Weight(Head)

    12.9Kg (Head), 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Packed Weight

    24.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head)
    782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

  • Protection Glass

    Depth 3.0mm, Tempered / Chemical strengthening (Chemical strengthening), Anti-Reflective (Coating), Shatter-Proof

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 16GB, Temperature Sensor

  • SW

    webOS ver. (webOS4.0), Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Video Tag (4), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Gapless Playback, Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, Status Mailing, Control Manager, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Power (PM mode, Wake on LAN), HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, Pro:Idiom

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240 V~, 50 /60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built -In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    280W (TBD)

  • Max.

    300W (TBD)

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    TBD

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power Off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1/EN 60950-1/UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes (v2.9)

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes (v1.7 / v1.9)

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes (v3.11)

  • Signage 365 Care

    Yes (v2.7)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M(TBD) for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12EA / M4 Nut 12EA / M3xL5.5,8EA / M3xL3.5,20EA), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4EA, Touch Cable Holder 2EA, MCX Cable Holder 4EA

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Touch - Available object size for touch

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • Touch - Reponse Time(PC Win10)

    120ms ↓

  • Touch - Accuracy

    3.5mm

  • Touch - Interface

    USB2.0

  • Touch - Protection Glass Thickness

    3.0T (Anti-Glare / Anti-Finger print)

  • Touch - Protection Glass Transmission

    84% (Typ.)

  • Touch - Operating System Support

    Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • Touch - Multi touch point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.