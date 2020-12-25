About Cookies on This Site

LU340C Series

LU340C Series

28LU340C

LU340C Series

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Inch

    28"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Direct)

  • Resolution

    1,366 X 768 (HD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    250

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178 x 178

  • Response Time (G to G, ms)

    9

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom, Just Scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    5W + 5W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice, Soccer, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Hospitality Features

    Hotel Mode, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Video / Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, RJP Compatibility, USB Auto Playback / USB Auto playback+, Crestron Connected (Network based control), Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0, CI Slot, Headphone Out

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (RCA5 Type), Digital Audio Out, HDMI In, RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC, PC Audio Input, RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin), RJ45 (SNMP), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    100 x 100

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    641.5 x 430 x 175 / 4.95 kg

  • W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand) *H': Set

    641.5 x 395.8 x 57.6 / 4.7 kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

    795 x 470 x 152 / 6.15 kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    50

  • Typical

    35

  • Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

    25 / 20 / 12

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.