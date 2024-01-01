About Cookies on This Site

43" FULL HD COMMERCIAL LITE TV

Specs

Support

Resource

43" FULL HD COMMERCIAL LITE TV

43LV340C

43" FULL HD COMMERCIAL LITE TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W / 2.0ch

PRO:CENTRIC®

  • Type

    No

  • Pro:Centric® Application

    No

SMART FEATURE

  • Commercial Smart Home

    No

  • APP. (P:C Smart)

    No

  • Web Browser

    No

  • Soft AP

    No

  • Magic Remote

    No

CONNECTIVITY

  • Smart Share

    No

  • Screen Share

    No

  • Bluetooth® Sound Sync

    No

MANAGEMENT

  • EzManager (Simplicity)

    No

  • Remote Diagnostics

    Yes (Self Diagnostics-USB)

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Interactivity

    HTNG/HDMI-CEC(ARC not supported)

  • DRM

    No

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock

  • SuperSign SW

    No

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • External Clock

    No

  • External Speaker Out

    Yes

  • External Power

    No

  • Hotel Mode

    Yes

  • Instant ON

    No

  • IR Out

    Yes (RS-232C)

  • Lock Mode

    Yes

  • Multi IR Code

    Yes

  • One Channel Map

    Yes

  • SNMP

    Yes

  • WOL

    Yes

  • Teletext

    Yes (16:9)

  • Time Scheduler

    Yes

  • TVLink Interactive

    No

  • USB Auto Playback

    Yes

  • USB Playlist+

    Yes

  • USB Cloning

    Yes

  • Welcome Screen / Welcome Video

    Yes / Yes

INTERFACE(SIDE)

  • Headphone Out

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    1

  • CI Slot

    1

INTERFACE(REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • AV In

    1

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1 (Commonly used w / AV)

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    1

  • HDMI In

    1

  • USB 2.0

    No

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    1

  • RS-232C(D-sub 9pin)

    1

  • PC Audio Input

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    No

  • Clock Interface (D-sub 15 Pin)

    No

  • LAN Port

    Yes

  • External Speaker Out (3.5mm phone jack)

    1

DIMENSION(UNIT : MM/KG)

  • WxHxD / Weight (with stand)

    974 x 625 x 220 / 9.3

  • VESA™ Compatible

    200 x 200

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100~240V, 50 / 60 Hz

  • Typical(Watts)

    68.8

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.