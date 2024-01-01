We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU665H Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1,200 :1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
9
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / No
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Channel
Yes
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML) ※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application (version)
PCA 3.8
-
DRM
Pro:Idiom, Verimatrix, Secure Media
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Commercial Smart Home, Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility (AN-MR18HA_Commercial Only)**, Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
FUNCTION
-
Function
EzManager (Simplicity), USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive), HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, RTC
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode, Welcome Video, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0 (2)
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C(Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 for Ethernet/SVC/RJP Interface (2), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Stand Type
1 pole swivel stand (Commercial)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,110 x 705 x 303 / 14.3 kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,110 x 650 x 72 (SPK: 81.1) / 11.1 kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,296 x 770 x 171 / 13.4 kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
131.9
-
Typical
106.6
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
31.98 / 58.63 / 85.28
-
Stand-by
0.5
-
