UU761H Series
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size
49"
-
Backlight Type
LED (Edge)
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1,400:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178 x 178
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
10
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
6 modes (TBD) (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear VoiceⅢ
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)
-
Data Streaming (IP &RF)
Yes
-
RF
1 Tuner
-
HCAP (SDK)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
-
Pro:Centric Application
PCA 3.8 (TBD)
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
WebOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home, SDP Server, Quick Menu, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server compatibility, Soft AP, WiFi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Auto Playback, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only)
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
Vesa
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
1,102 x 698 x 303 / 16.3kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
1,102 x 644 x 36.6 / 13kg
-
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,192 x 737 x 190 / 19.6kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
155.7
-
Typical
131.6
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
90 / 65 / 40
-
Stand-by
0.5W↓
-
