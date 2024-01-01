About Cookies on This Site

UU761H Series

Specs

Support

Resource

UU761H Series

55UU761H

UU761H Series

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Backlight Type

    LED (Edge)

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    400

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1,400:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178 x 178

  • Response Time (G to G, ms)

    10

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    6 modes (TBD)
    (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Cricket, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear VoiceⅢ

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Solution Type

    Pro:Centric (Smart, V, Direct)

  • Data Streaming (IP &RF)

    Yes

  • RF

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP (SDK)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA 3.8 (TBD)

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    WebOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home, SDP Server, Quick Menu, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server compatibility, Soft AP, WiFi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share, Bluetooth Auto Playback, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Hospitality Features

    Hotel Mode, Lock Mode, Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, V-Lan Tag, RJP Interface, RJP Compatibility, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care, Teletext / Auto Teletext (Australia 16:9 only)

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In, AV In, Component In (Phone Jack Type), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI / HDCP Input, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), External Speaker Out

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • Vesa

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / weight (with stand)

    1,237 x 774 x 303 / 19.4kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (without stand)

    1,237 x 721 x 36.6 / 16.1kg

  • W x H x D / weight (Packing)

    1,360 x 860 x 190 / 24.1kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    167

  • Typical

    142

  • Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

    96 / 69 / 42

  • Stand-by

    0.5W↓

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.