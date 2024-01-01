We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UU640C Series
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
65"
-
Backlight Type
LED
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
350
-
Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio
1300:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178 x 178
-
Response Time (G to G, ms)
9
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analogue
PAL/SECAM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
VIDEO
-
XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio
5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
-
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
Yes / No
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2.0 ch
-
Sound Mode
6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice III
-
Dolby Atoms
No
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Yes
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
No
-
Audio Channel
Yes
SMART FEATURE
-
Smart Feature
webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player
SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY1)
-
Supersign sw Compatibility1)
Content Management Software (CMS), Control and Monitoring Software (Control/Control+), Simple Editor
FUNCTION
-
Function
USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
HOSPITALITY FEATURES
-
Hospitality Features
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron Connected® (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager
JACK INTERFACE
-
Set Side
HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot
-
Set Rear
RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service, phone jack type), Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug
DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)
-
VESA Compatible
300 x 300
-
W x H x D / Weight (with stand)
1,468 x 917 x 269 / 21.4kg
-
W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand) *H': Set
1,468 x 848 (854) x 79.3 (SPK 89.9) / 21kg
-
W x H x D / Weight (Packing)
1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.6kg
POWER(UNIT : WATTS)
-
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
-
Max
206
-
Typical
178
-
Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)
TBD
-
Stand-by
0.5 ↓
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Feedback
Give us your feedback by completing our web survey
-
Locate repair center
Find repair service center conveniently online.