UU640C Series

UU640C Series

65UU640C

UU640C Series

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    65"

  • Backlight Type

    LED

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)

  • Brightness (cd/m²)

    350

  • Static (Panel) Contrast Ratio

    1300:1

  • Viewing Angle Degree

    178 x 178

  • Response Time (G to G, ms)

    9

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/SECAM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

VIDEO

  • XD Engine

    Yes

  • Aspect Ratio

    5 modes (16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)

  • HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision

    Yes / No

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0 ch

  • Sound Mode

    6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Dolby Atoms

    No

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Yes

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    No

  • Audio Channel

    Yes

SMART FEATURE

  • Smart Feature

    webOS 4.0, Commercial Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Web Browser, Pre-loaded App (YouTube Only), Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), DIAL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player

SUPERSIGN SW COMPATIBILITY1)

  • Supersign sw Compatibility1)

    Content Management Software (CMS), Control and Monitoring Software (Control/Control+), Simple Editor

FUNCTION

  • Function

    USB Cloning, WOL (Magic Packet Only), SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible, HDMI-CEC (1.4), HTNG-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care

HOSPITALITY FEATURES

  • Hospitality Features

    Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock Mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, RJP Compatibility, Crestron Connected® (Network Based Control), RJP Interface, DPM, Time Scheduler, RTC, BEACON, Healthcare Headphone Mode, Embedded Content Manager / Group Manager

JACK INTERFACE

  • Set Side

    HDMI In 2.0 (2), USB 2.0, CI Slot

  • Set Rear

    RF In, Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service, phone jack type), Headphone Out, RJ45, Debug

DIMENSION(UNIT: MM)

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300

  • W x H x D / Weight (with stand)

    1,468 x 917 x 269 / 21.4kg

  • W x H(H') x D / Weight (without stand) *H': Set

    1,468 x 848 (854) x 79.3 (SPK 89.9) / 21kg

  • W x H x D / Weight (Packing)

    1,600 x 970 x 190 / 28.6kg

POWER(UNIT : WATTS)

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Max

    206

  • Typical

    178

  • Energy saving (Min/Med/Max)

    TBD

  • Stand-by

    0.5 ↓

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.