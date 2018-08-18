About Cookies on This Site

LT660H Series

32LT660HBTB

LT660H Series

(0)
A Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart1

A Smart Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Smart

Enhance the in-room experience and hotel branding with this interactive smart TV featuring Pro:Centric SMART software*. The 32LT660H includes SDK Tools, Pre-loaded Apps, and the Pro:Centric hospitality content management platform, which can be customised by users.
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART is optimised for customising hospitality services for hotel branding and guest experience through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connectivity, it upscales in-room entertainment and convenience.
Pro:Centric Server Application1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Server Application

Through the Pro:Centric® server and Applications, hoteliers can customise their settings in line with hotel branding concepts delivering information on hotel facilities wake-up call services, weather and other messages to guests.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as IP-network-based remote management. With this solution, users can design UI easily and provide customised service.
Smart TV by LG webOS 4.51
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

The 32LT660H comes with webOS 4.5, allowing guests to explore the latest LG Smart TV features, innovative technology and dynamic content delivery options.
Soft AP 1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Soft AP

SoftAP is a Software enabled Access Point. This “Virtual” Wi-Fi feature uses software on the device to create a wireless hotspot.
SmartShare1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SmartShare

SmartShare allows users to share their content. It also searches for the content they want in order to share it more easily and accurately, there-by simplifying the process of sharing between various devices.
ScreenShare1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

ScreenShare

Connect a smartphone or laptop PC to the Smart TV via a Wi-Fi connection. The TV will display the device's screen and users can showcase their content on the TV.
Bluetooth Sound Sync1
USER-FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Bluetooth Sound Sync

Bluetooth Sound Sync enables users to listen to music on a mobile device through TV speakers via Bluetooth connection.
Quick Menu1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

The simple home menu solution provides editable welcome messages, date/time and other frequently used options in the form of menu bar templates. These can be set with a remote control or USB, allowing guests to access the menus they need.
Hotel Mode1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Hotel Mode

From channel selection to energy-saving features, you can control the TV settings in all the rooms from the center with Hotel Mode. Prevent misuse by customers, set volume limits, or reset to default settings for any compatible LG TV.
Welcome Video / Screen1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Welcome Video / Screen

First impressions are important. Having a warm greeting message with the Hotel name and its logo on the TV or a customised video in various formats* will help guests feel more welcome.
EzManager1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides a convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro:Centric TV settings automatically without the extra effort of configuration.
USB cloning1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

USB cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient. With a USB you can clone all hotel TVs with astonishing speed and ease. The USB Cloning feature allows you to simply copy the TV settings to all TVs using a USB, a process that is automated to save time.
Pro:Idiom1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro:Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).

Alt text

*Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution requires server and 3rd party applications.

Alt text

*Customised UI may differ.

Alt text

*Actual UI may differ.
*When PCS400R and PCD 3.5 are used, it can have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).

Alt text

*Actual In-screen image may slightly differ.

Alt text

*SoftAP should be set in installation menu after TV is on.
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.

Alt text

*Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync: Android (above v4.4 Kitkat) /iOS based mobile device.

Alt text

*Actual remote control may slightly differ.

Alt text

*mp4, avi, mov, tp, wma, ts.

Alt text

*Actual installation screen may differ.

Key Feature

  • Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution Ready (Smart, Direct, V)
  • Quick Menu 3.0
  • Pro:Idiom
All Spec

INFO

  • Category

    Pro:Centric Smart

DESIGN

  • Tool Name

    LJ61

  • Stand Type

    2 Pole

  • Front Colour

    Ceramic Black

AUDIO (SOUND)

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    10W

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    YES (Ready, MMR Required)

  • LG Sound Sync

    YES

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    32

  • Resolution

    HD (1366 x 768)

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    240 nit

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    SECAM / PAL

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    YES

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    YES

  • Pro:Centric V

    YES

  • Pro:Centric Server

    YES

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    YES

SMART FUNCTION

  • webOS version

    webOS 4.5

  • Web Browser

    YES

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    YES (Ready)

  • Wi-Fi

    YES

  • Bluetooth

    YES

  • Soft AP

    YES

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • DIAL

    YES

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    YES

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    YES

  • IoT

    YES

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

  • EzManager

    YES

  • USB Cloning

    YES

  • Wake on RF

    YES

  • WOL

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • Diagnostics

    YES (IP Remote)

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YES (1.4)

  • IR Out

    YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Multi IR Code

    YES

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YES

  • Welcome Video

    YES

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YES

  • Insert Image

    YES

  • One Channel Map

    YES

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

  • Instant ON

    YES

  • Lock mode

    YES (Limited)

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YES

  • External Power Out

    YES

  • Energy Saving mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

  • NTP sync timer

    YES

  • BEACON

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • VESA Compatible

    200 x 200 mm

  • Kensington Lock

    YES

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 472 x 168 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    812 x 510 x 142 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    739 x 441 x 84 mm

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

    20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.1 kg

  • Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

    18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    4.9 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    4.85 kg

POWER SPEC.

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    59.8W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    46.3W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Under 0.5W

STANDARD

  • Safety

    CB

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    N/A

ACCESSORIES

  • Remote type

    S-Con / MMR (Option)

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M / Angle Type)

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

  • ErP Class

    N/A

  • On Power Consumption

    N/A

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    N/A

  • Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

    N/A

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

  • SDR Grade

    N/A

  • SDR On mode

    N/A

  • HDR Grade

    N/A

  • HDR On mode

    N/A

CONNECTIVITIES

  • HDMI In

    YES (2ea)

  • USB (Ver.)

    YES (2ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    YES (1ea)

  • AV In

    YES

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YES

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YES

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YES

  • Headphone Out

    YES

  • CI Slot

    YES (CI+ 1.4)

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    1 (Ethernet)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YES (D-Sub 9pin)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.