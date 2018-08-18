We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LT660H Series
*When PCS400R and PCD 3.5 are used, it can have PCD feature even in RF infrastructure. However, to have interactive services in RF infrastructure, Wi-Fi is required (RF+Wireless Infrastructure is needed).
*Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
Key Feature
-
Pro:Centric Hotel Management Solution Ready (Smart, Direct, V)
-
Quick Menu 3.0
-
Pro:Idiom
All Spec
INFO
-
Category
Pro:Centric Smart
DESIGN
-
Tool Name
LJ61
-
Stand Type
2 Pole
-
Front Colour
Ceramic Black
AUDIO (SOUND)
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
10W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
LG Sound Sync
YES
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
32
-
Resolution
HD (1366 x 768)
-
Brightness (Typ.)
240 nit
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
SECAM / PAL
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES
HOSPITALITY SOLUTION
-
Pro:Centric Smart
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
YES
-
Pro:Centric Server
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
YES
SMART FUNCTION
-
webOS version
webOS 4.5
-
Web Browser
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
YES (Ready)
-
Wi-Fi
YES
-
Bluetooth
YES
-
Soft AP
YES
-
Screen Share
YES
-
DIAL
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
YES
-
IoT
YES
HOSPITALITY FEATURE
-
EzManager
YES
-
USB Cloning
YES
-
Wake on RF
YES
-
WOL
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
Diagnostics
YES (IP Remote)
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YES (1.4)
-
IR Out
YES (RS-232C, HDMI)
-
Multi IR Code
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YES
-
Welcome Video
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YES
-
Insert Image
YES
-
One Channel Map
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Instant ON
YES
-
Lock mode
YES (Limited)
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YES
-
External Power Out
YES
-
Energy Saving mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
YES
VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)
-
NTP sync timer
YES
-
BEACON
YES
MECHANICAL
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
-
Kensington Lock
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 472 x 168 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
812 x 510 x 142 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 441 x 84 mm
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
6.1 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm
-
Weight with Stand
4.9 kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.85 kg
POWER SPEC.
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption(Max)
59.8W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
46.3W
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
STANDARD
-
Safety
CB
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
N/A
ACCESSORIES
-
Remote type
S-Con / MMR (Option)
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M / Angle Type)
STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))
-
ErP Class
N/A
-
On Power Consumption
N/A
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
N/A
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
N/A
STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))
-
SDR Grade
N/A
-
SDR On mode
N/A
-
HDR Grade
N/A
-
HDR On mode
N/A
CONNECTIVITIES
-
HDMI In
YES (2ea)
-
USB (Ver.)
YES (2ea / 2.0)
-
RF In
YES (1ea)
-
AV In
YES
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YES
-
Headphone Out
YES
-
CI Slot
YES (CI+ 1.4)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
1 (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YES (D-Sub 9pin)
-
