PRO:CENTRIC® SMART 55LX765H

Specs

Support

Resource

PRO:CENTRIC® SMART 55LX765H

55LX765H

PRO:CENTRIC® SMART 55LX765H

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size

    55" (139cm)

  • Type

    Edge LED

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analogue

    PAL/NTSC-M

  • Digital

    DVB-T2

AUDIO

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

BASIC COMMERCIAL TV FEATURES

  • Additional

    Welcome Screen, Lock Mode, One Channel Map, Hotel Mode, Instant on, USB Cloning, IR Out, TV Link Interactive

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Type

    Pro:Centric SMART

  • Data Streaming ( IP & RF)

    N/A

  • Pro:Centric Application

    PCA

  • RF(1/2 Tuner)

    1 Tuner

  • HCAP(GEM/FLASH/HTML)

    GEM / Flash / HTML5

  • Connectivity

    DLNA, WiDi, Miracast, Wi-Fi Direct, DIAL

  • Management

    Remote Diagnostics/EzManager

  • Interactivity

    HTNG/HDMI-CEC

  • Usability

    Built-In Wi-Fi , Soft AP

  • DRM

    Verimatrix, SecureMeida, Pro:Idiom

  • RJP Interface

    RS232C, HDMI CEC

  • Auto Off/ Auto Sleep

    N/A

  • Smart Energy Saving

    N/A

  • Anti-theft System

    Kensington Lock, Credenza/Security Screw Hole

INTERFACE(SIDE)

  • Headphone Out (3.5mm Phone Jack)

    Yes (1)

  • HDMI In

    1 (HDMI 1.4)

  • USB

    Yes (2, USB 2.0)

INTERFACE(REAR)

  • RF In

    1 / 1 Satelite In (LNB)

  • AV In

    1 (Composite)

  • Component In(Y, Pb,Pr) + Audio(L/R)

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial / Optical)

    -/1

  • HDMI/HDCP Input

    1 (HDMI 1.4)

  • RS-232C(D-Sub 9pin)

    Yes (1)

  • PC Audio Input

    1(Commonly used with AV)

  • LAN

    Yes (2)

  • 2 External Speaker Out(3.5mm phone jack)

    2 (Spk-out 1, Vol. Control 1)

POWER

  • Voltage, Hz

    100 - 240V, 50/60Hz

  • Stand-by(Watts)

    0.3W↓

  • Energy Rating (Stars)

    7

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    CB

  • Environment

    CISPR

  • Etc.

    MEPS

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.