US665H Series

Quick Menu
Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 4.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than the last version. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool. Users can now also use Quick Manager for easy information distribution throughout the same network without a server or USB Cloning function, making this the perfect solution for Stand-Alone Usage Scenes.